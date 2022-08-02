Read on www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Victor Man Killed in Ontario County Farm Accident
An accident at Will-O-Crest Farms in Clifton Springs Thursday morning claimed the life of a 68-year-old Victor man. Steven Straight was hauling a load of manure on Bird Road when he turned left into a field on the south side of the road. Investigators say a portion of this field entrance has a grade and as Straight entered, the trailer began to rock back and forth and then rolled over. Straight had to be extricated by firefighters and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Car crashes into Red Creek in Wolcott, multiple people seriously injured
WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple people were injured when a car went into Red Creek in Wayne County Thursday. It happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Younglove Road in the Town of Wolcott. According to police at the scene, a number of people were seriously injured. Investigators initially confirmed at least one infant was involved, […]
13 WHAM
Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
Ontario County Police Blotter 08/03/22
Cyclist Dies From Injuries in Lave Ave. Hit-and-Run
Rochester Police say a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run early Wednesday has died. The 19-year-old was riding southbound on Lake Avenue near Burley Road when he was hit by a vehicle coming in the opposite direction. The vehicle did not stop. The bicyclist was taken to Strong but died from...
Motorcycle collides with flatbed truck in Rochester, driver injured
Traffic will not be able to travel east or west on Ridgeway Avenue for the next hour.
Clyde Man Arrested After Taking License Plates and Slashing Tires
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 4:00 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Anthony D. Haig, age 33, of Clyde New York, following an investigation into a domestic incident that took place on July 12th. During the domestic incident, Haig removed the license plates of the female...
Seneca Falls Police Chief to Replace Cayuga County Undersheriff
Cayuga County will have a new undersheriff next year. In a statement from Sheriff Brian Schecnk, he says that Undersheriff Steve Smith will be retiring at the end of the year after four years in the role. He has served as a road patrol deputy for the past 25 years.
Rochester teenager dead after falling out of moving vehicle
The boy was found by officers on the side of the street and was unresponsive. The four other occupants of the vehicle remained on the scene.
Police issue alert for missing vulnerable adult
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he may have been in Amherst by 7:30 p.m. Gugino has dementia and may […]
WHEC TV-10
Police: Rochester man found with fentanyl and crack in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said they caught a Rochester man with fentanyl and crack cocaine in Avon on Friday. The man is facing felony drug possession and tampering charges. It started with a traffic stop on 390. An investigator with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office suspected drug activity...
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
Sodus Man Arrested For Telling Nephew to Kill Himself
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Sodus Man following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Sodus. Deputies arrested Geffrey D. Evans, age 22, of Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred on 06/20/2022 and it is alleged that Evans handed his six year old nephew a large Kitchen Knife and told him several times to kill himself with it.
Rochester man stabbed several times during robbery on Otis St.
According to police, officers arrived at the Burger King on Lyell Avenue around 10 p.m. for the report of a stabbing.
Murder charges for suspect who killed Rochester man outside Lyell Ave. bar
Investigators believe Scott ran after Taylor, caught up to him, and fatally shot him in the chest.
Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest
On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Rochester Man Accused of Driving on Suspended License in Yates County
A Rochester man was arrested following a traffic stop in Yates County. 28-year-old Luis Troche, Junior, was found to be driving on a suspended license due to a prior drunken driving conviction. Troche was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child
On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
Police: Sodus Man Gives 6 Year-Old Nephew Knife; Tells Him to “Kill Himself”
A Sodus man was jailed awaiting arraignment after police claimed he handed his six-year-old nephew a large kitchen knife and told him to kill himself. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year-old Geffrey Evans told his nephew several times to kill himself with the knife back on June 20th.
