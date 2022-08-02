ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annawan, IL

ourquadcities.com

Moline hires assistant city administrator

Moline has hired former Morrison, Illinois city administrator Barry Dykhuizen as Assistant City Administrator. Dykhuizen, who also served as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa, began work for Moline on Monday, Aug. 1. Dykhuizen holds a master’s degree in Public Service from DePaul University as well as a bachelor’s degree in...
MOLINE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Galva pool closed again, amid more pump problems

The Galva Park District pool had to close early this year due to the pump malfunctioning. The pool was to be open until August 12th. The new pump has been ordered but has not arrived yet. The board hopes it will get installed soon and be in good shape for the 2023 season.
GALVA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Hammond Henry Hospital opens clinic in Orion

(Orion, Ill.) Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group is pleased to announce they are expanding their clinic base to include Orion with a medical clinic which will open on August 15. Located at 1001 Division St. (Highway 150), the clinic will offer both family medicine and urgent care availability. Hours will be 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The clinic will have two exam rooms, one procedure room, a laboratory area, and several support rooms. This expansion will make this the seventh (7th) Hammond-Henry Clinic. The city of Orion and the surrounding communities are invited to an open house event on Thursday, August 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
ORION, IL
ourquadcities.com

Plans ahead for Downtown Rock Island revitalization

Plans to revitalize downtown Rock Island are in the works as a way to invest back into the community. Jack Cullen, Director of Downtown Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about a proposed Special Service Area and what it could mean for the District. For more information,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Annawan, IL
City
Kewanee, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Annawan, IL
Education
geneseorepublic.com

Ridgewood Roundup

AIM Coordinator Janis Mahan won’t be wondering the halls of Cambridge Schools after school this coming Fall. Mahan, the AIM Site Coordinator for the Cambridge School District is retiring after eight years. “I have truly enjoyed working in Cambridge these past eight years and have felt supported by this community. I’m taking a lot of memories and a lot of great moments with me.”
CAMBRIDGE, IL
ourquadcities.com

City gets $250,000 for bike-trail project

The Engineering Department has learned the City of Clinton has been awarded a Transportation Alternative Grant in the amount of $250,000 for the 13th Avenue North bike trail project. Grant funds will pay for approximately 42% of the total project cost (estimated at $600,000). A walking/biking path in this area...
CLINTON, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?

Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Western Iowa Today

Davenport Schools To Use Smart Sensors To Prevent Vandalism, Vaping, Violence

(Davenport, IA) — The Davenport Community School District is considering spending 51-thousand dollars to install “Halo Smart Sensors” in four restrooms at Davenport Central North and West high schools. The district says the smart sensors will help prevent vandalism, vaping, and violence involving students. The sensors can recognize gunshots and can listen for keywords, notifying staff members to respond. There are some questions being asked about student privacy. Eliminating vandalism would almost cover the cost of the sensors. The purchase will be on the agenda for the next school board meeting Monday, August 8th.
DAVENPORT, IA
#Retirement#Annawan School Board#Kewanee High School#The Illinois School Code
geneseorepublic.com

Geneseo Maplettes earn fourth place finish at camp

The Geneseo High School Maplettes earned a fourth place finish in their division at the UDA Camp held at Illinois State University in Normal. The group also earned a “Superior” trophy for their end-of-the-week evaluations, and the 110 percent Award which was voted on by the UDA staff.
GENESEO, IL
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
Local 4 WHBF

Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg

On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
GALESBURG, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Dan D. Outdoors

If you are a history buff and/or find old artifacts and antiques interesting, spend some hours visiting the museum’s various rooms. It’s air conditioned and donations are accepted. The hours are 9:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. 7 days a week. It is closed after October 31, 2022, and will re-open in the spring.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WQAD

'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close

MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf dermatologist settles $1.66 million healthcare fraud claim

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf dermatologist settled a fraud claim with the department of justice for $1.66 million. Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC, located in Bettendorf, and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions, according to a media release.
BETTENDORF, IA
hoiabc.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Deputies: Train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night

KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A BNSF train derailed in East Galesburg Tuesday night. Knox County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to the report of a train derailment in East Galesburg, according to a media release. The BNSF-owned trail was traveling east and left the tracks east of the crossing...
EAST GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Annual Quad City Balloon Fest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA

