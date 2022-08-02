ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Jaime Hayon's Illustrious Career to be Tracked in Upcoming Monograph

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Gagosian Presents 'SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer'

On view at the gallery’s new Gstaad location. Earlier in the year, Gagosian lifted the veil on a new Swiss gallery in the snowy alps of Gstaad with an inaugural exhibition by British artist Damien Hirst. As an homage to the country itself, the gallery is currently hosting a monumental group exhibition titled SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer.
VISUAL ART
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
ABC News

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel -- Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design News#Monograph
Essence

Getty And The Smithsonian Acquire Ebony And Jet Photo Archives

Approximately four million photographs will be digitized as a result of the acquisition. With a $30 million dollar transaction, over four million negatives and prints from Jet and Ebony magazines will now be digitized. This purchase was made by the combined efforts of the Smithsonian Institution, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Parisian Artist Rakajoo Pays Homage to Montmartre in New Exhibition

Opening at Danysz Gallery Shanghai on August 6. Perhaps more than any city in the world, Paris has repeatedly shown to be the epicenter for culture. Each neighborhood has its distinctive charm that goes back centuries — from Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Le Marais, to Pigalle and Montmartre. But past the many monuments, cafes and shops to see, lies a relatively intimate city to millions of people who call Paris home.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Claes Oldenburg, Pop Artist Who Monumentalized the Everyday, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Claes Oldenburg, whose oversized sculptures of everyday objects made him one of the leading artists of the Pop art movement, died in his home on Monday at 93. He had been recovering from a fractured hip. Representatives for Paula Cooper Gallery and Pace Gallery, both of which represent Oldenburg, confirmed the news. Oldenburg, who often worked in collaboration with his late wife Coosje van Bruggen, made sculptures that raised objects as diverse as a nondescript light switch, a hamburger with a pickle on top, and a shuttlecock stood on its end to the status...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Apartment Therapy

This $190,000 TV Folds Up to Become a Sculpture

Most, if not all, televisions are made for a home living room, but one looks as though it belongs in a museum. has unveiled its latest model, the C SEED N1, which can fold and unfold into a sculpture. In the video below, the device looks like a sleek aluminum bench, but then slowly rises up and spreads its displays, revealing itself to be a futuristic TV.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Beast

One of the Greatest Collections of Italian Art Is in This Tiny Mountain Town

Tucked inside the lower reaches of the Alps lies the Italian region of Trentino, famous for its stunning landscapes, picture-perfect villages and buzzing economy based around agriculture, tourism, and hi-tech startups. But Trentino has recently acquired a new feather in its Alpine cap—a world-class modern art museum located in the...
MUSEUMS
hypebeast.com

Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers

From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Jammie Holmes Reflects on the Deep South in 'What We Talking About'

Opening next month at Marianne Boesky Gallery. Jammie Holmes is making his New York solo debut in a new exhibition titled What We Talking About at Marianne Boesky Gallery. Entirely self-taught, the Dallas-based artist didn’t even go to a museum until he was in his 30s. Nonetheless, Holmes has developed into a promising artist to watch for his intimate compositions that recount his experiences growing up in the Deep South — from playing dice in the park and gatherings around the kitchen table, to more turbulent scenes, such as racial confrontations and encounters with the police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nftevening.com

OpenLab and TokenTraxx announce first Audio-Visual NFT collection

Innovative Ibiza-based music and arts platform OpenLab are set to launch a very special set of art x music collaborative NFTs. This announcement follows the news of their early-access Future Pass arriving on Aug 3rd. The project is the first initiative with TokenTraxx. Together, they are uniting cutting-edge music talent...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R

English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy

Ibizan nightclubs are the cornerstone of the electronic music scene, a hub for letting loose, finding oneself and exploring new music in the luxury of the island’s ample scenery and almost enchanting allure. Recently, we’ve seen the iconic CircoLoco celebrate 23 years of parties with an adidas Originals collaboration and work with Off-White™ for an “After Hours” collection, and now its the turn of another party institution — Amnesia — which has been tapped by Slam Jam and Ill-Studio in a three-way partnership-meets-takeover.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Holiday Launches at Dover Street Market With an Exclusive Collection

Following a Pride capsule with Boyfriend Warehouse, Nick Holiday‘s Los Angeles-based Holiday streetwear label is now set to launch at Dover Street Market. To celebrate its arrival at Rei Kawakubo‘s iconic department store, Holiday has put together an exclusive collection. Available only in-store at Dover Street Market New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Olafur Eliasson's Design Studio Creates Technicolor Pavilion for California Winery

Studio Other Spaces, the Berlin-based office founded by artist Olafur Eliasson and architect Sebastian Behmann, has created a multicoloured conical canopy for the Donum Estate in Sonoma, California. Named “Vertical Panorama Pavilion”, the architectural intervention has seen the studio create a colorful focal point for the vast estate, and joins...
SONOMA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy