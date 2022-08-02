Read on easttexasradio.com
Related
steelcountrybee.com
Morris County Jail Log, July 3-9
July 3• Jaterria A Sheppard, of Lone Star, was arrested by Texas DPS officers for theft of property (less than ...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 4, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Costner,Joshua David – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Johnson,Arthur Lee – POSS CS PG 4 <28G. Mason,Nakia Lashundra – FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE...
KTAL
TTPD: Texarkana man kills self as officers attempt to serve search warrant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas say an 87-year-old man shot himself Thursday afternoon while officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at his home. According to TTPD Sgt. Shawn Vaughn, it happened just before 4 p.m. at a home in the 3700 block of Galleria...
IN THIS ARTICLE
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Sulphur Springs SCU officers obtained a warrant for 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell after he allegedly sold a quantity of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. He was then arrested on Shannon Road for Manufacture and or Delivery of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. His bond was set at $35,000.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 3, 2022
BARNETT, RICKY EARL – POSS MARIJ <2OZ. IBARRA-ROSAS, FRANCISCO JAVIER – NO LIABILITY INSURANCE. KELLEY, PAMELA LYNN – PUBLIC INTOXICATION; DISORDERLY CONDUCT. JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG...
Meth In The Mail: Three Arrested In Texas Dope By Mail Case
One thing about the drug game is that folks will find any and every means to move their product. But you don't expect drugs to come through the mail when you consider a lot of the security that's in place but some still manage to slip through. Unfortunately for a Texas trio, their dope in the mail was intercepted by law enforcement and they are in big trouble.
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Man Faces Drug, Counterfeit Charges
Hopkins County deputies were dispatched to a home to serve a warrant on 41-year-old Alexander Guzman-Thomas of Sulphur Springs and found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine. Counterfeit currency was also found in Guzman-Thomas’s possession. Bonds total $40,000 on the charges.
KLTV
Wood County grand jury no-bills case of gas station shooting
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Wood County jury voted not to pursue criminal charges against a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Hawkins convenience store that was captured on surveillance video. Devin Jevon Harper was facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Ibory Taylor at...
easttexasradio.com
Paris PD Report 08.04.22
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm: Officers responded to the Paris Police Department Lobby to a call of credit card or debit card abuse. The victim stated that an unknown subject had made an unauthorized charge on his Direct Express debit card in the amount of $511.10. The incident will be investigated.
Hazardous cargo leaks from large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hazardous cargo leaked from a large trailer that rolled over in Bowie County on Thursday. The truck involved appeared to be transporting two trailers. The crash happened on I-30 westbound at the 212 mile marker. The driver was taken to a hospital after suffering minor injuries. A hazmat company helped […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report 08.03.22
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 800 block of Lamar Ave at 3:45 P.M. The victim reported that the residence had been damaged by a recent fire and that someone had stolen two televisions from the residence. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police arrested...
KLTV
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge...
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Parolee Arrested On Multiple Charges
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. Titus County Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 1300 block of F.M. 899. While investigating an alleged domestic assault, deputies learned of the presence of approximately 3 pounds of marijuana inside the residence. During the investigation, deputies found there was probable cause to arrest 37 year- Carl Floyd Grant, of Titus County for the following offenses:
Reward offered for information on ‘suspicious’ disappearance of 30-year-old Laporte man
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for a missing 30-year-old man out of Laporte since Thursday, and now Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on his disappearance. Corey Dean Williams was reportedly last seen in Gilmer at around midnight on Wednesday at a friend’s house. His […]
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
easttexasradio.com
Upshur County Man Missing
Upshur County deputies are searching for a Laporte man last seen last week. Thirty-year-old Corey Dean Williams was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said they do consider Williams’ disappearance suspicious.
easttexasradio.com
Record Settlement In Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash
A fatal crash on I-30 near Sulphur Springs that occurred when an 18-wheeler collided with a disabled passenger car has resulted in a record settlement. The fiery crash happened in May of 2020 and claimed the lives of 2 small children. The firm of Goudarzi & Young announced the settlement of $150 million against Werner Enterprises, the owner of the 18 wheeler. The suit claimed the driver of the 18-wheeler was negligent in the operation of the tractor-trailer. The lawsuit also said Werner was negligent in its hiring, training and supervision of the driver.
KTRE
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. |. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right...
Comments / 0