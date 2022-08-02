August summertime heat arrives

Hello everyone!

Hot and dry weather returns, as a persistent dome of high pressure aloft dominates the Central and Southern United States. Today will see sunshine with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and afternoon highs around 98. Tomorrow and Thursday could top out near 100, while Friday through Sunday will see temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s. As of this writing, rain chances look to be slim to none through the upcoming weekend.

As always, drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Try to avoid being outside during the peak heating hours of the day, and don’t forget the sunscreen.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris