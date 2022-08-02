Verno and KOC open the show by sharing their memories of NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away over the weekend (01:02). As more charges of tampering continue in the NBA, the guys wonder if it’s time for the NBA to consider how they handle these charges (09:12). The guys open up the mailbag to answer your questions (15:12). Some of the topics they discuss include Zion Williamson’s impact, the best game the guys have watched live, wild trade deadline predictions for next season, the Hornets’ future, and more.

