“Come on, Kyrsten”: Koch network pleads with Sinema to kill Manchin’s climate deal

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Koch network, headed by billionaire oil and gas tycoon Charles Koch, is mobilizing its vast resources in an effort to convince holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to tank the Democratic Party's new reconciliation package ahead of a possible vote this week.
Reconciliation Bill Will Raise Taxes, Fuel Economic Uncertainty

The latest consumer-price index showed inflation accelerating at 9.1%—a four-decade high. This news was followed by the producer-price index, a key indicator for where consumer prices are heading, hitting a near-record 11.3%. Inflation in the US is outpacing other developed countries, which indicates domestic policies—like trillions in reckless government spending—are to blame.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Senators: Prohibit Chinese Communists from purchasing US land

Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduced Tuesday – along with Ark. Sen. Tom Cotton – a bill to prohibit members of the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. The bill, called the Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act, would also set penalties for...
Surging EV Prices Imperil Reach of Senate Tax Credit (1)

Vehicle-price caps included in a push by US Senate Democrats to expand a popular consumer incentive for electric cars could put pressure on automakers to lower costs of upcoming plug-in models. A breakthrough deal between Senators. Chuck Schumer. and. Joe Manchin. would allow carmakers to keep offering up to $7,500...
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software

The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings

Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
Democrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax Vote

The path was nearly cleared for one of the cornerstones of President Joe Biden ’s domestic agenda after Democrats agreed on a revised version of their tax and climate bill. But it came at a price: To get the support of Senator Kyrsten Sinema -- the pivotal Democratic vote in the 50-50 Senate -- a levy on wealthy hedge fund managers had to be abandoned.
How Innovators Can Combat Patent Infringement Using Litigation Funding

It’s critical to remember that there isn’t a “patent police” in the US government. Innovators must fend for themselves and pay the legal fees to protect their patents. Startups, universities, and similar innovators need to be aware of an increase in overlooked, but costly, infringement on their intellectual property and learn how to tap into a growing litigation funding market to help them combat this type of “efficient” patent infringement.
Waiting It Out: What You Need to Know About IRS Collections

It’s a question I hear quite a bit from taxpayers—and one that, as a tax professional, I’ve discussed with clients. It’s not an easy answer, despite ads that suggest that they can calculate your exact end date by looking at your tax bill. (Spoiler alert: It’s not that easy.)
Are In-House Counsel in the Technology Industry Ready for ESG Disclosures?

The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel in the technology industry advise their organizations on ESG strategies, prepare...
China Stock Delistings Could Snuff Out Values, SEC Warns

Wall Street’s top regulator is warning investors that shares in Chinese stocks could drop dramatically in value if an ongoing dispute over audit access—which threatens the listings of roughly 200 companies—isn’t resolved. Investors should monitor the growing list of companies whose stocks face possible trading bans...
Coinbase Asks Supreme Court to Halt Account-Holder Suits (1)

Coinbase Global Inc. asked the US Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits by users of the cryptocurrency exchange platform while the company presses appeals that seek to send the cases to arbitration. In one. case. , a man says Coinbase should compensate him for $31,000 he lost after he gave...
