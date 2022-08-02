Two trucks crash at Lafayette and Mckinnie intersection

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of two county roads in White County Monday morning. State Police say Roger Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello, was driving west on County Road 1250 South with a passenger in his car. He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 and when he started driving again, a car on County Road 100 hit the passenger side of Westerhouse’s car. His car was knocked off the road and rolled over into a field.

WHITE COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO