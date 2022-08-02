ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Two-alarm fire tears through Shreveport restaurant

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on the scene of a fire at a Shreveport restaurant on Thursday morning. Dispatchers got the call just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 to Leadbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. At its height, 32 SFD units responded to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

WebXtra: Brush fire breaks out near Toler Road in Longview

While East Texas blood donations are steady, donations nationwide are down. Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. Karen Holt of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross talks about how important regular donation can be. KTRE’S Avery Gorman speaks to Rusk High School drill team...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktoy1047.com

Tractor-trailers overturn on I-30 near 212 mile marker

One tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate, blocking both westbound lanes and another overturned and began leaking hazardous materials. The leaking cargo was handled by the Haz-Mat Company. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A pair of Redwater ISD educators have been selected as regional Teachers of...
REDWATER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Terrell, TX
Marshall, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Hallsville, TX
City
Marshall, TX
Marshall, TX
Accidents
KLTV

More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview

Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Landing#Aircraft#Accident#Terrell To
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
KTAL

Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. Before 8:30 a.m., Many Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a truck stolen from Shreveport. The vehicle refused to stop and fled. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase as the suspect traveled south through Florien into Vernon Parish.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash

One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. |. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right...
GILMER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTAL

Rodessa home burns down in early morning fire

RODESSA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working to contain the flames that destroyed a home early Tuesday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene on W. Main St., where the home was already fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the single-story wood frame home was vacant for several years. No one was inside at the time.
RODESSA, LA
scttx.com

DETEC Updates Tenaha Outage Restoration

Update at 4:45pm: DETEC was able to partner with SWEPCO and swap the majority of the energy load to their circuit. This move restored power to all, but approximately 500 meters in the Paxton area. Crews are now working to reroute the Paxton area. We appreciate your patience. August 4,...
TENAHA, TX
klax-tv.com

Postal Employee shot while delivering mail

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael Jarred Gentry, 33, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was sentenced today by Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. on a charge of second degree murder. Gentry was sentenced to 480 months (40 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
MINDEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy