Hot and humid Tuesday, more storms on Wednesday

Showers and storms Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - An approaching cold front will set off a few showers and storms Wednesday morning and afternoon. Since this will bring more clouds into play Wednesday, the heat won’t be as bad, however the humidity will be sky high. Since the heat index won’t reach...
Iowa and Illinois sales tax holiday begins Aug. 5
The Macomb Police Department is investigating a fatal train and pedestrian crash Tuesday. The Field of Dreams site will host two games next week as the River Bandits face the Kernels and the Reds play the Cubs.
Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
Iowa’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday set for Friday, Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Persistent high inflation and supply chain issues means back-to-school shopping will be more expensive. An annual event this weekend provides an opportunity for shoppers to save on items for students or even adults looking to get some new threads during Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday on August 5-6.
Wienermobile returns to Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile comes back to the Quad Cities. Ketchup Kaitlyn and her team are excited to announce their return. The 27ft long Wienermobile will be in Davenport for three days, Aug 4, 5, and 7. Thursday, the Wienermobile will be located at Hy-Vee on...
No-stress summer seafood meal ideas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -John Schafer, a Hy-Vee seafood department manager, joins PSL for two segments. The first is to feature Pineapple Smoked Salmon--featuring fresh pineapple--an ingredient where the sales will help Camp Courageous (scroll down for more details). The second highlights Tuna, Crab Salad, and Spicy Shrimp Soup. Watch the...
Dietitian August pick of the month: California walnuts
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The back-to-busy season is nearly upon us. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD shares how to fuel up for a school day or the hustle and bustle of every day with Hy-Vee’s Dietitian Pick of the Month – California walnuts. California walnuts are versatile...
GRAPHIC: SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured
(AP) - A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include...
National Night Out with Quad City law enforcement
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City Area law enforcement agencies joined others across the country to reach out to their communities Tuesday for National Night Out. Typically held on the first Tuesday in August, the event aims to be a way for law enforcement to build better relationships in their communities. Since its inception in 1984, 1,000s of communities have participated in the campaign.
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
