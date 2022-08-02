ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Elle

Selena Gomez Shares Two Swimsuit TikToks From Her Italian Vacation and Declares ‘Real Stomachs’ Are In

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez kicked off her 30s with an Italian vacation and a dose of much-needed realness about embracing your body just as it is on social media. The singer shared two TikToks of herself in one-pieces while yachting on her trip. Her second, featuring her in a one-piece she helped design for her friend's swimwear line La'Mariette, was set to her, makeup-free and lip syncing about showing her stomach exactly how it is. “I’m not sucking shit in,” she mouthed. “Real stomachs is coming the fuck back, ok?"
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Sydney Sweeney's Hair Files - Every One Of The 'Euphoria' Star's Hairstyles

Whether you're a Euphoria obsessive (like us), a White Lotus watcher or simply just a Sydney Sweeney fan girl, there's no denying that the 24-year-old actor is swiftly becoming a style icon for a new generation. Bedazzled Miu Miu mini skirts, Tory Burch Met Gala gowns and elbow length prom gloves aside, it's Sweeney's chameleon-esque ability to work every hairstyle that we're taking note of.
HAIR CARE
Elle

Rita Ora Takes The Low-Rise Trend To A Whole New Level In Paris

The low-rise trend is back with a vengeance for 2022. Dua Lipa and Rihanna are both committed fans, but Rita Ora is out here sporting the look on repeat. Last month, Rita went all out with the Y2K-era vibe, donning a pair of loose, hip-grazing trousers for London's heatwave. Now, the artist has gone and done it again, this time taking the low-rise trend to a whole new level while on her latest trip to Paris.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Selena Gomez's Tangerine Sequin Set Is Perfect Italian Birthday Vacation Attire

How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez has been enjoying the beginning of her new decade in Capri, Italy, yachting and lounging with friends following her 30th birthday celebration. And like fellow Capri vacationer Jennifer Lopez, Gomez's vacation wardrobe is impeccably on point. The singer was photographed shopping at the Prada store and around town yesterday, wearing a tangerine sequin top and shorts. She styled her hair up in a bun and accessorized with dangle earrings.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Chrissy Teigen Confirms Pregnancy, Nearly Two Years After Losing Baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen revealed today that she is pregnant, nearly two years after she suffered the devastating loss of baby jack. The 36-year-old, who already shares daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, with her husband of almost 10 years, John Legend, announced the news via Instagram, sharing two mirror selfies that showed off her burgeoning bump.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Willow Smith Wants To Take You to a Magical Garden

Pay close attention to Willow Smith's Instagram; you'll see she has a penchant for the mystic, ethereal themes. Goddess tributes are scattered throughout her Instagram page, she has a cosmic tattoo on her upper arm, and most recently, she joined the Mugler family in 2021 as the face of the brand's iconic Alien Goddess fragrance.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Brittany O’Grady Is Learning To Embrace Her Curls

You probably recognize Brittany O’Grady from HBO’s hit series White Lotus, in which she plays the incredibly disinterested and secretive Paula opposite Sydney Sweeney. While on-screen she comes across as cold and passive, the 26-year-old actress is quite the opposite in person. She was warm, bubbly, and constantly smiling when we caught up at the Bumble and bumble Meatpacking flagship salon to celebrate her partnership with the brand. She’s the face of bumble’s latest campaign promoting the Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer. While seemingly totally different from Paula, O’Grady has one thing in common with her White Lotus character: her beautiful tight curls bounce each time she giggles or turns her head.
HAIR CARE
Elle

Watch Chlöe Bailey and Madelaine Petsch in the First Jane Trailer

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Chloe x Halle’s Chlöe Bailey are going to be co-stars. The duo will share the screen in Jane (styled JANE), an upcoming psychological thriller that takes a haunting look at social media anxiety and mental health issues from the perspective of a high school student. The film is produced by Petsch, directed by rising filmmaker Sabrina Jaglom, and co-written by Jaglom and Rishi Rajani.
MOVIES
Elle

Ryan Gosling Discusses Juggling His Career With Fatherhood

Ryan Gosling has made it clear that he prioritises fatherhood over his career. The 41-year-old actor, who shares two daughters - Amada Lee, six, and Esmeralda Amada, seven - with longtime partner Eva Mendes, said it was his children that helped influence his decision to star in recently released Netflix movie The Gray Man.
CELEBRITIES

