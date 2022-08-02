Read on hypebeast.com
Related
hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies its Season 24 FW22 Collection
Following the release of three new adidas “ADIMATIC HM” colorways, NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE now readies the first drop of its Season 24 Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Kicking off the series is a raglan fleece sweatshirt and a range of graphic and pocket tees found in HM’s signature soft uneven slub yarn and padded collars.
hypebeast.com
The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
hypebeast.com
Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy"
One strategy that Jordan Brand tends to implement for its retro footwear category is to dive into its archives and modernize its classical colorways. When it comes to the Air Jordan 4, one of the silhouette’s most iconic offerings is the “White Cement” iteration, and in Fall 2022 it’s slated to be reimagined with “White/Midnight Navy” color scheme that’s extremely resemblant.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
hypebeast.com
"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
hypebeast.com
TOMBOGO and Saucony Introduce The Butterfly
Tommy Bogo’s TOMBOGO has continued to make noise in 2022. The J Balvin co-signed label is following up on its “Nature is Healing” Earth Day capsule with the launch of its much-anticipated collaboration with American footwear brand Saucony. Showcased at New York Fashion Week in February and Paris Fashion Week in June, the duo has introduced The Butterfly as its collaborative project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
The Limited Edition Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Is Coming to North America
Maserati has just announced that it is bringing its limited edition Grecale PrimaSerie to North America. Part of the Fuoriserie customization program, the performance SUV will arrive in PrimaSerie – or “first” – editions with the first being a 523-horsepower V6 Grecale Trofeo in Giallo Corse yellow quad-coat paint. This edition sees 21-inch Crio wheels, 3D carbon trim, custom headrest stitching, yellow stitch trim, a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system, and red-gloss brake calipers.
Summer Renaissance: Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Capsule Takes Us to ‘Ivytopia’
Click here to read the full article. It’s the summer of Yoncé, and adidas and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK recently released their latest collaborative collection titled “IVYTOPIA“. The new line wants to take us on “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana”, and dropped in anticipation of Beyoncé’s new summer smash album RENAISSANCE. Like the previous adidas x IVY PARK collection, this latest drop features bold cuts and colors with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The line is currently available online at adidas.com and in select stores, globally, with prices ranging from $30 to $200. adidas Buy:adidas x IVY PARK IVYTOPIA...
hypebeast.com
size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R
English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"
Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
hypebeast.com
Closer Looks: HOOD BY AIR Lilac Capsule Collection
Revealed late last month, we now have a closer look at HOOD BY AIR‘s exclusive capsule collection for JUICE. The special lilac-focused range serves as designer Shayne Oliver‘s continued return campaign for HBA, following its official relaunch back in 2020. Established in 2006, the New York-based label encapsulated a unique underground club to runway aesthetic outlook that served as a seminal part of what is currently known as “luxury” streetwear.
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
hypebeast.com
Drake Shares Virgil's Mercedes-Maybach Off-Roader in Music Video for "Sticky"
Building on the chart-topping release of his Honestly, Nevermind album, Drake has now released a music video for “Sticky” off of the project. Serving as one of the more infectious cuts on the album, the track is produced by Gordo (f.k.a. Carnage) and served to further the house-inspired aim of the Canadian artist’s musical vision.
hypebeast.com
and wander and Salomon Reunite for New All-Terrain Footwear
Following the release of its collaboration with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Salomon reunites with fellow outdoor specialist and wander once again for new takes on the footwear label’s XT-6 and Odyssey all-condition footwear silhouettes. The collaborative XT-6 is found in bright yellow and green uppers featuring silver TPU film around the shoe which provides waterproofing and structure.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner "MX Carbon"
Set to be part of YEEZY Day this year, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon.” Revealed through early imagery, the latest addition to the “MX” colorway series is centered around neon tones swirled for a multi-color look. The adidas...
hypebeast.com
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
hypebeast.com
PINKFLAMINGOUSA and PRIX Come Together for Car-Fueled Capsule
Adding to its collaborative efforts, PRIX WORKSHOP has now come together with PINKFLAMINGOUSA for an ongoing partnership. To mark the start of the venture, the duo have put together a capsule collection celebrating their ongoing conversation deeply rooted in friendship and mutual enthusiasm for music, cars, and fashion. PFUSA is...
Comments / 0