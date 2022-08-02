One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials said a bystander had already pulled a resident out of the smoldering home before they arrived.

According to officials, that person died at the scene.

Firefighters said the fire was confined to a single room and was out when they arrived.

Officials have not identified the person or any information about how the fire may have started.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal.

