"Triple Black" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
And its Air Max line continues to celebrate its heritage with milestones such as the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1. However, the Swoosh is also designing for the future. As a result, the Air Max Scorpion is on its way as the newest model in the popular lifestyle line. The silhouette has immediately sparked discussion with mixed responses of adoration and criticism that primarily has focused on its oversized sole unit.
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
TOMBOGO and Saucony Introduce The Butterfly
Tommy Bogo’s TOMBOGO has continued to make noise in 2022. The J Balvin co-signed label is following up on its “Nature is Healing” Earth Day capsule with the launch of its much-anticipated collaboration with American footwear brand Saucony. Showcased at New York Fashion Week in February and Paris Fashion Week in June, the duo has introduced The Butterfly as its collaborative project.
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Utility Black"
Ahead of YEEZY Day 2022, we now have an on-foot look at the YEEZY 450 “Utility Black.” Expected to release this week, the upcoming shoe features a sleek tonal look that highlights the unique design. The adidas YEEZY 450 “Utility Black” features black Primeknit uppers marked by sock-like...
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022
During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled
Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
How Did a $6 Bass Pro Shops Hat Become the Hot New Menswear Accessory Among Gen Z?
Click here to read the full article. It’s a strange time for hats. Bucket hats are back, cowboy hats are riding into town and the most popular baseball caps are dad hats. The confluence of these seemingly disparate trends is the Bass Pro Shops trucker cap. This humble $6 cap with mesh paneling and a plasticky logo of a fish has suddenly become the most fashionable piece of headwear, in no small part due to TikTok. The Wall Street Journal clocked this trend in December 2021, and these hats are still everywhere half a year later. This trend was going strong...
Women’s Essential Denim Jean Skimmer Leggings, Assorted
For over three decades, HUE has been a fresh and innovative force in fashion leg Wear. Essential Denim skimmers offer the casual style of cuffed-ankle jeans with the soft feel of your most-loved leggings. Delightful details include two functional back pockets and jean detailing with rivets. Pair these skimmers with your favorite tees, sweaters, cardigans and any shoe in your closet for style that’ll take you from breakfast to bedtime. Wherever you go and whatever you do, HUE sets you up for style success with fun, fresh, and fashionable ideas in leg Wear and beyond.
How To Dress For A Heatwave Like Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski’s style is all puffer jackets and trackies in the winter, but come summer, she’s inclined to show a little more skin. This year, she’s honed her collection of summer dresses, from LBDs to body-con tube styles and naked dresses. Ab-flashing crop tops have made an...
Jordan Brand Brings the "True Blue" Treatment to the Jordan Legacy 312 Low
Jordan Brand continues to pay tribute to its heritage with the Jordan Legacy 312 Low. The silhouette debuted in 2018 with streetwear icon Don C having contributed to the model’s design. It serves as a combination of the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3 and Air Alpha Force and carries the rich history of Jordan Brand in its form. Now, elaborating on this connection to the past, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low arrives in “True Blue,” a colorway best known for hitting the Air Jordan 3 several times now, including in 2016.
North West Won Paris Couture Week in Nose Rings, Bomber Jackets, and Platform Shoes
Likely influenced by her father Kanye West's personal style, North West is taking the fashion scene by storm with oversize silhouettes and edgy details, like leather jackets and chunky combat boots. She may be young, but she's already displaying a strong fashion aesthetic. Of course, it helps to have the assistance of expert stylists who can source designer pieces. At Paris Couture Fashion Week, the 9-year-old joined her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her grandma Kris Jenner for several public appearances, further proving she's a formidable fashion force in her own right.
Kendall Jenner Paired the Perfect Cropped Cardigan with Summer's Favorite Shoe Trend
Kendall Jenner's latest off-duty look goes back to the basics. Earlier this week, the reality TV star and model stepped out wearing an iteration of one of her classic summer uniforms. The ensemble was composed of sensible high-waisted straight-leg trousers in white and a salmon-colored cropped cardigan from Miaou. Jenner styled the look with this season's most covetable shoe option: the kitten heel. Her take on the trend involved an ivory pair resembling ballet flats and featuring the signature mini heels.
The Limited Edition Maserati Grecale PrimaSerie Is Coming to North America
Maserati has just announced that it is bringing its limited edition Grecale PrimaSerie to North America. Part of the Fuoriserie customization program, the performance SUV will arrive in PrimaSerie – or “first” – editions with the first being a 523-horsepower V6 Grecale Trofeo in Giallo Corse yellow quad-coat paint. This edition sees 21-inch Crio wheels, 3D carbon trim, custom headrest stitching, yellow stitch trim, a 21-speaker Sonus Faber audio system, and red-gloss brake calipers.
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
Take Another Look at the ERL x Dior B9S Skate Shoes
After teasing a series of collaborative footwear silhouettes with Travis Scott‘s Cactus Jack,. Men‘s footwear designer Thibo Denis now reveals a new skate silhouette in collaboration with Eli Russell Linnetz. Pre-emptively dubbed the “ERL x Dior B9S,” the silhouette echoes the chunky retro aesthetic of its B713 sneaker with a thick padded tongue and wide laces.
Nike Adds Reflective Mudguards to the Air Max 90
While August has only just begun, brands have been quick to announce upcoming fall offerings. This includes. , which has plenty of releases slated to hit shelves by the end of the year. Adding to this list, Tinker Hatfield‘s Air Max 90 is taking on a fall-ready look. Arriving...
Selena Gomez Embraces Fans in Yellow Dress and Strappy Heels When Leaving London Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving her hotel in London on Tuesday. The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of...
size? Teases New Balance Collaboration on the 1906R
English sneaker retailer size? has an extensive history working with American sportswear brand New Balance. Most recently, the two drew inspiration from an original New Balance jacket dated to 1978 with a collection of apparel and footwear. This followed the collaborative “Cordura Pack” that was much anticipated heading into the year. Now, size? has teased at another release from the duo with the 1906R arriving in two new colorways.
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: See This Month's Roundup of Apparel, Footwear and Home Decor
With summer in full swing, Hypebeast is rounding up the month’s best apparel, footwear and home decor to elevate your style and living spaces this season. 2022 has seen an influx of limited-edition products and cross-over capsules that inspire reveling in the sunshine and becoming more expressive in day-to-day dressing. Whether you’re looking for wardrobe basics or statement pieces for a weekend getaway, the following selection focuses on functional, stylish essentials. The sweltering heat calls for versatile closet staples that add intentional flair and energy to your fit. And for the home, the reemergence of maximalism speaks to unique artifacts and sculptural objects that bring a pop of personality and play into your space. With this in mind, our selection ranges from paneled leggings from Mugler to FISURA home diffusers and head-turning loafers by JW Anderson. Check out our editors’ list and watch the video below for styles and home goods that may pique your interest. All featured styles can be found on HBX and in-store at the 41 Division St. flagship.
