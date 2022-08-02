ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: CT electric bills, Patriots franchise worth, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Taco Bell Made a Menu Mistake With the Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell either has very clever marketing people who fully believe that any publicity equals good publicity, or it completely does not know its customer base. The Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report chain brought back its beloved Mexican Pizza earlier this summer after it had been taken off the menu for pandemic-related reasons.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Brings Back Popular Burger, Drops Another

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report tends to be fairly conservative when it comes to tinkering with its menu, compared with Yum Brands' Taco Bell and KFC, which tend to make bold moves designed to get attention. The No. 2 burger chain (behind McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering

Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bills#Scot Haney#Linus Business#Ct#Taco Bell#Mexican#Hartford Police Sgt#Bishop S Orchard
Popculture

Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers

Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Fake meat fail? Beyond Meat reels as sales slow and stock plummets, with an analyst saying it's 'burning through cash' and may go bankrupt as partnerships with McDonald's and Taco Bell don't pan out

Plant-based Beyond Meat is facing major headwinds - despite curiosity from some people looking for a meat alternative amid the Covid pandemic's meat packing plant shutdowns. Multiple industry analysts are sounding warning bells of impending disaster as the company comes off a $100 million net loss in May and has seen multi-year partnerships with brands including McDonald's and Taco Bell stagnate or prompt lackluster enthusiasm among consumers.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy