Mercury
Food aid for college students gets funding boost
The head of the West Chester Food Bank expressed gratitude for the $1 million state funding that will help to tackle the growing problem of food insecurity on Pennsylvania college campuses — three in Chester and Delaware counties among them — included in this year’s state budget.
Mercury
Three Chester County women to be honored by March of Dimes
WEST CHESTER — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held on Oct. 12, at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
Mercury
3 Berks school districts and BCIU get $1.6 million in state grants for early education
More than $1.6 million in state funding for early education will be coming to Berks County. Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier this week that more than $384 million in grants that aim to provide more children across Pennsylvania with access to high-quality early learning programs. The money will be used to support two programs: Pre-K Counts and Head Start.
Mercury
Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign
WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater
A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. “We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity,” said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
Beloved Great Valley High School Grad Remembered as Always Striving to Make a Difference
Alivia ‘Liv’ Juliana, a Malvern native and Great Valley High School graduate, was an inspiration to all who knew her, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News. During her 19 years of life, Juliana always strived to make a difference. “Liv made a difference every day,” said...
Main Line Media News
Montco commissioners OK update to county housing plan
NORRISTOWN — An update is now on the books to Montgomery County’s Housing Action Plan, meant to steer the development of affordable housing across the county. “All in all, this totals over $11 million in assistance to our community, funds that specifically benefit persons of very low, low, and moderate income in our county,” said Kayleigh Silver, the county’s Interim Administrator of Housing and Community Development.
sanatogapost.com
Avoid Day’s Unrelenting Heat, Weather Service Warns
MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Beginning Thursday (today, Aug. 4, 2022) at 11 a.m. residents of western Montgomery County, and specifically those in the river boroughs of Pottstown and Collegeville, as well as in all of Berks County are being issued a heat advisory by the National Weather Service. It urges them to be cautious of heat-related illnesses during expected daytime temperatures of up to 101 degrees.
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
Mercury
Production by local playwright will benefit pediatric cancer-fighting organization
Cheyenne Malfaro has called the stage home for a decade. “Ever since I did my first show, I fell in love,” she said. She acted in her first play at age 13, and in the years since has been a frequent and passionate member of the local theater community. The Owen J. Roberts High School graduate is also a popular singer/songwriter.
Plastic Bags Ban Passes in Media Borough, Joining Haverford
When January 2023 arrives, you’ll need a re-useable shopping bag if you hit any of Media’s stores. The borough is the latest to ban plastic bags, straws and stirrers, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
Mercury
Phoenixville to host fifth annual VegFest Aug. 13
Phoenixville’s annual VegFest will be making its return after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Happening on Saturday, Aug. 13, the vegan food festival, featuring live music and vendors, will take place at Reeves Park. “The event is about creating awareness about veganism and animal welfare,” said Rachel...
roi-nj.com
Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield
Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest
EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!. Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata. As...
West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities
BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company’s ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company’s CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company’s financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
Mercury
Investigation into Berks primary election day chaos finds chain of mistakes
An investigation commissioned by Berks County into the failures that led to primary election day problems concluded the issues originated with voter signatures not being uploaded to new electronic polls books before election day. And that mistake led to a chain of other problems that caused confusion and challenges at...
Mercury
Cheri, Phyrillas honored for volunteer service to Greek Orthodox Church
Two parishioners of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Reading, Berks County, were recently recognized for a lifetime of service to their church at the 2022 St. Photios Awards Banquet in Pittsburgh. Marian Cheri and Tony Phyrillas were among 58 church volunteers from 31 different parishes across Pennsylvania,...
Mercury
Pickering campus dean named ‘educator of distinction’
PHOENIXVILLE — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars that honors educators worldwide. Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited...
Code Red Hot Weather Emergency Issued Until 8 P.M. In Montgomery County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Code Red hot weather emergency is in effect in Montgomery County until 8 p.m. Thursday as oppressive heat takes over the region. Code Reds are issued when the heat index is expected to be 100 degrees or more, which can be deadly. Eyewitness News headed out to Bala Cynwyd to a restaurant called the Landing Kitchen. It’s known for its outdoor dining, but on this hot Thursday afternoon, there are hardly any people outside. Most customers are dining indoors in the air conditioning to beat the heat. A bridge connecting Bala Cynwyd to Manayunk is nearby and there...
