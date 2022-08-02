ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Some feel fire fuel, tree-trimming clean up in Steiner went too far sparking new challenges

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NBC News

Map: Track the wildfires burning across the U.S.

Wildfire season is in full swing, with more than 60 large blazes burning across 14 states. In California, the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park has burned more than 29 square miles and threatened nearly 2,700 buildings. Fires in Alaska have consumed an area the size of Connecticut. And more fires could be on the way, as record heat continues to dry out much of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion Control#Tree#Carry Fire#Fire Rescue#New Srma
AccuWeather

Out-of-control wildfire threatens Yosemite's famed sequoia trees

The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

McKinney Fire turns deadly as blaze explodes in size

A massive, raging wildfire exploded to life late last week in Northern California and has since become the largest wildfire of the year so far in the state. AccuWeather forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days can cause more trouble for firefighters working to contain the monster blaze. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Northern California's McKinney fire is state's largest blaze this year

The McKinney fire in Northern California is now the largest to break out in the state this year. The fire started around 2:38 p.m. on Friday, and as of Sunday morning, it has burned more than 51,468 acres in the Klamath National Forest. The blaze is 0 percent contained, and has burned down several houses and is threatening hundreds of others. Officials said there are 650 firefighters on the scene, and they are prioritizing protecting Yreka, Fort Jones, and other communities in the Highway 96 corridor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ENVIRONMENT
Smithonian

A Fast-Moving Wildfire Is Spreading Near Yosemite National Park

A wildfire near Yosemite National Park has spread to more than 18,000 acres, spurred on by drought, dry vegetation and dead trees. The blaze, which emergency responders have named the Oak Fire, has ballooned to become California’s largest so far this year. Since the fire began Friday afternoon, it...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Firefighters remove bear from laundry room of California home

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California responded to a home to remove a bear that had broken into the house and damaged a pipe in the laundry room to take a drink. Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck said on Twitter that firefighters were summoned to a Cuyama Valley home on Wednesday on a report of an intruding bear.

