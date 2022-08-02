Inflation, supply chain issued affecting back-to-school shopping

Read on www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen Walters
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Parents may experience high prices for school supplies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back-to-school shopping can be another burden for parents, amid the rising prices of gas, groceries, and other necessities. Sydney Hawkins from Action News 5 took a list and shopped for a kindergartner at Bartlett Elementary to show what you can expect to pay. “They seem to...
What should you do in a recession? FOX13 talks to a local economist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With an economy marked by record inflation and skyrocketing prices, is the Mid-South experiencing a recession?. “Right now, this is the beginning of a recession,” said John Gnuschke, the president of 901 Economics. “We don’t know where it will go, but I suspect it will be short-lived.”
actionnews5.com
MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major problems with the MLGW payment system on Tuesday, August 2, caused major headaches and heartache for ratepayers. Thousands of customers were charged multiple times for the same bill. MLGW customers reported having their sky-high, summer bills deducted not once not twice, but as many as...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
Community concerned after neighborhood exposed twice to potentially hazardous air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis community has been targeted twice by potentially hazardous fumes. On Wednesday, FOX13 told you about concerns a sterilization plant on Florida St. may be emitting a dangerous gas into the air. Eight months earlier, a cotton gin in that same community was shut...
Blind grocery bagger in Lakeland inspires customers, co-workers
LAKELAND, Tenn. — A longtime blind Kroger bagger in Lakeland is beloved by his community. Willie B. Wells, a courtesy clerk, has worked at the store in the Stonebridge Crossing Shopping Center for 12 years. ABC24 photojournalist Shiela Whaley has his story.
Glitch causes some customers who pay online to be charged more than once, MLGW says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine getting your utility bill and seeing that it’s 4 or even 5 times higher than normal. It happened to thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) customers this week. but the glitch has been fixed. MLGW confirmed that the problem originated with its...
desotocountynews.com
Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven
Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
‘Virtual fence’ will soon track who goes in and out of Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Correction: We originally reported the cameras will cost approximately $300,000. This story was updated to read $300,000 for 5 years. A Mid-South city will soon have a virtual fence to track whoever enters by their car tags. Olive Branch’s Mayor and Board of Alderman voted...
actionnews5.com
EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sterilization plant in Memphis is at the center of an Environmental Protection Agency investigation into potentially cancer-causing chemicals. The EPA is warning people who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO), a chemical widely used in their operations.
yieldpro.com
Berkadia arranges $45 million refinancing for 883-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee
Berkadia announces it has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tenn. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC, respectively.
Complex
Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship
In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
‘Something didn’t feel right’: Memphis woman loses $7K in Bitcoin scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When a strange message popped up her family’s computer in July, 78-year-old Randa Cranford said she immediately called the phone number on the screen. “All of a sudden, these windows flashed up and a message that read, ‘If you can’t get back into your computer, please call this number,’” the great-grandmother recalled.
'We are fully staffed' | Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports no bus driver shortage for beginning of school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday afternoon, those with First Student, the busy provider for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, updated thousands of district parents with good news: there is no bus driver shortage when school starts next week. "We are fully staffed. We are every excited," First Student District Manager Alvin Tucker...
Program gives homeless women in Memphis a second chance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is helping homeless women in Memphis get on the right track. Ladies In Need Can Survive, Inc. is a transitional house in Frayser for women trying to recover. At the house, they can house up to four women up to one year. The organization...
actionnews5.com
DeSoto County Schools heads back to class with talks of increased security in the works
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County students are set to start their school year on Thursday and several events that sparked across our nation last year have parents wondering if the school year will be different. An increase in security is a concern many parents have, following the deadly...
actionnews5.com
Worth Morgan says ‘math does not look good’ in County Mayor race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Without officially conceding, Worth Morgan says his odds of becoming Shelby County Mayor does not look good. Morgan gave a somber speech to his supporters after votes began rolling in. As of 11 p.m., incumbent Mayor Lee Harris led by more than 15,000 votes. The final...
Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people. The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on...
localmemphis.com
MSCS offering incentives ahead of potential bus driver shortage
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As the state's largest school district prepares for a news conference Tuesday, there is one major question looming about school bus drivers in Shelby County—will there be enough?. About 24,000 students rely on bus transportation in the Memphis Shelby County School District. The company...
