Nashville, TN

WSMV

Metro shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in Nashville Thursday. Police said the shooter, 24-year-old Shauavious Moore, was staying at the Stonebrook Apartment complex where a 22-year-old was the tenant. The tenant was planning to move out and had her family from Murfreesboro there to help with the move.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank robber

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect who robbed a Nashville bank Thursday afternoon. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found …. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. 1 person shot at Nashville, TN auto repair...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, TN shooting

A woman is dead and three of her relatives are injured after a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex. Woman killed, three others injured in Nashville, …. Metro police searching for Murfreesboro Pike bank …. Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022. Family hopes for justice after Cookeville man found...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: 1 dead, others injured in South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating after one person was killed during a shooting in South Nashville Thursday afternoon. Police are at the scene of the fatal shooting at 371 Hickory Trace Drive. This is an apartment complex near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro PD looking for persons of interest in scooter theft

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro detectives are looking for help identifying three persons of interest in a theft case. According to a Murfreesboro Police Department release, three electric scooters and a 12-volt four-wheeler were stolen from Walmart on Old Fort Parkway on June 27. Police said a silver Chevrolet Sedan was used as a getaway car.
MURFREESBORO, TN
CBS Detroit

Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Woman’s passenger side tires stolen off car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a bizarre theft that left a woman without her car’s passenger side tires. Josie Hardin said she came out of her house to leave for a family funeral on Sunday morning when her day suddenly worsened. Hardin said she first noticed her car was sitting lower than usual before seeing two of the wheels missing off her Chevy Camaro.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro Police update on deadly Nashville stabbings

Metro Police give update on the investigation into three stabbings that are linked in Nashville. Two women were killed and a third was critically injured. Police said the victims were the suspect's mother and sisters-in-law.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Nashville stabbing suspect taken into custody

The man accused of stabbing three of his family members, two fatally, has been taken into custody outside a Best Western in Nashville. ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted …. Nashville doctors waiting for more Monkeypox vaccines. New protection from sex offenders. Armadillos invade Middle Tennessee. Two save...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
NASHVILLE, TN

