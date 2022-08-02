ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Inflation, supply chain issued affecting back-to-school shopping

By Sydney Hawkins
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago
actionnews5.com

Parents may experience high prices for school supplies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back-to-school shopping can be another burden for parents, amid the rising prices of gas, groceries, and other necessities. Sydney Hawkins from Action News 5 took a list and shopped for a kindergartner at Bartlett Elementary to show what you can expect to pay. “They seem to...
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW billing dings some customers for triple payments or more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major problems with the MLGW payment system on Tuesday, August 2, caused major headaches and heartache for ratepayers. Thousands of customers were charged multiple times for the same bill. MLGW customers reported having their sky-high, summer bills deducted not once not twice, but as many as...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Whataburger coming to Horn Lake

Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
HORN LAKE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Mid-South Area Job Fair set for Southaven

Mid-South residents looking to find a new job or line of work will have another opportunity through the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES). The department has announced the 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Brown Missionary Baptist Church, 980 Stateline Road East in Southaven.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 6 new spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 6 new spots that opened their doors in July, including a new Asian bistro in the Crosstown neighborhood. Watch their full interview now in the video...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

EPA warns public of potential cancer-causing chemicals at Memphis plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A sterilization plant in Memphis is at the center of an Environmental Protection Agency investigation into potentially cancer-causing chemicals. The EPA is warning people who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO), a chemical widely used in their operations.
MEMPHIS, TN
yieldpro.com

Berkadia arranges $45 million refinancing for 883-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee

Berkadia announces it has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tenn. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC, respectively.
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Celebrate Black Barbecue with Kingsford’s Second Annual Preserve the Pit® Fellowship

In 2021, Kingsford made a commitment to furthering Black barbecue culture by launching its Preserve the Pit® fellowship program, an initiative that celebrates and fuels the future of Black barbecue through mentorship, storytelling and a financial investment. Kingsford highlighted three rising pitmasters and paired them with renowned barbecuists for advice and guidance on building their business and brand. This year, Kingsford continued its mission with six new chefs, and their respective mentors together, in the heart of Memphis, Tennessee for the biggest BBQ competition around: the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest during the Volunteer State’s Memphis in May festival.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MSCS offering incentives ahead of potential bus driver shortage

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As the state's largest school district prepares for a news conference Tuesday, there is one major question looming about school bus drivers in Shelby County—will there be enough?. About 24,000 students rely on bus transportation in the Memphis Shelby County School District. The company...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

