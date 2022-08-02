Read on www.insidenova.com
A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas
Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
alxnow.com
Demolition starts on West Glebe Road Bridge in Arlandria
After months of being closed, much of West Glebe Road Bridge has finally been torn down ahead of eventual reconstruction. Demolition started earlier this week and is expected to finish by the week of Sept. 5. Demolition work is expected to continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The bridge was...
arlnow.com
County returns to pre-pandemic process for outdoor tents, leaving some restaurants frustrated
Arlington is returning to the pre-pandemic process for restaurants to apply for outdoor tents, a move that has left at least a couple of local restaurants unhappy. For the last two years, the county has made an effort to streamline the application process for outdoor tents as part of helping restaurants set up temporary outdoor seating areas, or TOSAs.
ffxnow.com
Metro contemplates October opening for Silver Line Phase 2
Metro officials are aiming for an October opening of the phase two of the Silver Line, a long-delayed project that appears on track to go live this fall. At a board meeting on Thursday (July 28), Metro’s new general manager Randy Clarke cautioned that a more specific timeline can’t be disclosed because the completion of the 11.4-mile project is dependent on work by other stakeholders, including a go-ahead from the Federal Transit Administration and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.
NBC Washington
Tree Falls Across Capital Beltway in Springfield, Lanes Reopen: VDOT
A tree fell across the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) near Springfield, Virginia, Thursday morning, blocking all Inner Loop lanes for hours. All lanes have reopened, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. The tree fell near Braddock Road (Virginia Route 620). Virginia State Police said they got the report about 3...
ffxnow.com
Metro lifts parking fees at Franconia and Huntington stations, starting next month
Metro is waiving fares on a local bus line and parking fees at several stations starting next month because of upcoming construction. On Sept. 10, all Blue and Yellow stations south of the DCA Metro station will close for two major projects to complete the new Potomac Yard Station and repair the Yellow Line bridge and tunnel. The closure is expected to last six weeks, until Oct. 22.
Inside Nova
Dulles Airport companies holding job fair
The Committee for Dulles is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at which jobseekers can meet with 35 different Dulles Airport companies offering job opportunities across the spectrum of airport operations. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fairfax Christian School, 22870 Pacific Blvd.
Downed tree blocks Northbound lanes of the Beltway in Fairfax Co
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A tree down over Interstate 495, and the subsequent clean-up efforts has closed northbound lanes before Braddock Road early Thursday morning. Virginia Department of Transportation officials were first made aware of the downed tree around 3:30 a.m. Northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to remove the tree and clean up the area. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared.
Inside Nova
Reagan National becomes 'comeback kid' among airports
Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to claw their way up from the depths of COVID, and collectively are almost back on track. But there is still a way to go: May’s passenger totals at Ronald Reagan Washington National and Washington Dulles International airports, if taken together, were still down 6.6 percent from May 2019, the last comparable pre-pandemic month.
Inside Nova
Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly
While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in July
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1012 Founders Ridge Lane — 7 BD/10.5 BA...
blueridgeleader.com
Just Like Nothing (else) on Earth: Saint Louis, Loudoun County
The traffic along the main drag just keeps barreling through; I doubt that many of these drivers even pause long enough to appreciate the views of Mount Weather out on the Blue Ridge from this lower vantage point. I turned off onto a side tangent, to get a better (and...
Inside Nova
Fairfax officials designate their 'Smart Scale' wish list
The Fairfax County government has submitted six roadway projects for potential funding under the “Smart Scale” program of the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). The Board of Supervisors on July 19 endorsed the projects to meet the Aug. 1 application deadline. The roadway initiatives – listed in order of priority, along with the amount of Smart Scale funding sought – include:
ffxnow.com
Nonprofit and developer to acquire Reston’s Colvin Woods apartments
A nonprofit organization and for-profit real estate development company are getting in position to acquire Reston’s Colvin Woods apartments. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan yesterday (Tuesday) for the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority to issue a $15 million loan to the joint venture between AHC Inc., a community-based housing development organization in Arlington, and Insight Property Group, a private real estate development company.
arlnow.com
NEW: Whitlow’s is coming back — but not to Arlington
Beloved local watering hole Whitlow’s is making a comeback in the place it first opened: D.C. The longtime Clarendon bar on Wilson Blvd closed last June after its lease expired. It has since been replaced by nightlife and music venue B Live, which opened in May. Before its closure,...
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia
Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
In Stafford, new I-95 Southbound off-ramp to Rt. 17 (Exits 133 A & B) has opened. Watch ride-along video.
Courtesy of Famartin (CC 4.0) Drivers on I-95 in Stafford County who need access to Rt. 17 northbound (Warrenton) or Rt. 17 Business southbound (Falmouth) should note that as of August 2, there is a new off-ramp at Exit 133.
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend to kickoff August in DC, Virginia and Maryland | Aug. 5-7
WASHINGTON — It's the first weekend of the month! Time to get out and explore something new - or stick with the classics you know and love. We don't judge. Here are a few fun ideas for how to get out and about as you look to make the most of these hot, mid-summery days.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County dealing with hundreds of teacher vacancies
School districts in the DMV are scrambling to find teachers with just weeks to go until the first day of school. The shortage is hitting Fairfax County especially hard.
blueridgeleader.com
Revised Zoning Ordinances: Will they rewrite Loudoun’s future?
“Loudoun County features more than 40 wineries and tasting rooms on rolling hills and cliff-edged slopes… but you come to DC’s Wine Country for more than tastings and tours. Unique winery experiences include barrel tastings with vintners (blend and label your own bottle), grape stomping, vinotherapy spa treatments, yoga classes…and music concerts…If the bacchanal gets too much, check into a boutique bed and breakfast and wake up to the best vineyard views this side of Tuscany…” proclaims Visit Loudoun.
