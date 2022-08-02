Temperatures rising across central Pa., will peak near 100 later this week

Read on www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com
Strong winds, heavy rain possible during Friday storms in central Pa.
Showers and thunderstorms could pick back up Friday afternoon and bring more rain and gusty winds into the midstate, forecasters said. Showers and storms are most likely after 3 p.m., until about 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain could fall Saturday morning into the early afternoon,...
Scorching weather expected in central Pa. today, along with thunderstorms
A hot morning will give way to afternoon precipitation and humidity — and continued heat — across much of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will begin to form across the sky, bringing some showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said. Temperatures will stretch from highs in...
Wildfire smoke to make Pa. skies ‘milky’ today, weather service says
The National Weather Service in State College is saying that smoke from wildlife fires from the western part of the United States will affect what Pennsylvania residents see in the sky today. In a post on its Facebook page, the Weather Service says that the smoke will drift across the...
Miserably hot weather is creeping back into central Pa.
Temperatures are steadily rising and are still on track to reach nearly 100 degrees — with an even higher heat index — later this week, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said highs will peak near 96 degrees Thursday, with a heat index of about 102. Most of...
Temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees in central Pa. later this week: forecasters
After a milder week in the midstate, forecasters said temperatures could soar into the upper 90s once again and nearly hit 100. Mid to upper 80-degree weather is expected Monday through Wednesday, along with intermittent chances of showers and storms, forecasters said. But on Thursday, the National Weather Service said...
Tornadoes Blowing Up To 120 MPH Damage Homes In PA: NWS
Two tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, according to the National Weather Service. The first tornado hit at the border of West Virginia in Ohio and Marshall counties, and Washington County, Pennsylvania. It was going between 110 and 120 mph or a EF2. The second tornado...
abc27.com
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported.
Winter 2022-23 will see plenty of ‘shaking, shivering and shoveling,’ says Farmers’ Almanac
“Significant shivers” are in the winter forecast for Pennsylvania, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which has been providing extended weather forecasts every year since 1818. Most of Pennsylvania will be “slushy, icy and snowy” on top of some extreme cold, while western Pennsylvania will be “unreasonably cold and...
Pesky plant-damaging pests: Western Pennsylvania seeing increase in spotted lanternflies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pesky plant-damaging pest is now setting up shop close to our home. The spotted lanternfly has hitched a ride into our neighborhoods and is showing up with increasing frequency. When posed with the question: "Can you keep them off of your property?" The folks at Penn State Extension had one simple word in response. "No." Up until about a week ago, the spotted lanternfly was something Shannon Stevenson had only seen on the news, and then she saw them at the pool. "[I] killed a few of them there and then just yesterday I was on...
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Crawford County Returns to Medium Community Level of COVID-19; Erie, Warren Remain at Low Level
Crawford County has moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Erie and Warren Counties remain at the low community level. At this level, the CDC suggests you:. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if...
WNEP-TV 16
West Nile virus found in Pennsylvania
The virus was detected in several counties across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Most recently, it was found in Lackawanna County.
Pa. COVID update: Hospital and death averages stable, but high case rate a cause for concern
Pennsylvania ended July and began August with its daily COVID-19 case counts trending up. Over the course of the 28 days between Thursday and July 7, the date of our last COVID-19 update, Pennsylvania has averaged 3,114 new cases per day. But in the last seven days, the state has...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls in Pennsylvania (Highest & Most Beautiful)
Pennsylvania has a wide range of waterfalls. There are over 180 in the state. Some are wide and drop in tiers. Others are narrow and cascade over rocks like a veil. Some of Pennsylvania’s waterfalls are tall and majestic. Raymondskill Falls is the tallest, at 150-feet. Many others are smaller, but still impressive in their own way. The waterfalls of Pennsylvania are often accessible by visiting one of their many state parks.
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
realtree.com
Pennsylvania Record Buck Hid in Garage for 60 Years
The days of monster bucks going unnoticed are almost gone. With the advent of hunting magazines, digital outlets and social media, folks talk about big whitetails often — almost always. According to Bob D’Angelo, the Pennsylvania Big Game Scoring Program coordinator, and official Boone & Crockett Club scorer, few...
Energy diversification lowers prices for all consumers | Opinion
When it comes to energy production, many Pennsylvanians tend to be Team Fossil Fuels or Team Renewables. However, the focus right now needs to be on diversifying our energy mix. We will not be moving to 100% clean energy in the next decade, but a little more renewables on the...
Bedford chef competing in national seafood competition
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– One Bedford native is bringing her farm-to-table initiative down to New Orleans, competing in the 18th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Madison Horn started her restaurant Horn-O-Plenty in Bedford to highlight the works of the Pennsylvania farmers and butchers. She was asked to participate in the competition by the Second Lady […]
Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA
Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!. A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket...
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
COVID-19 at its worst killed 1 in 5 it hospitalized in Pa., state says
During Pennsylvania’s first big COVID-19 wave, nearly 20% of hospital patients who had it died. That figure, from April of 2020, represents the peak in-hospital mortality rate for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania through the end of 2021. The hospital mortality rate varied going forward, dropping to around 8% in July...
PennLive.com
