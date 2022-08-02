ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK Consumers Find a Bit of Confidence, Still See High Inflation, BofA Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

China Halts High-Level Military Dialogue With U.S., Suspends Other Cooperation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China is halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders and climate talks, in retaliation for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, it said on Friday. China's foreign ministry also said that it was also suspending cooperation with...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Consumer Confidence#Bofa#Banking#Uk#Business Industry#Uk Consumers Find#Reuters#Bank Of America#British#The Bank Of England
US News and World Report

China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Pelosi Taiwan Visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's “irresponsible” actions since the visit.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

U.S. Automakers Say 70% of EV Models Would Not Qualify for Tax Credit Under Senate Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Most electric-vehicle models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for U.S. buyers under a Democratic proposal in the U.S. Senate, a group of major automakers said on Friday. Automakers have been privately expressing concern about the proposal's increasing requirements for vehicles' batteries and critical-mineral contents to...
INCOME TAX
US News and World Report

EU Says Novavax COVID Shot Must Carry Heart Side-Effect Warning

LONDON (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake. The heart conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

UK's Truss Urges China to De-Escalate Tension With U.S

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday urged China to de-escalate tensions with the United States following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. “I do not support China’s inflammatory language on this issue. It’s perfectly reasonable what is taking place and I urge China to...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Swiss Adopt New EU Sanctions on Russia, Allow Oil Payments

BERLIN/ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government imposed further sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine on Wednesday, in line with the European Union's latest measures on gold and gold products, the cabinet said. The government said that it had made two new exceptions with respect to transactions related to agricultural...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Tensions With U.S. Spur Chinese Buying of Chipmaking Stocks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington. The surge in interest in...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

What Is a Fair Credit Score?

If you have a fair credit score, your FICO score is between 580 and 669. Overall, FICO scores range from 300 to 850. The average score in the U.S. is 716, which is considered a good credit score. Now, that does mean that your fair credit score is below the national average, but don't let that discourage you.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy