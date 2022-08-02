Report: 60% of Louisiana's young children are not ready for kindergarten

Read on www.ktbs.com
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0 to 5 who received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Benefits for the Child Care P-EBT will begin being issued in the […]
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana students and schools show strong improvement on 2021-22 state tests
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2021-22 LEAP scores today that show strong student growth across a wide range of grade levels and school systems. Mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 improved three points in both math and ELA. In total, 80 percent of Louisiana school systems improved their mastery rate when compared to 2020-21.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's youth prison crisis, explained: What went wrong, how we got here, what's being done
Louisiana's juvenile prison system is in crisis. There have been multiple takeovers and dozens of teens have escaped this year. In response, state leaders have resorted to drastic measures in an effort to restore order. Experts, corrections officials and advocates say the crisis has been years in the making. To...
Louisiana legalizes Fentanyl test strips hoping to save lives
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana has joined a growing number of states that have decriminalized the use of Fentanyl test strips. The small strip of paper can save a life. It can detect the presence of the powerful synthetic opioid. Fentanyl has rapidly become the deadliest drug in the New...
KTBS
Coast Guard monitoring oil spill cleanup in Louisiana
PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard was monitoring an oil spill cleanup on Thursday, four days after it poured into a Louisiana swamp southwest of Baton Rouge. An estimated 4,000 gallons (15,141 liters) of oil spilled Sunday while WCC Energy Group LLC was piping oil from wellheads into a barge tank used for storage, Coast Guard spokesman Riley Perkofski said in emails.
Louisiana OMV: get your REAL ID ready
Starting May 3, 2023, all Louisiana residents 18 or older will be required to carry a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card, valid passport, or other federally acceptable identification in order to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases, or enter power plants.
KTBS
Additional $253 million coming to Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida, governor says
An additional $253 million has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida to be used for ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the Governor’s Office. The funds are being made available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), officials said. This round of HMGP funding...
fox8live.com
Another insurance company drops out of La., as thousands of homeowners scramble for coverage this hurricane season
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Smaller insurance agencies, like Page Insurance in Houma, La., are busier than ever. Owner John Page said his office has written $61 million in claims since Hurricane Ida. He said the insurance crisis is unprecedented. “The market is very much in probably the biggest turmoil I’ve...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Vegetables to plant in August
Aug. 1 - Oct. 31. For more information, check out the AgCenter’s vegetable planting guide.
postsouth.com
Here's why Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is traveling to Netherlands, France
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is traveling to the Netherlands and France beginning Friday to explore flood control innovations and seek economic development opportunities for the state. Edwards was invited by Netherlands Special Envoy for International Water Affairs Ambassador Henk Ovink to see that country's latest advancements in flood control...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ranked second in the state: Ascension Parish hosts Louisiana Department of Education press conference
The Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results. "This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state," Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement. Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49 percent of...
KTBS
Ask The Trooper: Back To School Safety
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about back to school safety. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
KTBS
Sales tax holidays set for this weekend in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma
AUSTIN - The sales tax holiday in Texas starts Friday as kids gear up to go back to school in the Lone Star State. Shoppers save money on clothes and school supplies from Friday through Sunday. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,059 new cases, 20 new deaths on August 2
Hospitalizations decreased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 686 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.
WWL-TV
Adoptees can finally access their original birth certificates in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a key to her past. House...
KTBS
Bill to help veterans exposed to toxins passes; here's what Louisiana's senators said
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana veterans advocates are praising the legislation the U.S. Senate approved Tuesday that will expand care for veterans who suffer from illnesses because of exposure to toxins during their military service, with one advocate calling it "a huge victory." Louisiana has about 283,000 veterans. How many...
KPLC TV
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
