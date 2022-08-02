Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth

Read on www.masslive.com
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Boston man who stopped for coffee also bought $1 million lottery ticket
When a Boston man stopped for coffee at a gas station in July, he also decided to purchase a scratch-off ticket. The ticket was worth $1 million. On July 26, Howard Montgomery claimed a $1 million prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game, the lottery said.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Worcester resident wins $1 million prize
A Worcester woman won a $1 million lottery prize last week and plans to buy a new house and a new car. Danielle Holden won the prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game “$10,000,000 Mega Money.” The prize was claimed on Friday. Holden chose to receive...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Man wins $1 million after Salem store clerk hands him wrong ticket
A New Hampshire man never intended to buy the lottery ticket that ultimately won him a $1 million prize. Marcus Miller, of Hudson, had hoped to buy a $10 lottery ticket at Tropicana Market in Salem, Massachusetts. When the store clerk mistakenly instead handed him a $5 ticket, he decided to keep it, he told state lottery officials.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘All or Nothing’ prize won Wednesday
The largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Wednesday was a $100,000 prize. The prize was for the game “All or Nothing.” It was sold at DeMaino’s Restaurant in Revere. Overall, there were more than 500 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 claimed or sold in Massachusetts...
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
Several lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts on Monday
BOSTON — Several lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday. One winning ticket fetched a prize of $650,000, while six other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food...
Sports betting roundtables planned by Massachusetts Gaming Commission
SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission said Thursday it will host community roundtables in the coming months with potential sports book licensees and other stakeholders including MGM Springfield. The sessions will be modeled on roundtables the commission hosted to come up with health and safety rules preventing the spread...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $202 million drawing, won by someone in Pennsylvania
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! Someone in Pennsylvania had a winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing. The Powerball lottery jackpot had reset after someone won $365 million in the June 29 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here...
Some tenants of a collapsed Mill Street apartment in Worcester able to reach agreement with landlords on belongings, others have to return to court
Samuel Okai hasn’t been able to sleep since the roof of the building he lived in collapsed into his apartment building on July 15. He wakes up in the middle of the night anxious that the roof is collapsing in on him again. Okai lived in one of the...
These Massachusetts towns and cities could break temperature records Thursday as heat rises near triple digits
Temperature records that have stood for decades could topple Thursday afternoon in cities and towns across Massachusetts as a burst of sweltering heat settles over the state. In Massachusetts’ largest cities, temperatures were expected to match or break their historic highs by mid-afternoon Thursday — including in Boston, where the record high for Aug. 4 has stood for nearly a century.
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Massachusetts
Have you even been to Massachusetts? If you have, then you know that it's a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer. You you actually live in Massachusetts then there is really no point in trying to convince you because you already know that there is something for everybody in Massachusetts. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most certainly find something for your liking here. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated places that you should visit, if you haven't already. Here they are:
Worcester County real estate transactions: See the top 10 least expensive homes sold this week
A house in Athol that sold for $54,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Worcester County between July 24 and July 30. In total, 257 real estate sales were registered in the area during the past week, with an average price of $474,037, $267 per square foot.
Springfield awards $4M in 7th round of ARPA grants
SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and the city’s American Rescue Plan Act team on Thursday announced the city’s seventh round of COVID-19 relief funding awards totaling more than $4 million. “This is going to small businesses, news businesses, nonprofits, economic development, job creation, great neighborhoods, direct...
Worcester County real estate transactions: See all home sales July 24 to 30
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jul 24 to Jul 30. There were 285 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,040 square foot home on Iadarola Avenue in Milford that sold for $420,000.
Raul Cardona of Springfield wanted in connection with Bennington, Vermont fatal shooting
Vermont authorities are searching for a Springfield man wanted in connection with a Wednesday morning shooting in Bennington, Vermont. Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts is wanted in connection with the alleged killing of Patrick Mullinnex, 38, of Springfield, Vermont, who was found shot dead in a Vermont apartment on Wednesday morning.
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
New Hampshire fugitive Peter Curtis may be in Massachusetts, U.S. Marshals ask for assistance
New Hampshire authorities are asking for the public’s help locating Peter Curtis, a fugitive wanted in connection to kidnapping, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a narcotics-related probation violation. Curtis may be in Massachusetts, according to U.S. Marshals. Curtis, 34, of Maine, is wanted in connection to a...
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
