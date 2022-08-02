ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Pa. man on Facebook Live confessed to shooting at ex-girlfriend: police

By Sarah Cassi
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pennlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. man held 2-year-old’s hands under hot water, severely burning them: police

A Monroe County man was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault and related counts for intentionally causing severe burns to a 2-year-old’s hands, authorities allege. Investigators allege that around 3 p.m. Jan. 18, the child was burned by extremely hot water from the kitchen sink in the home the victim and suspect shared in Hamilton Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bethlehem, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lehigh County, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bethlehem, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Homicide suspect apprehended in Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. -Williamsport Police, working with members of the Williamsport Bureau of Police Crime Division, U.S. Marshal Service, and members of the Philadelphia Police Department, took a man wanted for homicide into custody Thursday in Lycoming County. Marcus Anthony Bell was extradited back to Philadelphia shortly after being apprehended by the authorities. The 37-year-old Bell was wanted for a homicide that occurred in Philadelphia, according to the release from Williamsport Police.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police arrest Lehigh County man who allegedly fled on dirt bike

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 29-year-old Allentown man Tuesday on charges of attempting to evade officers on a 2017 Suzuki motorbike in South Whitehall Township. The motorist is charged with attempting to flee from police, operating an expired vehicle, driving without eye protection and using an improper class of license, according to a statement released by state police.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ID 3 killed in July van crash in Carbon County

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, PA. - State police have released the identities of three people killed when a tractor-trailer and a passenger van collided on Interstate 80 in Carbon County on July 11. The three victims are the tractor-trailer driver, David Lee Byler, 34, from New Columbia Pa., and two women in...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Dirt bikers run from police, one caught

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a dirt biker after he ran from police. Troopers say on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. they ran into a group of bikers at the intersection of 15th Street and Highland Avenue in Allentown. The troopers say they were driving recklessly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Facebook Live#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime
PennLive.com

Fourth child dies from York County tractor crash: officials

A fourth child has died following a crash that involved 12 people in a wagon in York County last week, officials confirmed Thursday. The crash occurred when a farm tractor was pulling an “open trailer” modified to be like a wagon and overturned on July 29 in Lower Chanceford Township. 12 people were in the trailer portion of the vehicle during the crash.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Northumberland Jail employee charged for intentionally starving cat

Shamokin, Pa. — Daniel Barley, an employee of the Northumberland Jail, was recently charged with second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals for neglecting and starving a cat for three weeks. The 33-year-old Coal Township resident allegedly lied to police when he told them he still lived at the home near the 1200 block of West Arch Street during an interview in May. Officer Cody Rebuck said he didn’t believe Barley after he inspected the home and cat. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newswatch 16

Grand jury investigating PSP shooting

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a federal grand jury will investigate a shooting death. That's according to a tweet by civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Crump represents the family of Christian Hall, who was shot and killed by state troopers in December of 2020. Hall was killed on...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man chases customer with machete at auto shop in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The saying goes, "the customer is always right," but that probably doesn't apply if the employee has a machete. An auto shop customer in Scranton is learning that very specific lesson. Officers say 35-year-old Charles Amonte-Arias got into an argument Tuesday with a customer at Cedar...
SCRANTON, PA
WTAJ

Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man killed after motorcycle crash in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG., Pa. - A man is dead after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday night. Stroud Area Regional Police Department officers were sent to South Courtland Street, in East Stroudsburg, for a reported motorcycle crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Jonathan Michael McCombs, 34, was unconscious with multiple injuries, according...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Identity Theft Suspect Sought: State Police Say He Purchased $5,000 Worth of Goods

CLAYMONT, DE — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of identity theft. The suspect, pictured below, is accused of using the victim’s identity to make purchases at two different stores. On July 20, 2022, the suspect opened a Home Depot credit card and made purchases at The Home Depot store located at 601 Naamans Road, Claymont, DE 19703. Later that day, he also opened a Verizon account and purchased a new phone at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5900 Perkiomen Avenue, Exeter Township, Berks County, PA. The total value of the items obtained by the suspect is estimated to be over $5,000.
CLAYMONT, DE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy