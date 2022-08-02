Yes, You Can Avoid the Crowds at (the Very Popular) Great Smoky Mountain National Park

Read on www.outsideonline.com
Yellowstone National Park Workers Watch in Horror as Huge Group of Tourists Walk Directly Into Bison Herd
VIDEO: Watch as this group of adults lead themselves – and their children – directly into a Yellowstone National Park bison herd. When it comes to Yellowstone’s ballooning tourist/wildlife problem, things will have to get worse before they get better. As visitors continue to approach bison, more and more dangerous incidents are occurring.
A Hiker Was Found Dead on the Appalachian Trail. Friends Said He Was “Tough as Nails.”
Sheriff's deputies in Virginia found the body of a hiker in his tent near...
Incredible Yellowstone National Park Footage Shows Black Bear Cornering Elk Into Shocked Tourists
Throwback…Tuesday? So, we’re a couple days early for Throwback Thursday, but check out this thrilling video from 2018 that features a black bear chasing a herd of elk nearly into a group of tourists on the boardwalk in Yellowstone National Park. About a minute long, the video shows a beautiful vista of Yellowstone, with steaming lakes and a smattering of conifer trees.
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
Yellowstone Hiker Freezes When Giant Grizzly Bear Sneaks up Beside Him Off-Trail: VIDEO
What would you do if you came face-to-face with one of the world’s most dangerous creatures? This Yellowstone hiker was the perfect example of how to respond if you find yourself front and center with a grizzly bear. Stan Mills was enjoying his day at the well-known national park...
A Lesson From Banff’s White Grizzly: You Can’t Control Wild Bears
Wildlife officials in Canada are working to save a rare, all-white grizzly bear from being struck by a vehicle, according to Rocky Mountain Outlook. The bear likes to hang out near the highway between Banff and Yoho National Parks, and try as they might, they can’t seem to scare it away.
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
Yellowstone National Park ‘Touron’ Teeters Over Brink of 109-ft Upper Falls: VIDEO
Unfortunately, Yellowstone National Park regulations and danger signs aren’t enough to deter daily “tourons” from tempting death. If you’ve been to the Brink of Upper Falls in Yellowstone (YELL), then you know there’s a designated viewing platform and walkway. Separating visitors from millions of gallons of raging water is a large, thick timber railing system fastened into the natural rock formations.
Phone-Toting Tourists Stop Traffic on Yellowstone Road to Snap Photos of Bear Family: VIDEO
Honestly, it’s much more hazardous to run into tourists like these than it is any large animal at Yellowstone National Park. Continuing an all-too-common trend, a group of tourists decided to stop traffic and leave their common sense in their cars as they gathered to take photos of a bear family crossing the road.
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground Lake
Nestled in the quaint town of Sweetwater, TN, you’ll find a once in a lifetime experience on America’s largest underground lake – The Lost Sea Adventure. (To see the world’s largest underground lake, add Dragon’s Breath Cave in Namibia to your bucket list). Let me preface this by saying I’m not a huge fan of caverns (“seen one, seen them all” kind of girl right here), but when I heard that Craighead Caverns had a lake you could take a boat ride on, I knew I had to see it. We made a pit stop here on the way to Chattanooga, but it’s also less than 2 hours from the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area if you’re headed to the Smoky Mountains.
This Couple Opened The First Ever Black-Owned Campground In Alabama — And Now They’re Encouraging Black People To Hit The Road With RVing
Nathan and Alicia Lawson, the owners of Time Away RV Resort, want to change the narratives for Black people in RVing. The “great outdoors” have historically lacked diversity. Dubbed the “adventure gap” or “nature gap,” the lack of representation in the outdoor space is starting to shift however....
Gatlinburg Guests Pet Black Bear, Flee Hotel: PHOTOS
A fellow guest captured the photos as she attempted to get the “touron” to stop petting the black bears, but to no avail. Downtown Gatlinburg’s Quality Inn Creekside hotel is no stranger to bears. “We typically, every week, see the same four or five bears,” says hotel owner Raj Patel. Black bears walk the grounds on a daily basis as they come down from the Great Smoky Mountains to search for food. Human food.
Yellowstone National Park Reveals Average Number of Animals Hit by Vehicles Every Year in Warning to Visitors
With 67 species of mammals within its borders, Yellowstone National Park works hard to ensure the safety of its wild residents, but much of this responsibility depends on how visitors behave while traveling from one destination to the next. Recently, Yellowstone National Park revealed just how many animals fall victim...
Park visitors forced to hide in gift shop after three bison escape enclosure
Visitors at an amusement park in Ireland were forced to hide in a gift shop after three bison broke out of their enclosure.Tayto Park’s retail manager raised the alarm after a customer reported seeing a bison next to one of the rides. Customers sought refuge in the gift shop until the bison herd manager arrived and returned the animals to their paddock with help from zookeepers.“All visitors were removed from that area and brought into the retail shop, which was the nearest secure building to the animals,” a staff member wrote in an email to the government department responsible for...
Video shows raging floods surging in Yellowstone
Water churns in an angry brown torrent, trees collapse as the banks underneath them vanish in the spray, and roads crumble, asphalt carried downriver as if it were driftwood. A newly released video (opens in new tab) captures the destruction from the historic June 13 flood in Yellowstone National Park, as the raging torrent surged across the park. What once were placid mountain waterways are transformed into roaring cascades; sloping riverbanks become sheer cliffs, their sediment carried away by the rushing water.
Glacier National Park Calls on Volunteers to Record Bighorn Sheep Behavior
Glacier National Park has asked for volunteers to help protect one of the area’s vital and unique species, bighorn sheep. Beginning July 27, the Crown of the Continent Research Learning Center (CCRLC) and biologists from the University of Memphis are recruiting 45 individuals to “identify, classify, and record behavior of bighorn sheep in Glacier National Park this season.”
Our Travel Writer’s Favorite Après Adventure Food
Contributor Tim Neville has spent years on the road finding off-the-grid destinations to write about for Outside. So when he says...
A Thru-Hiker’s Ode to the Humble Day Hike
The cattle rancher in the dented red truck laughed when I told him I was looking for someplace new to hike....
Experience Endless Summer Amid Québec’s Wild Riches
Looking for a summer or fall escape that has a seriously high concentration of life-list nature experiences? Québec, the Canadian province just north of Maine, is home to incredible wildlife, the Northern Lights and starry skies, nature, and more. Summer is an incredible time to be outdoors all day long in Québec, so you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the mind-blowing scenery.
