Wyoming’s One Of The States With An Age Limit On Helmet Laws

cowboystatedaily.com
Rammell Tries To Get Opponent Kicked Out Of Gov Race By Filing Lawsuit Against Wyoming SOS
Wyoming gubernatorial candidate Rex Rammell planned to file a lawsuit against the Wyoming Secretary of State within the next 24 hours of his announcement to that effect during a news conference on Thursday. Rammell is going to sue outgoing Secretary of...
Someone On Social Media Showed The Two Types Of Wyoming Living
A guy on TikTok made a point that we never really think about or maybe, even people from outside of our state never think about. There are two kinds of Wyoming that you can experience living. There's the nature's beauty Wyoming that most people think about, then there's rural Wyoming, which is most of the state. The content creator points out that he loves both, but just showing it, is something I think we take for granted when we're thinking about "real Wyoming". You hear that a lot from Wyomingites, and it illustrates it pretty well.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Abortion Advocates Ask Judge To Block Abortion Ban Longer
The abortion advocates suing Wyoming over its abortion ban asked a state court on Thursday to block the ban throughout the court proceedings. Judge Melissa Owens of Teton County District Court on July 27 announced a temporary pause on the state's...
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Report Ranks Wyoming 10th Worst in the Nation for Early Education
When it comes to educating our preschoolers, a new report ranks Wyoming tenth worst in the nation. The report by personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. across three key dimensions -- access, quality, and resources & economic support -- using 12 relevant metrics. The data set...
The Deadliest Weapon On Display In Wyoming is Not A Gun
On display at the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum is an old bugle that looks like it was run over by a truck. The only thing is that the damage that was done to it happened before trucks were invented. The bugle was damaged by the man who was swinging it...
How An Experienced Yellowstone Guide Got Killed By A Grizzly Bear
Charles 'Carl' Mock was an experienced Yellowstone backcountry snowmobile guide that was killed in 2021, by a 20 year old grizzly. Just recently the story of Mock's death resurfaced and is a reminder that even the most skilled person in the backcountry isn't 100% safe. Mock had been a guide...
newslj.com
Wyoming soldier named best warrior of Army National Guard
LARAMIE (WNE) — A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July. Sgt. Tyler Holloway of Sheridan earned the award Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Tara Nethercott, running for Wyoming Secretary of State
Senator Tara Nethercott, running for Secretary of State, spoke on SYP about whether voter integrity is an issue in Wyoming, whether the state should ban ballot boxes, and how to solve the property tax issue that is affecting many home owners in Wyoming. Senator Nethercott also told us what platform she’s running on and how her relationship is working with Governor Mark Gordon.
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
Do You Know Any Good Places To Ride Off-Road Vehicles In Wyoming?
If you haven't noticed, ATV's, side by sides, motorcycles and other off-road vehicles are very popular in Wyoming. With my recent purchase of a trail riding side by side from Casper Mountain Motorsports, finding cool places to explore has really changed for me. I like getting into nature and being able to hike, camp and enjoy the fresh air. The problem I see is, wanting to get deep into the Wyoming woods on a limited time schedule.
Wyoming Hotel Initiates Lawsuit Against Construction Builders
The Upton Wyoming Hotel, LLC (UWH) initiated a lawsuit against BriMark Builders Construction, the construction company hired by UWH to build a new Cobblestone Hotel in Upton, Wyoming according to a press release from the manager of UWH. UWH was created by the Upton Economic Development Board (UEDB), along with...
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish now accepting license applications for the Antelope Hunt Event
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Applications for licenses for the Antelope Hunt Event are now open. Wyoming State Statutes provide up to 160 licenses for up to two antelope hunt events each year. Antelope Hunt Events licenses are offered to organizations for up to a three-year period. Organizations must submit applications...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming to join nationwide anti-robocall task force
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill announced today that the State of Wyoming is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 47 states to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan nationwide Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
county17.com
Containment grows to 20% on Fish Fire in Wyoming; evacuation zone impacting about 20 homes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Firefighting efforts helped limit growth of the Fish Fire burning about seven miles south of Sundance on Wednesday and containment has been increased to 20%, a Thursday morning update from fire managers with Fish Fire Information said. Growth of the fire was limited to about 200...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thomas Kelly Drops Out Of Wyo Superintendent Race, Endorses Schroeder
Thomas Kelly dropped out of the Wyoming superintendent of public instruction race on Monday, the Wyoming Republican Party announced late in the day. Kelly, a Sheridan resident, endorsed current Superintendent Brian Schroeder for the position, to which he was appointed earlier...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
A Massive Crossover Voting Surge Is Already Happening In Wyoming
This may be one of the biggest surges in crossover voting in Wyoming's history. According to an in-depth article by Cowboy State Daily:. While the number of new Wyoming voters grew by about 2,000 last month, the Republican Party gained 7,000, according to official voter statistics. Democrats lost 6,069 voters,...
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
