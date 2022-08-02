Read on news.bloomberglaw.com
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
“Come on, Kyrsten”: Koch network pleads with Sinema to kill Manchin’s climate deal
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Koch network, headed by billionaire oil and gas tycoon Charles Koch, is mobilizing its vast resources in an effort to convince holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to tank the Democratic Party's new reconciliation package ahead of a possible vote this week.
“Corporate shill”: Sinema demands to save tax break for wealthy donors after meeting with lobbyists
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., wants Democrats to drop a measure addressing a tax loophole used by hedge fund managers and private equity executives from Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.Va., climate and health care deal. Sinema is the only Senate Democrat who has not committed to voting for the Inflation Reduction Act,...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
Reconciliation Bill Will Raise Taxes, Fuel Economic Uncertainty
The latest consumer-price index showed inflation accelerating at 9.1%—a four-decade high. This news was followed by the producer-price index, a key indicator for where consumer prices are heading, hitting a near-record 11.3%. Inflation in the US is outpacing other developed countries, which indicates domestic policies—like trillions in reckless government spending—are to blame.
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Democrats Increase Chances of Keeping Congress: Poll
The latest Monmouth University poll shows President Joe Biden's approval rating appears to have stabilized with 3 months to the midterms.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Senators: Prohibit Chinese Communists from purchasing US land
Sen. Tommy Tuberville introduced Tuesday – along with Ark. Sen. Tom Cotton – a bill to prohibit members of the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. The bill, called the Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act, would also set penalties for...
Surging EV Prices Imperil Reach of Senate Tax Credit (1)
Vehicle-price caps included in a push by US Senate Democrats to expand a popular consumer incentive for electric cars could put pressure on automakers to lower costs of upcoming plug-in models. A breakthrough deal between Senators. Chuck Schumer. and. Joe Manchin. would allow carmakers to keep offering up to $7,500...
Senate Democrats Made a Bill That Can Reduce Greenhouse Gases With the Help of American Farmers
The climate deal achieved last week by Senate Democrats could lower the high levels of methane emissions from cows and increase programs that help carbon deposit in soil, fund climate-focused research, and reduce the number of greenhouse gases produced by American farms. How the Climate Deal Will Benefit Farmers While...
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings
Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
Democrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax Vote
The path was nearly cleared for one of the cornerstones of President Joe Biden ’s domestic agenda after Democrats agreed on a revised version of their tax and climate bill. But it came at a price: To get the support of Senator Kyrsten Sinema -- the pivotal Democratic vote in the 50-50 Senate -- a levy on wealthy hedge fund managers had to be abandoned.
How Innovators Can Combat Patent Infringement Using Litigation Funding
It’s critical to remember that there isn’t a “patent police” in the US government. Innovators must fend for themselves and pay the legal fees to protect their patents. Startups, universities, and similar innovators need to be aware of an increase in overlooked, but costly, infringement on their intellectual property and learn how to tap into a growing litigation funding market to help them combat this type of “efficient” patent infringement.
Waiting It Out: What You Need to Know About IRS Collections
It’s a question I hear quite a bit from taxpayers—and one that, as a tax professional, I’ve discussed with clients. It’s not an easy answer, despite ads that suggest that they can calculate your exact end date by looking at your tax bill. (Spoiler alert: It’s not that easy.)
Are In-House Counsel in the Technology Industry Ready for ESG Disclosures?
The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel in the technology industry advise their organizations on ESG strategies, prepare...
China Stock Delistings Could Snuff Out Values, SEC Warns
Wall Street’s top regulator is warning investors that shares in Chinese stocks could drop dramatically in value if an ongoing dispute over audit access—which threatens the listings of roughly 200 companies—isn’t resolved. Investors should monitor the growing list of companies whose stocks face possible trading bans...
Coinbase Asks Supreme Court to Halt Account-Holder Suits (1)
Coinbase Global Inc. asked the US Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits by users of the cryptocurrency exchange platform while the company presses appeals that seek to send the cases to arbitration. In one. case. , a man says Coinbase should compensate him for $31,000 he lost after he gave...
