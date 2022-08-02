(Orion, Ill.) Hammond-Henry Hospital Medical Group is pleased to announce they are expanding their clinic base to include Orion with a medical clinic which will open on August 15. Located at 1001 Division St. (Highway 150), the clinic will offer both family medicine and urgent care availability. Hours will be 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The clinic will have two exam rooms, one procedure room, a laboratory area, and several support rooms. This expansion will make this the seventh (7th) Hammond-Henry Clinic. The city of Orion and the surrounding communities are invited to an open house event on Thursday, August 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

ORION, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO