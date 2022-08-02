Mercedes-Benz Joins the Straw Hats for 'ONE PIECE FILM: RED' EQB

Read on hypebeast.com
Related
MotorAuthority
2022 Mercedes-Benz SL AMG priced well into six figures
The redesigned 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL will start at $138,450 (with destination) when it reaches U.S. dealerships this summer, Mercedes confirmed Friday in a press release. That base price represents a $46,455 increase over the previous-generation 2020 model (the SL skipped the 2021 model year), but the 2022 SL has been upgraded and repositioned. Now under the aegis of AMG, it gets standard all-wheel drive and V-8 power.
Ars Technica
Better than a GLB: Driving the Mercedes-Benz EQB electric SUV
IMMENDINGEN, GERMANY—You have to be very observant to spot the difference between Mercedes-Benz's new EQB electric crossover and its GLB crossover that has been around for a couple of years now. Most obviously, there's that big glossy black panel in place of the traditional grille, now a common feature on all Mercedes EVs, but you'll also note slightly more aerodynamic wheels and the lack of any exhaust pipes, plus the EQ badges on the back, of course. And a look underneath the car reveals a flat underfloor that helps the flow of air around the vehicle in motion.
Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock
Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
Thrillist
This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel
Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
hypebeast.com
The Limited Edition Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Is Coming to North America
Maserati has just announced that it is bringing its limited edition Grecale PrimaSerie to North America. Part of the Fuoriserie customization program, the performance SUV will arrive in PrimaSerie – or “first” – editions with the first being a 523-horsepower V6 Grecale Trofeo in Giallo Corse yellow quad-coat paint. This edition sees 21-inch Crio wheels, 3D carbon trim, custom headrest stitching, yellow stitch trim, a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system, and red-gloss brake calipers.
hypebeast.com
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New Loudspeaker Looks Just Like the Grille of the Mercedes-AMG GT—and That’s the Point
Click here to read the full article. Ixoost is looking to one of the giants of German automaking for inspiration. The Italian audio company has teamed up with Mercedes-AMG to produce a new speaker based on the latter’s GT sports car. The Bluetooth-enabled device will deliver premium sound and sports one of the more head-turning designs we’ve seen in recent memory. Ixoost’s new speaker isn’t its first inspired by the world of automobiles. The artistically inclined company has been teaming up with brands like Lamborghini, Pirelli and Formula One for years now. This is the first time the company has joined force...
Mercedes-AMG Office Chair Is The Slowest AMG Ever Built
Mercedes-AMG has unveiled one of its lightest yet slowest products ever. It's an office chair, and it's based on the AMG Performance seat that you can get in a roadgoing AMG product. The Mercedes-AMG ONE has bespoke seats that are fixed directly to the tub, so these are more like the seats that you'd find in something like the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 - as shown in the preview video. Nevertheless, they're very sexy, with black ARTICO artificial leather and DINAMICA microfiber (the same materials from AMG's cars) contrasted with red stitching, red accent lines, and a touch of either silver or satin black metal. And much like the seats you can get in a car, these are adjustable in many ways.
hypebeast.com
PINKFLAMINGOUSA and PRIX Come Together for Car-Fueled Capsule
Adding to its collaborative efforts, PRIX WORKSHOP has now come together with PINKFLAMINGOUSA for an ongoing partnership. To mark the start of the venture, the duo have put together a capsule collection celebrating their ongoing conversation deeply rooted in friendship and mutual enthusiasm for music, cars, and fashion. PFUSA is...
hypebeast.com
size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R
English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
Is Goofy a dog or a cow? Bill Farmer, Goofy's voice actor, shares the answer.
Bill Farmer, Goofy's voice actor, says Goofy is neither, yet he seems to be in the canine family. Goofy is just Goofy.
Top Speed
This Rare 1989 911 Speedster Was Built to Revive Porsche’s Brand Image
When Porsche unveiled the 1989 911 Speedster, it marked the return of the "Speedster" name after exactly 30 years, as the last one was the 1959 Porsche 356 Speedster. The new Speedster arrived at a very troubled time for Porsche. Prior to 1989, the company was doing pretty well, but the U.S. recession put the company into a lot of trouble. Launched as a limited edition, the 911 Speedster was supposed to re-launch the “Porsche” name in the minds of enthusiasts.
hypebeast.com
Yolopark Releases Gigantic 25-Inch IIES Optimus Prime Figure
Yolopark has just debuted its largest iteration of Optimus Prime from the Transformers film Bumblebee. Standing over two feet in height, the figure features the brand’s first internal linkage endoskeleton structure (IIES) for the impressive articulation of up to 333 moveable joints. Each movement is fluid thanks to a...
hypebeast.com
Closer Looks: HOOD BY AIR Lilac Capsule Collection
Revealed late last month, we now have a closer look at HOOD BY AIR‘s exclusive capsule collection for JUICE. The special lilac-focused range serves as designer Shayne Oliver‘s continued return campaign for HBA, following its official relaunch back in 2020. Established in 2006, the New York-based label encapsulated a unique underground club to runway aesthetic outlook that served as a seminal part of what is currently known as “luxury” streetwear.
hypebeast.com
Gucci and TAG Heuer Latest to Ape into ApeCoin
Gucci announced Tuesday, August 2, that it has expanded its crypto payment options to include the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s native token ApeCoin (APE). To date, 70% of Gucci’s retail stores accept over 10 different cryptocurrencies as payment across the U.S. through its solutions partner BitPay. The announcement...
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies its Season 24 FW22 Collection
Following the release of three new adidas “ADIMATIC HM” colorways, NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE now readies the first drop of its Season 24 Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Kicking off the series is a raglan fleece sweatshirt and a range of graphic and pocket tees found in HM’s signature soft uneven slub yarn and padded collars.
torquenews.com
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet - Top-Down Grand Touring Perfection
We sample the 2022 AMG E53 convertible and find that Mercedes-Benze has perfected the grand-touring coupe. Cabriolet, convertible, coupe. Call it what you prefer. The soft-top Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet is among the finest in grand touring vehicles today. We had a chance to sample the AMG E53 Cabriolet during an event sponsored by the New England Motor Press Association. While experiencing this vehicle in coastal New England, we fell in love.
Comments / 0