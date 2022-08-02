ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Beautiful Land Market brings vintage and handmade goods to downtown Ames on Sunday

By Ronna Faaborg, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuF6r_0h1ZXjB700

A pop-up market in downtown Ames this weekend will feature an interactive abstract art activity, cool lemonade for a good cause, live music, food trucks and more than 50 vintage and handmade vendors.

Beautiful Land Market is holding its third pop-up market of the summer from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the downtown Fareway store, 619 Burnett Ave.

“In addition to some first-time vendors, we’re featuring a new activity. We will have an abstract artist, Emily Lawson, who is passionate about public art and spreading awareness about how art and creativity heal,” said Jody Bergan Bennett, co-owner of Beautiful Land Market.

Lawson is a neurodivergent mom of neurodiverse children and a mental health advocate, Bergan Bennett said.

“Emily believes in creating safe spaces through art,” she said. “So she is going to be doing an interactive booth.”

Lawson will be selling some of her artwork, but her real passion is a project that will show people what mental health and art look like. With canvas and paints available, the artist will guide marketgoers through the activity.

“One activity Emily is going to be doing is creating a picture to practice rainbow breathing that people can do at home,” Bergan Bennett said.

“With all the divisiveness I’m aware of in communities everywhere, I think something like this unifies us,” she added. “And that’s what I want our pop-ups to do.”

Ames High senior Grace McCunn, the founder of Amazing Grace Lemonade Race, will be on hand with her charity, which benefits Blank Children’s Hospital. McCunn started with a lemonade stand as a fifth-grader, which grew into a 5K charity run that celebrated its sixth year in July. She will have a lemonade stand at Sunday’s pop-up market.

Handmade and vintage vendors range from The Red Door Press, a letterpress print shop that has been with Beautiful Land since its first market, to Evergreen Wardrobe, a newcomer to the market offering vintage and gently worn clothing.

“You’re going to see familiar faces, but you’re definitely going to see new faces too,” Bergan Bennett said.

Nebullam, which is rebranding itself as Clayton Farms, is an Ames-based indoor farm that grows produce year-round with no pesticides. Clayton Farms will have a booth at the pop-up, with produce for sale as well as free samples.

Food trucks will include Nacho Daddy’z Tacos, Sandwich Studio and Pint Sized Ice Cream. Live music will be performed by local musician Tom Box, who plays pop rock, old soul and country.

“We really encourage people to visit the restaurants and stores that are open on Sunday, like our sponsors Della Viti and Nook & Nest,” Bergan Bennett said.

The market will include handmade items, art, design, vintage furniture and clothing.

“It’s definitely a place to look for reused, recycled, repurposed items. I feel like we’re a lot of aware, conscious creators and collectors,” Bergan Bennett said. "Our market is free, family-friendly and pet-friendly."

Future Beautiful Land pop-ups will be Sunday, Sept. 4, and Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Fareway store parking lot.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and the arts for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Story City, IA USA

I was sitting at the park. It’s been a pretty lonely summer for me. I looked across the river and saw something hanging from a post. I went over and saw the quilted heart, which had an elephant pattern on it. It really made my day. It had an elephant on it, which made it even better because I love animals! <3.
STORY CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates

The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

16 new vendors coming to the Des Moines Farmers' Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Farmers Market is adding 16 new local vendors to the Historic Court District. It's the first time the market has brought on new vendors mid-market season. One of those vendors is GG's Chicken and Waffles. Owner Garrison Goodlett says his restaurant got...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
NEWTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Design#Furniture#Creativity#Linus Business#Fareway#Beautiful Land Market
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Latin King property sold to New Jersey real estate investment trust

A New Jersey-based real estate investment trust has purchased property on which the popular Latin King restaurant is located, Polk County real estate records show. SCF RC Funding IV LLC paid Latin King RE LLC $2.15 million for the property, located at 2200 Hubbell Ave. in Des Moines (pictured). The 1.7-acre parcel includes the one-story, 8,872-square-foot building in which the landmark restaurant is located.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Arts
KCCI.com

The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro

ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

Dallas County development group appoints new leader

Rachel Wacker has been named executive director of the Greater Dallas County Development Alliance, a group that attracts new businesses to the county and provides support to existing companies. Wacker most recently worked in the city of West Des Moines’ community and economic development department, supporting business development and expansion efforts and urban renewal projects. She’s also worked in business development roles at Iowa Economic Development Authority and North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. in Mason City. Wacker, a recent West Des Moines Leadership Academy graduate, has a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and mass communication from Iowa State University. She began her new role with the Dallas County alliance on Aug. 2.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Food Pantry Sees Large Increase of Households

The food pantry in Jefferson has seen a rather large increase in usage this summer. Greene County Action Resource Center Manager Shirley Haupert tells Raccoon Valley Radio June of 2021 there were 82 households and in July about 76 households that the food pantry served. She says this year in June there were 137 households and 125 households in July. The reason why July had less households is because there are five weeks in June compared to four weeks in July. Haupert points out they are serving record numbers of households and individuals.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
DES MOINES, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

416
Followers
741
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy