Hot and humid Tuesday, more storms on Wednesday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad City Area law enforcement agencies joined others across the country to reach out to their communities Tuesday for National Night Out. Typically held on the first Tuesday in August, the event aims to be a way for law enforcement to build better relationships in their communities. Since its inception in 1984, 1,000s of communities have participated in the campaign.

ELDRIDGE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO