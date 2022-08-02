There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like

Bella Rose Design brings personalization and local support of women-owned businesses to Greenwood. Five years ago, Sarah Nilsson began making different craft items in the spare bedroom of her basement. She would make dresses for her daughter and different gifts for teachers and friends. At the time, she was working full-time as a registered nurse. As people began to see the unique items Nilsson was creating, they encouraged her to offer some of her work for purchase. She took that advice and began posting her items on Facebook, which quickly started gaining traction with her friends and followers. Before she knew it, she had gone from using the small room in her basement to using her entire basement for her at-home operation, Bella Rose Design.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO