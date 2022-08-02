Connecticut’s monkeypox vaccine supply is not keeping up with demand

Read on www.wfsb.com
Eyewitness News
Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
Eyewitness News
Connecticut’s primaries will be held this Tuesday
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There are three republicans running in the primary who want to beat democratic senator Richard Blumenthal. Tuesday’s primaries will narrow the field. In the race for US senate, only one republican will take on incumbent democrat Richard Blumenthal in November. Themis Klarides is the endorsed...
Eyewitness News
Maritza Bond runs for Secretary of the State
Conn. (WFSB) - Two Democrats and two Republicans are looking to fill the Secretary of the State’s seat. Maritza Bond is currently the Director of Health for New Haven. Bond was the first Hispanic woman to become a health director in Connecticut. My career has been devoted to public...
Eyewitness News
Gun safety advocates hold roundtable discussion on guns in Conn.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun safety advocates sat down with Governor Lamont to discuss ways to make Connecticut safer. One need gun safety advocates are looking to address is the need for more community investment. One event that is looking to accomplish this goal is Waterbury’s National Night Out event.
Eyewitness News
Bright Spot: Amazing animal rescues in our state
(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation Police were busy over the weekend, not just with our state parks and waterways, but rather wildlife rescues!. The first call was responding to a fox who found itself in a bit of a predicament. It somehow managed to get its head stuck in...
Eyewitness News
What you can do if you see a dog in a hot car
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut is expecting to get temperatures in the 90s over the next couple of days. Officials are urging people to take care of their pets over the coming days. This is something that Brandon Zawadski keeps in mind when he is out on the job with...
Eyewitness News
Abortion rights become focus in West Haven state representative race
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s primaries are one week from Tuesday. One race in West Haven is heating up. It’s the seat vacated by State Representative Michael DiMassa, who was indicted for stealing COVID relief money. Abortion rights are dominating one campaign. You have two Democrats in...
Eyewitness News
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
Eyewitness News
Punitive damages to be settled in Alex Jones’ Texas case today
WATERBURY, CT (WFBS) – Known conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. A Texas jury came to the decision on Thursday. The conservative talk show host claimed multiple times the 2012 school shooting in Newtown that...
Eyewitness News
EARLY WARNING WEATHER ALERT: Record-breaking temps possible today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Record-breaking temperatures are possible on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the entire state for both Thursday and Friday. Channel 3 also issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for the dangerous combination of heat and humidity on both days. An air quality...
Eyewitness News
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces trials in both CT and TX
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting families continue to seek justice in their lawsuits against a well-known conspiracy theorist. They are suing Infowars host Alex Jones in both Connecticut and Texas. The defamation trial in Waterbury is in a relatively straightforward stage. Jury selection is slated to...
Eyewitness News
What you need to know about voting in next Tuesday’s primary
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s primaries are just days away. Next Tuesday, voters will be narrowing the field of Republican and Democratic candidates. There are several important statewide races, as well as open seats in the general assembly. The first thing you need to know is if you want...
