Snap Founders Accused of Stock Scheme to Keep Perpetual Control

A pension fund sued Snap Inc. and its founders in Delaware, challenging their plan to prop up the tri-class stock structure that gives them 99.5% voting power over the company despite their minority stake. The lawsuit accuses Snap’s board of adopting charter amendments aimed at letting co-founders Evan Spiegel and...
MicroStrategy’s Saylor Drops CEO Job With Bitcoin Bet Blowing Up

MicroStrategy Inc. co-founder Michael Saylor gave up his chief executive officer title and said he’ll focus more on Bitcoin after the enterprise-software maker reported a loss of more than $1 billion related to the second-quarter plunge in the price of the cryptocurrency. Saylor, who founded the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based...
Amazon, Publishers Get Preliminary Win in E-Book Antitrust Case

Cites Amazon’s history of unilaterally imposing pricing terms. and the five largest US publishing houses should be free of antitrust litigation on behalf of e-book consumers who claim their “most favored nation"-style agreements have driven up prices across the board, a federal magistrate in Manhattan said. Magistrate Judge...
How Innovators Can Combat Patent Infringement Using Litigation Funding

It’s critical to remember that there isn’t a “patent police” in the US government. Innovators must fend for themselves and pay the legal fees to protect their patents. Startups, universities, and similar innovators need to be aware of an increase in overlooked, but costly, infringement on their intellectual property and learn how to tap into a growing litigation funding market to help them combat this type of “efficient” patent infringement.
Three Firms Guide Apollo-Led Group’s Atlas Air Worldwide Buy

Paul Weiss is advising Apollo Global Management and an Apollo-led investor group on the group’s acquisition of Atlas Air Worldwide, a global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services in an all-cash deal. Jones Day is advising the other investor group members, affiliates of J.F. Lehman & Company...
Porsche Said to Court Gulf Sovereign Funds for Landmark IPO (2)

VW unit’s listing poised to be one of biggest ever in Europe. is trying to secure anchor investments from some of the largest Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds, as the iconic sports-car maker looks to pull off one of Europe’s biggest listings amid market headwinds and valuation concerns, people familiar with the matter said.
Allianz Fund Collapse Spurs New Suit Targeting Carpenter Pension

A pension fund board that sued Allianz SE over the collapse of its Structured Alpha funds is itself facing a federal lawsuit in Seattle by plan participants who say they weren’t made whole by the $110 million settlement the plans received. The $110 million Allianz paid to a pair...
Exxon Loses $1.5 Billion Refund Bid on Overseas Ventures (1)

ExxonMobil Corp. lost its battle to claim a $1.5 billion tax refund from the IRS on overseas oil and gas ventures, because the ventures are considered mineral leases and not sales, the Fifth Circuit said. The ruling is a setback for the oil and gas giant, which claimed a refund...
AbbVie Win on Humira Patent Portfolio Thwarts Antitrust Attacks

The Seventh Circuit’s ruling that AbbVie Inc. ‘s extensive patent portfolio covering its Humira arthritis treatment is not anti-competitive suggests antitrust challenges against such groups of patents won’t loosen the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on blockbuster name-brand drugs. The decision leaves competitors who want to offer biosimilar...
China Stock Delistings Could Snuff Out Values, SEC Warns

Wall Street’s top regulator is warning investors that shares in Chinese stocks could drop dramatically in value if an ongoing dispute over audit access—which threatens the listings of roughly 200 companies—isn’t resolved. Investors should monitor the growing list of companies whose stocks face possible trading bans...
Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Cements Crypto Status, Hits Shorts (1)

The crypto winter that has dogged Coinbase Global Inc. for nearly nine months might finally be showing signs of thawing. Shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange gained 10% on Thursday, after earlier surging as much as 44%, following its announcement that it was partnering with BlackRock Inc. to help institutional investors manage and trade Bitcoin. The rally was its third straight day of gains and set it up for a record weekly jump.
PricewaterhouseCoopers Retirees Settle Long-Running Pension Suit

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and retirees seeking higher pension benefits reached a tentative settlement to end a 16-year-old class action challenging various aspects of the company’s pension plan, according to a joint filing in the Southern District of New York. The parties asked Judge J. Paul Oetken to pause their long-running...
Portuguese Crypto Exchanges Dealt Blow as Bank Accounts Closed

Some of Portugal’s biggest banks are closing the accounts of digital-currency exchanges, a move that could deal a blow to one of Europe’s most crypto-friendly destinations. Banco Comercial Portugues. , Portugal’s biggest listed bank, and. Banco Santander. , shut down all of Lisbon-based. CriptoLoja. ’s accounts last...
Twitter Subpoenas Musk Deal Investors, Digs Into Andreessen, VCs

Social media company says it has served subpoenas on investors. subpoenaed records from equity investors including a unit of. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ’s financing of the $44 billion buyout it sued him to complete. Brookfield’s new venture capital arm put. $250 million. into Musk’s $7.1 billion equity raise...
Twitter Subpoenas Ken Griffin Amid Hunt for Musk’s Deal Backers

Ken Griffin , the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, was added to a sweeping list of those. to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social media company. The subpoena notice for Griffin, whose involvement -- if any -- in Musk’s proposed takeover of the company is unclear, was filed Wednesday as part of a slew of document requests from both sides of the deal. Twitter has sought information from.
Second Quarter Sees Slight Slowdown in Health-Care Deals

Health-care transactions have been relatively active throughout the first half of 2022, though not as active when compared to the banner year of 2021. Specifically, deal volume for the first half of 2022 (1,112) is down approximately 23% from this time last year (1,444). The slowdown in deal activity is...
BlackRock Teams Up With Coinbase in Crypto Market Expansion (2)

Coinbase is facing an SEC probe over trading of digital tokens. to make it easier for institutional investors to manage and trade Bitcoin, taking the world’s largest asset manager into a cryptocurrency market hammered by plunging prices and government investigations. Coinbase surged 15% to $92.61 at 1:20 p.m. in...
