Ontario, NY

FL Radio Group

Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident

An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
13 WHAM

Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Cyclist Dies From Injuries in Lave Ave. Hit-and-Run

Rochester Police say a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run early Wednesday has died. The 19-year-old was riding southbound on Lake Avenue near Burley Road when he was hit by a vehicle coming in the opposite direction. The vehicle did not stop. The bicyclist was taken to Strong but died from...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he may have been in Amherst by 7:30 p.m. Gugino has dementia and may […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
AVON, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested For Telling Nephew to Kill Himself

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Sodus Man following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Sodus. Deputies arrested Geffrey D. Evans, age 22, of Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred on 06/20/2022 and it is alleged that Evans handed his six year old nephew a large Kitchen Knife and told him several times to kill himself with it.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
SENECA FALLS, NY
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child

On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
ROSE, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

