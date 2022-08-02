ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods

By Mason Brighton
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
spectrumnews1.com

'Complete loss': Cleanup is underway in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. — One trash bag at a time, volunteers with faith-based organization Samaritan’s Purse are clearing out what’s left of a Breathitt County home, one of many damaged by last weeks floods. What You Need To Know. Many families in eastern Kentucky have lost everything in...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: KSP locates escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has found and apprehended Billy R. Lowe, an inmate that escaped on July 31, according to a social media post by KSP. The Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate that escaped from a post in Richmond. According to a social...
RICHMOND, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE: Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Approximately 2,500 customers remain without power. More than 89% of customers have been restored to power since flooding occurred...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wksu.org

'I feed people, that's my heart.' One Kentucky chef delivers food and hope to flood victims

More than 1,300 people have been rescued from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky that’s killed at least 37. Now the region is in a heat wave — making rescue difficult and putting vulnerable people, many without shelter, water or electricity, at further risk. One of the bright spots in this grim story has been the national response — donations are pouring in, mostly financial.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Wolfe Co. residents working to help neighbors affected by flooding Breathitt Co.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities around Eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces after those devastating floods and others are looking to help. Wolfe County High School is just one of three shelters set up in Campton. That shelter is for individuals and families. Wolfe County Middle School is for patients from Jackson Nursing Home and Campton Elementary is for people and their pets.
WOLFE COUNTY, KY

