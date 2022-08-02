Read on www.wkrn.com
WSMV
Metro shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville Thursday. Police said the shooter, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex where a 22-year-old was the tenant. The tenant was planning to move out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help with the move.
WKRN
Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 1 person shot at Nashville, TN auto repair...
WKRN
Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting
A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found...
WSMV
Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law in Tennessee
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
News 2 viewer tip leads Berry Hill police to alleged trailer thief
Within 24 hours of putting out an APB for an alleged trailer thief, Berry Hill police slapped the cuffs on the alleged thief.
WKRN
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a pair of wanted suspects. ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted …. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in...
WSMV
Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. According to a Murfreesboro Police Department release, three electric scooters and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on June 27. Police said a silver Chevrolet Sedan was used as a getaway car.
WSMV
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
fox17.com
Nashville man accused of breaking into mailboxes, forging checks in Montgomery County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man is accused of breaking into mailboxes in Montgomery County then stealing and forging mailed checks. So far, more than $47,000 in stolen checks has been recovered. Jaylen Jamon Allen is facing multiple forgery charges amid an ongoing investigation being conducted by the...
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Nashville ex-employee threatens to kill colleague who gave poor work review
A man threatened to kill his colleague after a poor performance review, according to a Metro police affidavit.
WSMV
Police: Woman’s passenger side tires stolen off car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car’s passenger side tires. Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.
WKRN
Metro Police update on deadly Nashville stabbings
Metro Police give update on the investigation into three stabbings that are linked in Nashville. Two women were killed and a third was critically injured. Police said the victims were the suspect's mother and sisters-in-law.
WKRN
Nashville stabbing suspect taken into custody
The man accused of stabbing three of his family members, two fatally, has been taken into custody outside a Best Western in Nashville. ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted …. Nashville doctors waiting for more Monkeypox vaccines. New protection from sex offenders. Armadillos invade Middle Tennessee. Two save...
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
WKRN
Chase suspect denies shooting at officers
A man behind bars in Maury County told News 2 he did not shoot at Mt. Pleasant police officers. Investigators said the man did shoot at officers and that lead to a police chase and arrest last week.
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
WSMV
Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
