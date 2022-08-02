Read on www.elle.com
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Selena Gomez Shares Two Swimsuit TikToks From Her Italian Vacation and Declares ‘Real Stomachs’ Are In
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez kicked off her 30s with an Italian vacation and a dose of much-needed realness about embracing your body just as it is on social media. The singer shared two TikToks of herself in one-pieces while yachting on her trip. Her second, featuring her in a one-piece she helped design for her friend's swimwear line La'Mariette, was set to her, makeup-free and lip syncing about showing her stomach exactly how it is. “I’m not sucking shit in,” she mouthed. “Real stomachs is coming the fuck back, ok?"
Sydney Sweeney's Hair Files - Every One Of The 'Euphoria' Star's Hairstyles
Whether you're a Euphoria obsessive (like us), a White Lotus watcher or simply just a Sydney Sweeney fan girl, there's no denying that the 24-year-old actor is swiftly becoming a style icon for a new generation. Bedazzled Miu Miu mini skirts, Tory Burch Met Gala gowns and elbow length prom gloves aside, it's Sweeney's chameleon-esque ability to work every hairstyle that we're taking note of.
Rita Ora Takes The Low-Rise Trend To A Whole New Level In Paris
The low-rise trend is back with a vengeance for 2022. Dua Lipa and Rihanna are both committed fans, but Rita Ora is out here sporting the look on repeat. Last month, Rita went all out with the Y2K-era vibe, donning a pair of loose, hip-grazing trousers for London's heatwave. Now, the artist has gone and done it again, this time taking the low-rise trend to a whole new level while on her latest trip to Paris.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Lindsay Lohan Is Spotted On A Rare Outing With Her New Husband In New York City
Lindsay Lohan is back in America—and in the spotlight!. The singer and actress was seen on a rare outing this week with her new husband, Bader Shammas, in New York City. The two were all smiles while walking to a hotel in Manhattan—Lohan in an all-black ensemble and the financier in a preppy summer look.
Kaia Gerber Makes A Subtle Cameo In Austin Butler's Elvis Photoshoot
Austin Butler has been the talk of the town ever since the world saw his talent as the lead in Baz Luhrmann's newly released Elvis film. And now, as he stars in one campaign after the other, his model girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, is coming along for the ride. In a...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Are Exchanging ’Love Notes’ While Long Distance
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are on opposite sides of the globe for work right now, but rest assured, a source told Us Weekly this week, that Kardashian and Davidson are very much making their long distance relationship work in the most romantic of ways. The two aren't just texting but are also exchanging love letters.
Why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Broke Up This Week After 9 Months of Dating
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's surprise, whirlwind 9-month romance has come to an end for now, multiple sources close to the couple told E!, and they have decided to just be friends. The sources explained that although Kardashian and Davidson have “a lot of love and respect for each other,”...
Selena Gomez's Tangerine Sequin Set Is Perfect Italian Birthday Vacation Attire
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez has been enjoying the beginning of her new decade in Capri, Italy, yachting and lounging with friends following her 30th birthday celebration. And like fellow Capri vacationer Jennifer Lopez, Gomez's vacation wardrobe is impeccably on point. The singer was photographed shopping at the Prada store and around town yesterday, wearing a tangerine sequin top and shorts. She styled her hair up in a bun and accessorized with dangle earrings.
Chrissy Teigen Confirms Pregnancy, Nearly Two Years After Losing Baby Jack
Chrissy Teigen revealed today that she is pregnant, nearly two years after she suffered the devastating loss of baby jack. The 36-year-old, who already shares daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four, with her husband of almost 10 years, John Legend, announced the news via Instagram, sharing two mirror selfies that showed off her burgeoning bump.
Kim Kardashian Fans Have Spotted A Surprising Reference To Kanye West In Her New Instagram Post
Kim Kardashian fans have noticed a surprising reference to ex Kanye West in her latest Instagram post, and it's pretty unexpected. The SKIMS founder officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. Since then, we've seen the pair publicly criticising each other...
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly In Talks To Remake Melanie Griffith's ‘80s Classic 'Working Girl'
For those of you who've watched 1988 classic Working Girl, you might, like us, find yourself rewatching it over and over again. It's that good. You might also ask yourself what would protagonist Tess McGill be like today?. If you haven't watched it yet (what are you waiting for?), this...
Willow Smith Wants To Take You to a Magical Garden
Pay close attention to Willow Smith's Instagram; you'll see she has a penchant for the mystic, ethereal themes. Goddess tributes are scattered throughout her Instagram page, she has a cosmic tattoo on her upper arm, and most recently, she joined the Mugler family in 2021 as the face of the brand's iconic Alien Goddess fragrance.
Brittany O’Grady Is Learning To Embrace Her Curls
You probably recognize Brittany O’Grady from HBO’s hit series White Lotus, in which she plays the incredibly disinterested and secretive Paula opposite Sydney Sweeney. While on-screen she comes across as cold and passive, the 26-year-old actress is quite the opposite in person. She was warm, bubbly, and constantly smiling when we caught up at the Bumble and bumble Meatpacking flagship salon to celebrate her partnership with the brand. She’s the face of bumble’s latest campaign promoting the Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer. While seemingly totally different from Paula, O’Grady has one thing in common with her White Lotus character: her beautiful tight curls bounce each time she giggles or turns her head.
Meghan Markle: Charting The Last 10 Years Of The Duchess' Life, To Mark Her 41st Birthday
Meghan Markle turned 41 today. And as she navigates her early 40s she already holds many titles. As well as her royal moniker Duchess of Sussex, which she acquired after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Markle counts, mother, former-actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist as just some of her notable roles. The...
Watch Chlöe Bailey and Madelaine Petsch in the First Jane Trailer
Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch and Chloe x Halle’s Chlöe Bailey are going to be co-stars. The duo will share the screen in Jane (styled JANE), an upcoming psychological thriller that takes a haunting look at social media anxiety and mental health issues from the perspective of a high school student. The film is produced by Petsch, directed by rising filmmaker Sabrina Jaglom, and co-written by Jaglom and Rishi Rajani.
Ryan Gosling Discusses Juggling His Career With Fatherhood
Ryan Gosling has made it clear that he prioritises fatherhood over his career. The 41-year-old actor, who shares two daughters - Amada Lee, six, and Esmeralda Amada, seven - with longtime partner Eva Mendes, said it was his children that helped influence his decision to star in recently released Netflix movie The Gray Man.
