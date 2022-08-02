ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

One person reported dead following Brevard County house fire

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed in a Brevard County house fire Monday morning.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said it was called to a house fire at 2171 Rocway Drive just after 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials said a bystander had already pulled a resident out of the smoldering home before they arrived.

According to officials, that person died at the scene.

Firefighters said the fire was confined to a single room and was out when they arrived.

Officials have not identified the person or any information about how the fire may have started.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal.

Related
WESH

1 dead after Orlando crash splits vehicle in half

ORLANDO, Fla. — A serious crash near downtown Orlando left one person dead Thursday. It happened around 3 a.m. on East Colonial Drive and Shine Avenue. The force of the crash shot a piece of the car across Colonial Drive and through the window of an office and split a vehicle in half.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
COCOA BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Deputies find man suffering from multiple stab wounds outside their station

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County Sheriff's deputies were shocked to see a man outside their station suffering from multiple stab wounds on July 22. According to deputies, the 32-year-old victim was bleeding heavily from his right arm. The wound was so deep and severe, deputies had to apply a tourniquet to control the bleeding.
VERO BEACH, FL
iheart.com

Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County

I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Big rig hauling 10,000 frozen turkeys catches fire on I-4 near Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Thursday’s morning commute ruffled some feathers for some Central Florida drivers. A tractor-trailer carrying 10,000 frozen turkeys caught fire at 4:40 a.m. on I-4 west near Sanford, causing slowdowns in the area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The fire happened near...
SANFORD, FL
nypressnews.com

11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
ORLANDO, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced

EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl he met online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing...
EDGEWATER, FL
veronews.com

Sebastian police investigating several check washing cases

SEBASTIAN — Police are investigating several check washing cases that recently occurred in the city. Sebastian police warned residents to use caution when placing a check in residential or commercial mailboxes to be sent out by the U.S. Postal Service. It was not immediately clear how many victims there were or how much money was stolen from them.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

