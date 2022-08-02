Gulfer: “Tapping is easy when it’s the same notes over and over. What we like is some kind of melodic component”

Read on www.guitarworld.com
Guitar World Magazine
David Gilmour in his own words: “For the very palpable joy that things like Comfortably Numb and Wish You Were Here give to an audience, I never tire of them”
In these extracts from two major interviews, David Gilmour looks back on his long career – with Pink Floyd and as a solo artist. He speaks about the formative influences that shaped him as a guitarist, and all that followed... Joining Floyd in 1968 as their former leader Syd...
Guitar World Magazine
James Hetfield: "I’m on this eternal quest to get the best guitar sound in the world, but my vision of what is 'the best' changes every time I go into the studio"
The following interview with Metallica's James Hetfield was featured in the December 2008 issue of Guitar World. With his black work shirt, black jeans and big, black motorcycle boots, James Hetfield looks a little like a garage mechanic working the graveyard shift at a funeral home. His thoughts, like his outfit, are dark.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Madison Cunningham: “As guitar players, we should be challenging ourselves and hurting our brains a little bit”
As Madison Cunningham prepares for the September release of her second full length album Revealer, it seems as though the Southern Californian virtuoso has located a whole extra chapter in the instructional manual for singer-songwriters. Devoid of rudimentary strumming, and rich in intricate rhythms and ingenious lead playing, her brand...
Guitar World Magazine
Neural DSP launches Archetype plugin suite for Rabea Massaad – and it has an actual synth onboard
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to publications including Guitar World, MusicRadar and Total Guitar. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
Guitar World Magazine
Tommy Thayer is teaching you how to play his favorite KISS solos over on the Gibson App
The guitarist will walk you through the leads from Black Diamond, Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out Loud and Psycho Circus. KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer is the latest big name guitarist to crop on the Gibson App, with a lesson in four of his favorite guitar solos from the rock icons.
Guitar World Magazine
Soulfly's Max Cavalera says “soap opera” surrounding Marc Rizzo's exit fueled the “fire” and “anger” of new album Totem
The band's 12th album, Totem, is out today via Nuclear Blast, and if it sounds angry then that's because it is. Soulfly’s Max Cavalera says the “soap opera” surrounding Marc Rizzo’s 2021 departure added to the “fire” and “anger” of the band’s just-released 12th album, Totem.
Guitar World Magazine
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
Lauv Hooks Enormous Emotions to Above-Average Tunes On ‘All 4 Nothing’
Click here to read the full article. Lauv broke through in the late 2010s with “I Like Me Better,” a crushed-out electropop song with spare instrumentation and a hushed vocal that shrouded his confessions of vulnerability in extreme-close-up intimacy. Since the release of that single, the singer-songwriter—real name Ari Leff—has established himself as a front-line reporter for emotional twentysomethings, chronicling his loves, losses, drugs, and dreams. All 4 Nothing, Lauv’s second album, continues that path with tracks that hunger for a return to childlike wonder while being steeped in the doings of adulthood. Lauv has a pliable voice with an airy...
Guitar World Magazine
Slipknot dial back the tempo on Yen, the brooding third single from their upcoming album, The End, So Far
Yen finds the Iowa metal juggernaut in less frenzied, more expansive form than on previous singles The Chapeltown Rag and The Dying Song (Time to Sing) Slipknot have released Yen, the third single from their highly anticipated seventh studio album, The End, So Far. While the album’s first two singles...
Stereogum
Album Of The Week: Cheekface Too Much To Ask
“If you think I suck, would you keep it to yourself?” Greg Katz sings about 40 seconds into Cheekface’s new album. That won’t be necessary; the quirky, talky, jubilantly ironic LA trio is getting better with each release. They’ve been coming fast, too: Too Much To Ask, surprise-released today, is the band’s third album in just over three years following 2019’s Therapy Island and 2021’s Emphatically No. Together they make up a portrait of an increasingly confident unit with a polarizingly distinct point of view.
Guitar World Magazine
Flower Pedals debuts the digitally controlled, MIDI-compatible analog Sunflower Deluxe Tremolo
With preset-saving powers, primary and secondary parameters and a bouquet of other appointments, Flower Pedals' latest offering looks to be a bona fide tour de tremolo. Flower Pedals has a bit of a reputation when it comes to eyebrow-raising effects pedals. Case in point is its Hosta foot rocker-free wah pedal, which ditched the widely used design template entirely.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Ichika Nito shred a Casio DG-20 and give us a glimpse of what could have been an alternate future for guitar
The Japanese virtuoso makes light work of the spaceship-looking six-string, and in just over 30 seconds he makes us kinda want Casio to bring the digital guitar back. Back in the 1980s, the future probably seemed full of bright possibilities. For the average ‘80s-era citizen, such prospects probably included flying cars, hoverboards, self-cleaning clothes and even holidays to the moon.
Guitar World Magazine
Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal teases new solo instrumental album for 2023 – “I’m slowly getting there”
And if the former Guns N' Roses guitarist gets there, it will be his first solo instrumental album in 27 years. Ron Thal (AKA ‘Bumblefoot’) has revealed that he hopes to release a new solo instrumental album next year – and also that he’s open to a third album with super group, Sons of Apollo.
NME
Listen to Hot Chip’s glitchy new single, ‘Freakout/Release’
Hot Chip have shared the latest single from their upcoming new album today (August 2) – check out the glitchy ‘Freakout/Release’ below. The latest single follows on from the previously released ‘Eleanor‘ and ‘Down‘ and is the title track from their upcoming album, which is due on August 19.
Guitar World Magazine
Cordoba’s new Stage electric guitar brings nylon-string design into the modern age
Britten: The Music for String Quartet review – group’s bright sound illuminates early works
Of the 200 minutes of music in this collection, Benjamin Britten’s three major string quartets account for significantly less than half. And while it is convenient to have all the string pieces that Britten composed in his teens and early 20s placed alongside the mature works – the First Quartet was composed in 1941, the Second in 1945, and the Third, his last completed major score, not until 1975 – the historical context they provide is not always especially meaningful, except as a reminder of just how precociously accomplished a composer Britten was.
Guitar World Magazine
Open up worlds of alternate-tuned awesomeness with Kyser’s new Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos
For many players, if they’ve seen one capo they’ve seen ‘em all. But they likely haven’t seen anything like Kyser’s Quick-Change Short-Cut and Quick-Change Drop D capos. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per month...
Guitar World Magazine
EarthQuaker Devices partners with L.A. creative studio Brain Dead for new-look Ghost Echo reverb pedal
The limited edition collaboration swaps out the black-and-white colorway for some psychedelic aesthetic intrigue. EarthQuaker Devices has unveiled a limited edition, new-look version of its Ghost Echo Vintage Voiced reverb pedal, which has been created in collaboration with LA-based creative collective, Brain Dead. As per its website, Brain Dead is...
