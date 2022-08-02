'Deadpool 2' Director David Leitch Confirms 'Nobody' Sequel Is In the Works

Kenan Thompson is open to the idea of ending Saturday Night Live when creator Lorne Michaels leaves — which could be after the show’s 50th season in 2024-2025. In a recent interview on Charlamagne tha God’s Hell of a Week, the cast member explained that there may be some truth to the rumor of Michaels wanting to exit the show before he turns 80 years old, which will be in 2024. “There could be a lot of validity to that rumor, because 50 is a good number to stop at,” Thompson said. “That’s an incredible package. He will be, probably, close to 80 years old at that point, and, you know, he’s the one who’s had his touch on the whole thing.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO