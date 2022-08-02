ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pain is crazy for young people what ever got her to lash out that other people because of her pain or something deep inside of her soul is hurting her and she has no way to express it other than through a little bit of violence it's sad that we as the people that live in America don't care about anything our young people are slipping away and all people care about is nothing hope she gets to help she needs and if she reads this I want to say this everything will be all right

FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested on Warrant and for Resisting Arrest

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 3:02 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Shaniqura N. Bailey, age 29, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court. Bailey was convicted of a petit larceny charge for which she was sentenced to serve jail time intermittently. Bailey failed to appear on multiple occasions for her time.
SENECA FALLS, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on narcotics charges in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman have been arrested after an investigation led to narcotics being seized, according to the Bath Police Department. Morgan Abeel, 18, and Liberty Ferris, 22, both of Bath N.Y. were arrested after an investigation into a Fight and Criminal Contempt case on July 30, 2022. According to […]
BATH, NY
Syracuse.com

Man who led police on 2-county chase charged with 2nd bank robbery, troopers say

Brewerton, N.Y. — A man who led police on a chase through Onondaga and Oswego counties has been charged with a second bank robbery, troopers said Thursday. Andrew Bell, 32, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a pursuit from Brewerton up toward Pulaski, back down to Central Square and into Onondaga County where he was stopped, according North Syracuse Police Chief William Becker.
BREWERTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
MANCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Sodus Man Arrested For Telling Nephew to Kill Himself

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Village of Sodus Man following an investigation into a domestic incident in the Village of Sodus. Deputies arrested Geffrey D. Evans, age 22, of Maple Avenue in the Village of Sodus for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The charges stem from a domestic incident that occurred on 06/20/2022 and it is alleged that Evans handed his six year old nephew a large Kitchen Knife and told him several times to kill himself with it.
SODUS, NY
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man faces several charges after domestic incident in Livingston County

York, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is accused of punching another male and shoving a female into a shower during a domestic dispute in Livingston County. Deputies responded to Flats Road in York around 8 p.m. Tuesday. An investigation found that Tony Gaddy, 20, of Canaseraga, punched another male in the face and injured him. Gaddy also allegedly damaged a wall inside the home after shoving a female into it.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial

Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

North Rose Man Arrested Forcible Touching a Child

On 08/022022 at about 5:45 pm, David C Gaziano, age 45, of North Rose, NY, was arrested for charges of Forcible Touching and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. It is alleged that earlier this year, while at his residence, David did touch a juvenile in their sexual or intimate parts. David was transported to the Wayne County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.
ROSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Woman Arrested for Violating Order of Protection

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Lyons woman following a disturbance investigation that occurred in the Town of Lyons in July, 2022. Deputies arrested Niki A. O’Sullivan, age 30, of William Street in the Town of Lyons for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree. It is alleged that O’Sullivan violated an order of protection that had previously been issued by the Town of Lyons Court.
LYONS, NY
13 WHAM

Witness recounts fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The family of 19-year-old Jared Jones says he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run on Lake Avenue near Burley Road early Wednesday morning. Ethan Mastrodonato lives on Burley Road. He and his brother decided to take a different route on their nightly walk when they witnessed the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

