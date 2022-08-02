Some feel fire fuel, tree-trimming clean up in Steiner went too far sparking new challenges

Read on www.fourpointsnews.com
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
Narcity
A Wildfire In BC Is Officially 'Out Of Control' & People Are Evacuating (PHOTOS)
There is an active wildfire near Lytton, B.C. that broke out on July 14 and has now led to multiple evacuation orders being issued. BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has classified the incident as "Out of Control," and said there is "heavy smoke." The BCWS website said this classification means that...
Why Yosemite’s Oak fire is burning with such ferocity – explained
The blaze forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate and exploded to 17,000 acres seemingly overnight – what made it so devastating?
Map: Track the wildfires burning across the U.S.
Wildfire season is in full swing, with more than 60 large blazes burning across 14 states. In California, the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has burned more than 29 square miles and threatened nearly 2,700 buildings. Fires in Alaska have consumed an area the size of Connecticut. And more fires could be on the way, as record heat continues to dry out much of the country.
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
As California's McKinney Fire rages, evacuated residents grapple with losses and an uncertain future
As firefighters battle the raging wildfire scorching a Northern California forest and swallowing homes in its path, some residents forced to flee are left to grapple with the losses and an uncertain future.
Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
Canadian village destroyed by wildfire in 2021 evacuated due to wildfire
The village of Lytton and Lytton First Nation are under evacuation orders again as a fire spreads nearby
McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size
A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
Northern California's McKinney fire is state's largest blaze this year
The McKinney fire in Northern California is now the largest to break out in the state this year. The fire started around 2:38 p.m. on Friday, and as of Sunday morning, it has burned more than 51,468 acres in the Klamath National Forest. The blaze is 0 percent contained, and has burned down several houses and is threatening hundreds of others. Officials said there are 650 firefighters on the scene, and they are prioritizing protecting Yreka, Fort Jones, and other communities in the Highway 96 corridor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Smithonian
A Fast-Moving Wildfire Is Spreading Near Yosemite National Park
A wildfire near Yosemite National Park has spread to more than 18,000 acres, spurred on by drought, dry vegetation and dead trees. The blaze, which emergency responders have named the Oak Fire, has ballooned to become California’s largest so far this year. Since the fire began Friday afternoon, it...
BBC
California wildfire: Two dead as firefighters battle McKinney blaze
Two people have been found dead amid a huge wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes in northern California. The bodies of the two dead were found inside a car in the driveway of a property caught in the blaze. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told ABC...
Firefighters remove bear from laundry room of California home
