ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Democrats — and most Republicans — applaud killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri

By Anne Geggis
floridapolitics.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on floridapolitics.com

Comments / 60

Luis Diaz
2d ago

yes since the Joe sneaking in to office that's the only good thing he's had to report. The only good out of the Whitehouse.

Reply(2)
4
Related
Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Salon

Republicans inch closer to forcing convention to rewrite the Constitution with their fringe ideas

The next step for the right-wing is a plot to change the U.S. Constitution to make it significantly more conservative by creating a Constitutional Convention among red states. Article V in the US Constitution allows for two methods of amending the document. They can gather a two-thirds majority of Congress to propose an amendment and have it ratified by three-fourths of the states. The other option is having two-thirds of U.S. states call a constitutional convention and passing and ratifying amendments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Soto
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Brian Mast
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Kathy Castor
Toby Hazlewood

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she ‘would be honoured’ to join Trump on 2024 presidential ticket

Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has publicly come out in support of the notion that she could hitch a ride on Donald Trump’s potential bid for the presidency in 2024, stating that she’d be “honoured” to run alongside him as his vice-president.“I think if he asked me I would definitely give that some strong consideration,” she said when asked by hosts during an interview on America’s Real Voice last week whether she’d be interested in being the twice-impeached president’s running mate.“I love President Trump. I never hide that fact,” she added, emphasising how she has both a “great relationship”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Us Military#Election State#National Security#The Department Of Defense#Americans
Daily Mail

The six-blade 'Ninja missile' used to mince terrorists: CIA deployed two R9X Hellfires to shred Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri - just one month after they were used to wipe out ISIS leader in Syria

Al Qaeda's leader Ayman al-Zawahiri became the latest victim of the feared Hellfire Ninja R9X missile that uses pop-out swords rather than an explosive to take down high profile targets, according to military experts. Al-Zawahiri was killed in a drone strike in the Shirpur neighborhood of the Afghani capital of...
MILITARY
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
Decider.com

Ron DeSantis Refused To Appear On ‘The View’ After Show’s Hosts Called Him “Fascist,” “Bigot,” and “Homicidal”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is waging war against The View. The Republican politician’s deputy press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said that the show invited DeSantis to join them as a guest on an upcoming episode, but the governor turned down the offer after being publicly blasted by The View co-hosts on multiple occasions, The New York Post reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Jon Stewart Isn’t Done Humiliating Ted Cruz

Click here to read the full article. Jon Stewart is on a mission to pass the PACT Act, legislation that would expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins that are commonly found in burn pits, and he’s been relentlessly trolling Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) for the senators’ newfound opposition to the bill that they both voted for in June. On Friday, Stewart made a video calling Cruz’s reasons for opposing the bill “inaccurate, not true, bullshit!” (Cruz has said that Democrats are pulling a “budgetary trick” — a claim Stewart and the party deny.) Appearing on NBC’s...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy