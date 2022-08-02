Florida Democrats — and most Republicans — applaud killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri

Read on floridapolitics.com
Luis Diaz
2d ago
yes since the Joe sneaking in to office that's the only good thing he's had to report. The only good out of the Whitehouse.
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush joined the Guy Benson Show to discuss the questions swirling around President Biden running for reelection again. Rove commented on if he thinks Biden will run again for reelection in 2024 saying,. “Well, look, he’s...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Donald Trump Will 'Turn On Everybody' if He Is Indicted: Mary Trump
Donald Trump would "turn on everybody" if he is indicted, his niece Mary Trump has said. Her comments come as speculation mounts that the former president could be indicted for his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. If that happens, Trump would do everything he...
Pence's Chances of Beating DeSantis in 2024 if Trump Doesn't Run: Polls
New polling shows the former vice president and the Florida governor statistically tied for the Republican nomination.
Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas
The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”
On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
Max Boot claims return of Trump to presidency would be 'death knell' for 'democracy:' 'The prognosis is grim'
Saying he's not 'optimistic about America’s future' anymore, Washington Post columnist Max Boot warned Monday that a return of Donald Trump to the presidency could be the final "death knell" for American democracy. "We need to take seriously the possibility that the United States could become a failed democracy,...
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket
Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria
Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
Opinion: The Confederate Flag Is a Traitor Flag, and People Who Fly it Disrespect America
The January 6th Committee has shown troubling images of individuals breaking into the Capitol building while bearing Confederate flags. It’s odd that a flag that was carried into battle against our nation is not universally condemned.
Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design
Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
A large group of GOP senators released a statement backing Nancy Pelosi as she lands in Taiwan for a visit.
It comes as China has warned of serious consequences from a Pelosi visit. What happened: A group of 26 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, released a statement supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan mere moments after a House delegation landed on the island. Here's what they...
Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz
Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
