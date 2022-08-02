With summer in full swing, Hypebeast is rounding up the month’s best apparel, footwear and home decor to elevate your style and living spaces this season. 2022 has seen an influx of limited-edition products and cross-over capsules that inspire reveling in the sunshine and becoming more expressive in day-to-day dressing. Whether you’re looking for wardrobe basics or statement pieces for a weekend getaway, the following selection focuses on functional, stylish essentials. The sweltering heat calls for versatile closet staples that add intentional flair and energy to your fit. And for the home, the reemergence of maximalism speaks to unique artifacts and sculptural objects that bring a pop of personality and play into your space. With this in mind, our selection ranges from paneled leggings from Mugler to FISURA home diffusers and head-turning loafers by JW Anderson. Check out our editors’ list and watch the video below for styles and home goods that may pique your interest. All featured styles can be found on HBX and in-store at the 41 Division St. flagship.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 16 HOURS AGO