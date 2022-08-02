Beautiful Land Market brings vintage and handmade goods to downtown Ames on Sunday

A pop-up market in downtown Ames this weekend will feature an interactive abstract art activity, cool lemonade for a good cause, live music, food trucks and more than 50 vintage and handmade vendors.

Beautiful Land Market is holding its third pop-up market of the summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the downtown Fareway store, 619 Burnett Ave.

“In addition to some first-time vendors, we’re featuring a new activity. We will have an abstract artist, Emily Lawson, who is passionate about public art and spreading awareness about how art and creativity heal,” said Jody Bergan Bennett, co-owner of Beautiful Land Market.

Lawson is a neurodivergent mom of neurodiverse children and a mental health advocate, Bergan Bennett said.

“Emily believes in creating safe spaces through art,” she said. “So she is going to be doing an interactive booth.”

Lawson will be selling some of her artwork, but her real passion is a project that will show people what mental health and art look like. With canvas and paints available, the artist will guide marketgoers through the activity.

“One activity Emily is going to be doing is creating a picture to practice rainbow breathing that people can do at home,” Bergan Bennett said.

“With all the divisiveness I’m aware of in communities everywhere, I think something like this unifies us,” she added. “And that’s what I want our pop-ups to do.”

Ames High senior Grace McCunn, the founder of Amazing Grace Lemonade Race, will be on hand with her charity, which benefits Blank Children’s Hospital. McCunn started with a lemonade stand as a fifth-grader, which grew into a 5K charity run that celebrated its sixth year in July. She will have a lemonade stand at Sunday’s pop-up market.

Handmade and vintage vendors range from The Red Door Press, a letterpress print shop that has been with Beautiful Land since its first market, to Evergreen Wardrobe, a newcomer to the market offering vintage and gently worn clothing.

“You’re going to see familiar faces, but you’re definitely going to see new faces too,” Bergan Bennett said.

Nebullam, which is rebranding itself as Clayton Farms, is an Ames-based indoor farm that grows produce year-round with no pesticides. Clayton Farms will have a booth at the pop-up, with produce for sale as well as free samples.

Food trucks will include Nacho Daddy’z Tacos, Sandwich Studio and Pint Sized Ice Cream. Live music will be performed by local musician Tom Box, who plays pop rock, old soul and country.

“We really encourage people to visit the restaurants and stores that are open on Sunday, like our sponsors Della Viti and Nook & Nest,” Bergan Bennett said.

The market will include handmade items, art, design, vintage furniture and clothing.

“It’s definitely a place to look for reused, recycled, repurposed items. I feel like we’re a lot of aware, conscious creators and collectors,” Bergan Bennett said. "Our market is free, family-friendly and pet-friendly."

Future Beautiful Land pop-ups will be Sunday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Fareway store parking lot.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.