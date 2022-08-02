Read on www.tonyspicks.com
Yardbarker
Twins acquire reliever Michael Fulmer at the deadline
The Minnesota Twins wrapped up a busy day ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long. Fulmer was the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA. After making the All-Star...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart sitting Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 201 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .494 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez absent from Twins' lineup Wednesday afternoon
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. The lefty-hitting Arraez made three starts against southpaws in the last five games, but the Twins are taking him out of the order Wednesday afternoon. Jorge Polanco will shift to second base while Byron Buxton (knee) returns to be the designated hitter and leadoff man.
ESPN
Minnesota Twins acquire Baltimore Orioles closer Jorge Lopez, Cincinnati Reds starter Tyler Mahle, Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins boosted their sputtering pitching staff ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring All-Star closer Jorge Lopez in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles and starter Tyler Mahle in a swap with the Cincinnati Reds, giving up a total of seven prospects. The 29-year-old Lopez is...
Nicole Hazen, wife of Arizona Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen, dies at 45
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday that Nicole Hazen, the wife of general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday at the age of 45.
Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers odds, picks and predictions
The Tampa Bay Rays (55-49) head to Comerica Park Thursday to start a 4-game series with the Detroit Tigers (42-54) at 7:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rays vs. Tigers odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season series: Tampa leads 2-1 and has outscored...
MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Oakland Athletics will finish their three-game series at the ‘Big A’ as they take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. The Athletics defeated the Angels 3-1 on Wednesday....
Detroit Tigers stumped by Minnesota Twins' trade deadline pickups in 4-1 loss
MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, the Detroit Tigers' offense didn't do enough. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, weren't consistently productive but still did enough in the batter's box — thanks to new catcher Sandy León's two-RBI performance — to hand the Tigers a 4-1 loss in Wednesday's series finale at Target Field. The Tigers (42-64) dropped...
Detroit Tigers defeat Minnesota Twins, 5-3: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (41-63) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-48) When: 7:40 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Target Field in Minneapolis. ...
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
Twins relievers gave up nine runs in four innings during a 9-3 loss.
