WASHINGTON — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday.New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York."They're a really good team and they're playing good baseball, but we're a really good team and we're playing good baseball," Vogelbach said. "I just think you take it as you're playing another game and you're playing another series."Chris Bassitt (8-7)...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO