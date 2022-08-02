Woman struck by gunfire while inside her home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are searching for a stolen vehicle that the victim said had a 3-week-old baby inside at the time of the theft. According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, on Aug. 3 around 10:36 p.m., the department received a call for a vehicle theft at the West Milwaukee Speedway. The victim told police at the scene her child was still inside. A short time later, police located the infant unharmed in the alley rear of the 3000 block of W. National Avenue. The infant was then returned to her mother.

WEST MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO