IndyHumane offering discounted dog adoptions during ‘DOGust 1st’ celebration

Read on www.wishtv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A woman of God, distinguished author, Indianapolis native, and community leader who advocates for the greater goodArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Business owners serving-up nutritional drinks to promote better healthArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
Founder and owner of grant and scholarship service on a mission to help ease student-debt load upon college graduationArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
IndyHumane offering free core animal vaccines for life
INDIANAPOLIS — Exciting news for animal owners who adopted their furry friend from IndyHumane recently!. IndyHumane is now offering free core animal vaccines for life!. Core vaccines include rabies, DAPPV for dogs, and FVRCP for cats. DAPPv includes distemper, adenovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza, and parvovirus protection for dogs. FVRCP includes Rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia protection for cats.
Edwards Drive-In working exclusively from food truck after January restaurant closure
INDIANAPOLIS — A famous flavor on Indy’s southeast side can now be found anywhere. “We feature the breaded tenderloin, like we always have, our hand-dipped onion rings and our bottled root beer," said Edwards Drive-In co-owner Jeff Edwards. His restaurant was not able to survive the pandemic and...
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Superhero Express: A One-of-a-Kind Train Ride
Hop aboard the Superhero Express for a fun-filled ride with Spiderman, Batman & Catwoman! The Superhero Express is pulling into Nickel Plate Express, September 10-11, for a one-of-a-kind train ride your kids won’t soon forget. Start your day with training camp, where your favorite superheroes will teach superhero combat...
indyschild.com
6 Play Dates that Adults Will Enjoy
Parents, grab your bestie and load up the kids, because play dates aren’t just for the little ones anymore! Here are some local cafes and play spaces that the grown-ups will like visiting, too. Birdies. 632 IN-32, Westfield. Kids (and kids-at-heart) will love playing a round of mini golf...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
WISH-TV
Gallery Pastry celebrates first summer in new location — prepares Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache, Lemon Soufflé Pancakes
Gallery Pastry is celebrating its first summer in it’s newest location in Indy’s Old Northside neighborhood!. Youssef Boudarine, executive pastry chef for Gallery Pastry, and Alison Keefer, owner of Gallery Pastry, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the new location and to prepare Croissant Waffles & Chocolaté Canache and Lemon Soufflé Pancakes.
indyschild.com
Hidden Paradise Campground: Hidden Gem 1-Hour from Indianapolis
About an hour away from downtown Indianapolis lies Hidden Paradise Campground, a family-friendly place to experience the area’s natural beauty. Visitors will find quarry swimming on the spring-fed “Dream Lake” — a 20-foot-deep lake amid high limestone cliffs. It offers a designated swimming area with all...
Fox 59
Shelby County dancer makes it to ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ finale
We’re saving the last dance for Keaton Kermode! The Shelby County native has made it to the finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX. The 20-year-old contemporary dancer captured fans across the country with his unique backstory: when he wasn’t in his mother’s dance studio in Franklin, Indiana, Keaton was putting on pads and a helmet to battle it out on the football field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59
Entitled Housewife demands White Claw, shows off high kicks
INDIANAPOLIS — Somebody get this lady a White Claw, already. The Entitled Housewife took the red eye in from Los Angeles and wasted no time taking Indy Now by storm, bossing around interns she just met with very specific drink orders (the lime flavor, if you don’t mind, Jake). She limbered up in her pink golf skorts and high-kicked for the camera.
Noblesville firefighters help hot air balloon that had a bad landing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The Noblesville Fire Department responded to an unusual call Tuesday night, helping a hot air balloon that had a difficult landing. A little before 8:30 p.m., NFD crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Monument Street. There they found the balloon had wrapped over some wires as the pilot was trying […]
VIDEO: Technical issues create unique moment at vigil for fallen Elwood officer
ELWOOD, Ind. — Hundreds gathered Monday evening for a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. During the service for Officer Shahnavaz, who was killed during a traffic stop Sunday, those gathered paid tribute with song. Technical issues prevented the playing of “Amazing Grace” over a speaker. Instead, the community raised their voices […]
Greenwood National Night Out: ‘Our way of giving back’
Families enjoyed burgers, music and a bounce house in a downtown Greenwood park Tuesday to celebrate a strong relationship between police and the community during the annual National Night Out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
WISH-TV
Students get free backpacks, school supplies at Back To School Family Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Marion County students and families spent some of the final hours of summer vacation at the Back to School Family Day at the Marion County Health Department. The event, held on the final weekend before Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class, provides students...
WISH-TV
Kayla Sullivan joins WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS – August 4, 2022 – Peggy McClelland, WISH-TV Creative Services Director, today announced that WISH-TV has hired Kayla Sullivan as a specialty content creator who will feature stories on family and parenting. Through her amusing yet informative storytelling, Sullivan will add her unique perspective to WISH-TV’s “Focused on Family and Community” initiative.
Police say thieves targeted local yoga studios, posing as new clients
Over the weekend, yoga studios across Central Indiana reported to police they had been the victims of thefts.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
Fox 59
365 dead, live animals seized from residence in Decatur County
DECATUR COUNTY — At approximately 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with Decatur County Deputies ordered repossession of a residence in the 4900 block of East County Road 280 North. When the deputy arrived, he found multitudes of neglected animals, including several that were dying and/or deceased throughout the parameters...
WISH-TV
‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –“National Night Out” is a decades-old tradition that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods. Police agencies around the country will host events. The Larence Police Department is among those participating in building a connection. According to LPD, it hopes to restore a “sense of...
indyschild.com
Free Things to do in August around Indianapolis
Aug. 1 – Frozen. Get ready for some pre-season football action this summer! The Indianapolis Colts have released the schedule for their 2022 Colts Training Camp, which kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Training Camp Themed Days:. Aug. 3 – Salute to...
Comments / 0