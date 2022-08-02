A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental

Read on 1420wbec.com
1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.
theberkshireedge.com
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Bridge Street
Great Barrington — According to Great Barrington Chief of Police Paul Storti, at 12:05 p.m. a pedestrian was struck on the crosswalk on Bridge Street. In a press release, Storti wrote that the pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk near the Co-Op market, when a 2008 Nissan operated by Gloria Spector, 83 years old, of Monterey, struck him.
Another Person Hit By A Car In A Great Barrington Crosswalk
Concerns about the safety of Great Barrington crosswalks are once again in focus as yet another person has been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk in the town. Are local drivers not paying enough attention? Are the pedestrians not paying enough attention? Whatever the reason, something needs to be done.
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Bennington police ID homicide victim, suspect
Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, was found shot to death Wednesday at a home on Pleasant Street.
mynbc5.com
Police investigating homicide in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bennington on Wednesday. Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette told NBC5 that a 38-year-old male was killed after being shot multiple times in the apartment of a home on Pleasant Street this morning around 9:15 a.m. Currently, police have...
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
Caretaker using blowtorch on weeds ignites home
The Pittsfield Fire Department made quick work of a structure fire on Monday after a caretaker at 125 Second Street reportedly ignited the home's siding with a blowtorch.
WNYT
Coolant leak causes evacuation at Pittsfield Walmart
A coolant leak led to an evacuation today at the Walmart in Pittsfield. The fire department tells us that it happened around 5:15 Monday. They say an employee accidentally damaged the Freon line to one of the large refrigeration units. A hazmat team shut down that system and ventilated the...
Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation
For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building. In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
Pittsfield Police find 15-year-old who was missing
The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Taylor "Gage" Levesque, 15, who has been reported missing.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Single-vehicle crash in Guilford leads to arrest
GUILFORD — A 19-year-old woman from Massachusetts was arrested following a crash in Guilford yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Coolidge Highway, by Tyler Hill Road, at around 8:50 p.m. Police identified the driver as Ashley S. Hasan, of Greenfield, Massachusetts. Hasan was placed under arrest for attempted...
WNYT
Fort Edward man accused of firing gun after crash
State police have arrested a Washington County man after a road rage incident in Stony Creek. It all started on Hadley Road, where police tell NewsChannel 13 Shaun Newton crashed his van. They say he then got out and fired a long gun in the direction of a truck that...
Dennis Drue, deadly 2012 Northway rollover crash driver, strikes out for a third time with Parole Board
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been almost ten years since Dennis Drue got in his car, dunk and high on drugs, ultimately causing the crash that killed Shenendehowa students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers. Early Wednesday morning, the NYS Board of Parole denied his request for release a third time. It’s only a small victory […]
NYSP: Fort Edward man shoots at car following him
A Fort Edward man has been arrested after he allegedly shot a long gun at a person who had been following him on Hadley Road in Stone Creek.
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
Albany road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Albany for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
wamc.org
Berkshire DA’s report on March 25 Pittsfield police killing expected any day
Harrington’s report on the death of Miguel Estrella will explore the criminal culpability of the Pittsfield police officers who responded to a mental health emergency call at 279 Onota Street the night of March 25th. Estrella, who had a history of mental illness, was in crisis, self-harming, and upsetting loved ones when they called for help. While many of the details of what happened that night remain in dispute, it ended with Estrella dead after being shot twice by Officer Nicholas Sondrini.
