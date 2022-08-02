ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Flames sign Jonathan Huberdeau to $84M extension

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames signed forward Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension, the team announced. The Flames announced the extension Thursday night. Huberdeau, 29, joined the NHL franchise in a July trade from the Florida Panthers. "I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary...
NHL
The Ringer

Remembering Bill Russell, Tampering Unfairness, and Your Mailbag Questions

Verno and KOC open the show by sharing their memories of NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away over the weekend (01:02). As more charges of tampering continue in the NBA, the guys wonder if it’s time for the NBA to consider how they handle these charges (09:12). The guys open up the mailbag to answer your questions (15:12). Some of the topics they discuss include Zion Williamson’s impact, the best game the guys have watched live, wild trade deadline predictions for next season, the Hornets’ future, and more.
NBA

