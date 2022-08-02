ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hot and humid Tuesday, more storms on Wednesday

By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
KWQC
 3 days ago
KWQC

Showers and storms Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - An approaching cold front will set off a few showers and storms Wednesday morning and afternoon. Since this will bring more clouds into play Wednesday, the heat won’t be as bad, however the humidity will be sky high. Since the heat index won’t reach...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Iowa and Illinois sales tax holiday begins Aug. 5

The Macomb Police Department is investigating a fatal train and pedestrian crash Tuesday. The Field of Dreams site will host two games next week as the River Bandits face the Kernels and the Reds play the Cubs.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
KENTUCKY STATE
KWQC

Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Persistent high inflation and supply chain issues means back-to-school shopping will be more expensive. An annual event this weekend provides an opportunity for shoppers to save on items for students or even adults looking to get some new threads during Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday on August 5-6.
IOWA STATE
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
KWQC

Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

No-stress summer seafood meal ideas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -John Schafer, a Hy-Vee seafood department manager, joins PSL for two segments. The first is to feature Pineapple Smoked Salmon--featuring fresh pineapple--an ingredient where the sales will help Camp Courageous (scroll down for more details). The second highlights Tuna, Crab Salad, and Spicy Shrimp Soup. Watch the...
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Dietitian August pick of the month: California walnuts

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The back-to-busy season is nearly upon us. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD shares how to fuel up for a school day or the hustle and bustle of every day with Hy-Vee’s Dietitian Pick of the Month – California walnuts. California walnuts are versatile...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KWQC

GRAPHIC: SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

(AP) - A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include...
ACCIDENTS
KWQC

National Night Out with Quad City law enforcement

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City Area law enforcement agencies joined others across the country to reach out to their communities Tuesday for National Night Out. Typically held on the first Tuesday in August, the event aims to be a way for law enforcement to build better relationships in their communities. Since its inception in 1984, 1,000s of communities have participated in the campaign.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KWQC

Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
TULSA, OK

