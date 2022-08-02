Jaime Hayon's Illustrious Career to be Tracked in Upcoming Monograph

Read on hypebeast.com
hypebeast.com
Gagosian Presents 'SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer'
On view at the gallery’s new Gstaad location. Earlier in the year, Gagosian lifted the veil on a new Swiss gallery in the snowy alps of Gstaad with an inaugural exhibition by British artist Damien Hirst. As an homage to the country itself, the gallery is currently hosting a monumental group exhibition titled SWISS MADE: From Ferdinand Hodler to Urs Fischer.
theodysseyonline.com
What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?
What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
ABC News
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
HAIFA, Israel -- Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after...
Hidden Van Gogh self-portrait discovered under 'peasant woman' painting
Conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland recently experienced quite a surprise after they X-rayed a painting by Vincent van Gogh. Hidden on the reverse side of the painting "Head of a Peasant Woman (opens in new tab)," which Van Gogh completed in 1885, was a previously unknown self-portrait of the Dutch painter staring back at them.
Essence
Getty And The Smithsonian Acquire Ebony And Jet Photo Archives
Approximately four million photographs will be digitized as a result of the acquisition. With a $30 million dollar transaction, over four million negatives and prints from Jet and Ebony magazines will now be digitized. This purchase was made by the combined efforts of the Smithsonian Institution, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.
Hypebae
2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection
Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
hypebeast.com
Parisian Artist Rakajoo Pays Homage to Montmartre in New Exhibition
Opening at Danysz Gallery Shanghai on August 6. Perhaps more than any city in the world, Paris has repeatedly shown to be the epicenter for culture. Each neighborhood has its distinctive charm that goes back centuries — from Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Le Marais, to Pigalle and Montmartre. But past the many monuments, cafes and shops to see, lies a relatively intimate city to millions of people who call Paris home.
Claes Oldenburg, Pop Artist Who Monumentalized the Everyday, Dies at 93
Click here to read the full article. Claes Oldenburg, whose oversized sculptures of everyday objects made him one of the leading artists of the Pop art movement, died in his home on Monday at 93. He had been recovering from a fractured hip. Representatives for Paula Cooper Gallery and Pace Gallery, both of which represent Oldenburg, confirmed the news. Oldenburg, who often worked in collaboration with his late wife Coosje van Bruggen, made sculptures that raised objects as diverse as a nondescript light switch, a hamburger with a pickle on top, and a shuttlecock stood on its end to the status...
This $190,000 TV Folds Up to Become a Sculpture
Most, if not all, televisions are made for a home living room, but one looks as though it belongs in a museum. has unveiled its latest model, the C SEED N1, which can fold and unfold into a sculpture. In the video below, the device looks like a sleek aluminum bench, but then slowly rises up and spreads its displays, revealing itself to be a futuristic TV.
Daily Beast
One of the Greatest Collections of Italian Art Is in This Tiny Mountain Town
Tucked inside the lower reaches of the Alps lies the Italian region of Trentino, famous for its stunning landscapes, picture-perfect villages and buzzing economy based around agriculture, tourism, and hi-tech startups. But Trentino has recently acquired a new feather in its Alpine cap—a world-class modern art museum located in the...
hypebeast.com
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
Are NFTs art? We ask award-winning graphic designer Varvara Alay
Are NFTs art? Ever since NFTs burst onto the scene the debate has raged. They certainly are artistic and non-fungible tokens enable artists to own and earn from their art in new ways. We've seen an explosion of new styles of artwork as digital and physical media combine in new NFT projects, too.
hypebeast.com
Artist Elisabeth Smolarz Conducted a Global Survey About the Things People Collect
The new book is available to purchase via Spector. Everyone has a certain object, record or item that holds sentimental value to them. Whether attached to a family memory, a partner or achievement, we silently attribute meaning to these objects — almost like talismans that carry a symbolic weight within a given space.
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
hypebeast.com
Jammie Holmes Reflects on the Deep South in 'What We Talking About'
Opening next month at Marianne Boesky Gallery. Jammie Holmes is making his New York solo debut in a new exhibition titled What We Talking About at Marianne Boesky Gallery. Entirely self-taught, the Dallas-based artist didn’t even go to a museum until he was in his 30s. Nonetheless, Holmes has developed into a promising artist to watch for his intimate compositions that recount his experiences growing up in the Deep South — from playing dice in the park and gatherings around the kitchen table, to more turbulent scenes, such as racial confrontations and encounters with the police.
nftevening.com
OpenLab and TokenTraxx announce first Audio-Visual NFT collection
Innovative Ibiza-based music and arts platform OpenLab are set to launch a very special set of art x music collaborative NFTs. This announcement follows the news of their early-access Future Pass arriving on Aug 3rd. The project is the first initiative with TokenTraxx. Together, they are uniting cutting-edge music talent...
hypebeast.com
size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R
English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
hypebeast.com
Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy
Ibizan nightclubs are the cornerstone of the electronic music scene, a hub for letting loose, finding oneself and exploring new music in the luxury of the island’s ample scenery and almost enchanting allure. Recently, we’ve seen the iconic CircoLoco celebrate 23 years of parties with an adidas Originals collaboration and work with Off-White™ for an “After Hours” collection, and now its the turn of another party institution — Amnesia — which has been tapped by Slam Jam and Ill-Studio in a three-way partnership-meets-takeover.
hypebeast.com
Holiday Launches at Dover Street Market With an Exclusive Collection
Following a Pride capsule with Boyfriend Warehouse, Nick Holiday‘s Los Angeles-based Holiday streetwear label is now set to launch at Dover Street Market. To celebrate its arrival at Rei Kawakubo‘s iconic department store, Holiday has put together an exclusive collection. Available only in-store at Dover Street Market New...
hypebeast.com
Olafur Eliasson's Design Studio Creates Technicolor Pavilion for California Winery
Studio Other Spaces, the Berlin-based office founded by artist Olafur Eliasson and architect Sebastian Behmann, has created a multicoloured conical canopy for the Donum Estate in Sonoma, California. Named “Vertical Panorama Pavilion”, the architectural intervention has seen the studio create a colorful focal point for the vast estate, and joins...
