Read on news.bloomberglaw.com
Related
bloomberglaw.com
How Innovators Can Combat Patent Infringement Using Litigation Funding
It’s critical to remember that there isn’t a “patent police” in the US government. Innovators must fend for themselves and pay the legal fees to protect their patents. Startups, universities, and similar innovators need to be aware of an increase in overlooked, but costly, infringement on their intellectual property and learn how to tap into a growing litigation funding market to help them combat this type of “efficient” patent infringement.
LAW・
bloomberglaw.com
Reconciliation Bill Will Raise Taxes, Fuel Economic Uncertainty
The latest consumer-price index showed inflation accelerating at 9.1%—a four-decade high. This news was followed by the producer-price index, a key indicator for where consumer prices are heading, hitting a near-record 11.3%. Inflation in the US is outpacing other developed countries, which indicates domestic policies—like trillions in reckless government spending—are to blame.
bloomberglaw.com
Retirement Exemption Plan Is ‘Wedge’ Between Small, Big Players
Smaller businesses that manage retirement assets could be forced out of the market under a US Labor Department proposal to tighten an obscure legal exemption essential to managing those accounts in the US. Qualified asset managers, or QPAMs, shield financial firms and the retirement plans that use them from falling...
bloomberglaw.com
Are In-House Counsel in the Technology Industry Ready for ESG Disclosures?
The SEC’s recent climate-related disclosure proposal, if adopted, would require public companies to provide detailed reporting of their climate-related risks, emissions, and net-zero transition plans. In preparation for the final rule, this ESG Toolkit will help in-house counsel in the technology industry advise their organizations on ESG strategies, prepare...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
bloomberglaw.com
Manchin’s Pipeline Could Be the Last of Its Kind, if It Survives
West Virginia native Mark Jarrell bought 98 acres of green fields and undulating hills overlooking the Greenbrier River about 20 years ago, envisioning a retirement compound of sorts where family and friends could live, camp, and visit. “That’s my version of the American dream,” Jarrell said in May, standing in...
RELATED PEOPLE
bloomberglaw.com
Washington Gas Accused of Misleading Consumers About Methane (1)
D.C.-based Washington Gas is facing a greenwashing challenge filed by environmental and consumer groups in a District of Columbia court that’s been handling a growing number of suits alleging environmental deception. The groups called the lawsuit a “first-of-its-kind suit” in the US because it was focused on methane. The...
bloomberglaw.com
Wells Fargo Says Ponzi Victims Failed to Show Bank Knew of Ploy
Wells Fargo & Co. is asking a Nevada federal judge to dismiss claims brought by victims of a lawyer-led Ponzi scheme, arguing the investors didn’t show the bank knew of the scam. The victims “wholly omit the most crucial allegations of the ‘who, what, when, where, and how’ of...
bloomberglaw.com
Warren to Target Bank Crypto Offerings in US Regulator Query (1)
Letter to call for OCC to pull Trump-era legal interpretations. Says crypto market turmoil has heightened concerns about risks. is circulating a letter among her Senate colleagues that would ask a key US bank regulator to withdraw legal guidance that has underpinned Wall Street’s foray into crypto. Warren wants...
bloomberglaw.com
AbbVie Win on Humira Patent Portfolio Thwarts Antitrust Attacks
The Seventh Circuit’s ruling that AbbVie Inc. ‘s extensive patent portfolio covering its Humira arthritis treatment is not anti-competitive suggests antitrust challenges against such groups of patents won’t loosen the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on blockbuster name-brand drugs. The decision leaves competitors who want to offer biosimilar...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomberglaw.com
FERC Turf War With Bankruptcy Courts Persists Despite Losses
FERC has reputation for stubbornness in bankruptcy court disputes. Appeals courts continue to reject agency’s jurisdictional arguments. Energy industry players in the US have been increasingly assured that their federally regulated contracts can be rejected through bankruptcy without approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, but the agency may still fight tooth and nail along the way.
bloomberglaw.com
Numerous Permian Air Violation Referrals Being Readied, EPA Says
The EPA’s Southwest region is preparing “numerous referrals” to the Justice Department for prosecution of air emission violations in the Permian Basin, the head of the region said Thursday. The office has been conducting the flyovers to spot large volatile organic compound emitters in the oil fields...
bloomberglaw.com
Snap Founders Accused of Stock Scheme to Keep Perpetual Control
A pension fund sued Snap Inc. and its founders in Delaware, challenging their plan to prop up the tri-class stock structure that gives them 99.5% voting power over the company despite their minority stake. The lawsuit accuses Snap’s board of adopting charter amendments aimed at letting co-founders Evan Spiegel and...
bloomberglaw.com
PricewaterhouseCoopers Retirees Settle Long-Running Pension Suit
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and retirees seeking higher pension benefits reached a tentative settlement to end a 16-year-old class action challenging various aspects of the company’s pension plan, according to a joint filing in the Southern District of New York. The parties asked Judge J. Paul Oetken to pause their long-running...
LAW・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
Manchin-Schumer Pact Fairly Targets Foreign Corporate Interests
After Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced the Inflation Reduction Act last week, some Republicans reflexively jumped in to criticize its corporate alternative minimum tax. They used one of the typical methods of attacking any revenue increases from corporate tax changes, citing the corporate tax incidence. But they overlooked that the proposed tax rule would fix an unfair tax status quo encumbering domestic corporations. Foreign interests should pay their corporate tax share.
bloomberglaw.com
Three Firms Lead $1.25 Billion SPAC For AMD-Backed Web3 Company
Skadden, Arps is advising W3BCLOUD Holdings Inc., a Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of computing storage and infrastructure for third-generation web technology, on its go-public merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Ropes & Gray advised the SPAC, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, which is sponsored by venture capital firm Social Leverage...
bloomberglaw.com
Judge Invites Supreme Court to Further Erode Miranda Warnings
Welcome back to another edition of Opening Argument, a reported column where I dig into complicated novel questions of law and unpack disputes that are dividing appeals courts. Today: A look at how lower courts are applying the Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Miranda warnings. Police officers are supposed...
bloomberglaw.com
Democrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax Vote
The path was nearly cleared for one of the cornerstones of President Joe Biden ’s domestic agenda after Democrats agreed on a revised version of their tax and climate bill. But it came at a price: To get the support of Senator Kyrsten Sinema -- the pivotal Democratic vote in the 50-50 Senate -- a levy on wealthy hedge fund managers had to be abandoned.
Comments / 0