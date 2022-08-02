ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Mercury

Food aid for college students gets funding boost

The head of the West Chester Food Bank expressed gratitude for the $1 million state funding that will help to tackle the growing problem of food insecurity on Pennsylvania college campuses — three in Chester and Delaware counties among them — included in this year's state budget.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Mercury

Three Chester County women to be honored by March of Dimes

WEST CHESTER — The March of Dimes is revealing the most remarkable women impacting business, health and public service in Chester County. All three women will be honored at the 33rd annual Chester County Salute to Women of Achievement Dinner being held on Oct. 12, at the Desmond Hotel in Malvern.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Chester County launches Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign

WEST CHESTER — With the outdoor activity season in full swing and as children get ready to return to school, Chester County has launched a safety awareness campaign to keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe — and drivers aware. The Walk. Ride. Drive. Safe campaign offers tips and rules...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Claymont eyed for new park with marina, amphitheater

  A marina, an amphitheater and 4.4 miles of trails are among the features suggested in a proposal for a large new park in Claymont. "We have a team ready … to make it a first-rate amenity," said Brett Saddler, executive director of the Claymont Renaissance Development Corp., referring to a group of Delawareans with expertise in the environment, recreation ... Read More
CLAYMONT, DE
Main Line Media News

Montco commissioners OK update to county housing plan

NORRISTOWN — An update is now on the books to Montgomery County's Housing Action Plan, meant to steer the development of affordable housing across the county. "All in all, this totals over $11 million in assistance to our community, funds that specifically benefit persons of very low, low, and moderate income in our county," said Kayleigh Silver, the county's Interim Administrator of Housing and Community Development.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Avoid Day's Unrelenting Heat, Weather Service Warns

MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Beginning Thursday (today, Aug. 4, 2022) at 11 a.m. residents of western Montgomery County, and specifically those in the river boroughs of Pottstown and Collegeville, as well as in all of Berks County are being issued a heat advisory by the National Weather Service. It urges them to be cautious of heat-related illnesses during expected daytime temperatures of up to 101 degrees.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Phoenixville to host fifth annual VegFest Aug. 13

Phoenixville's annual VegFest will be making its return after a two-year break due to the pandemic. Happening on Saturday, Aug. 13, the vegan food festival, featuring live music and vendors, will take place at Reeves Park. "The event is about creating awareness about veganism and animal welfare," said Rachel...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
roi-nj.com

Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield

Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper's successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
MyChesCo

West Chester Native Named Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Essential Utilities

BRYN MAWR, PA — As part of a planned succession Essential Utilities has announced that West Chester native Brian Dingerdissen, formerly chief of staff, and vice president of communications and investor relations, has been named vice president, investor relations and treasurer. In his new role, Dingerdissen will retain his responsibilities for investor relations, lead the company's ESG program and report to Dan Schuller, the company's CFO. As treasurer, Dingerdissen will be responsible for the company's financing and cash management activities and relationships with credit agencies.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Mercury

Cheri, Phyrillas honored for volunteer service to Greek Orthodox Church

Two parishioners of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Reading, Berks County, were recently recognized for a lifetime of service to their church at the 2022 St. Photios Awards Banquet in Pittsburgh. Marian Cheri and Tony Phyrillas were among 58 church volunteers from 31 different parishes across Pennsylvania,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Pickering campus dean named 'educator of distinction'

PHOENIXVILLE — Mark Cottom, dean of students at the Technical College High School Pickering Campus, was recently recognized with the Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction award, a special program within the National Society of High School Scholars that honors educators worldwide. Each year, student members of NSHSS are invited...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Code Red Hot Weather Emergency Issued Until 8 P.M. In Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Code Red hot weather emergency is in effect in Montgomery County until 8 p.m. Thursday as oppressive heat takes over the region. Code Reds are issued when the heat index is expected to be 100 degrees or more, which can be deadly. Eyewitness News headed out to Bala Cynwyd to a restaurant called the Landing Kitchen. It's known for its outdoor dining, but on this hot Thursday afternoon, there are hardly any people outside. Most customers are dining indoors in the air conditioning to beat the heat. A bridge connecting Bala Cynwyd to Manayunk is nearby and there...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

