Minneapolis, MN

Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline

The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a busy day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. After making the All-Star...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart sitting Tuesday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 201 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .494 OPS,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
