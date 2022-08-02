Read on easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Thirty-one-year-old Filiberto Castillo, Jr. was arrested in Hopkins County on a 3rd degree felony charge. He’s being held on one count of Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance and Unlawfully carrying a weapon. No bond has been set at this time. mugshot not available.
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agendas
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
North Lamar ISD board votes to keep library books despite complaint
In Lamar County, the North Lamar Independent School District has voted to keep two books in the high school library, despite a grievance against the district seeking to remove the books. The Paris News reports trustees voted unanimously this week to support school administrators in their wish to keep the books. The vote followed a public forum attended by about 130 people Monday. The books in question are “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie. The Paris News reports the complaint was filed by former teacher and school board candidate Teresa Bussell, who said both books contained pervasive vulgarity and were inappropriate for schools. During the meeting, North Lamar High School principal Mark Keith said “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote requires parent permission to check out, and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian” by Sherman Alexie is not available for check out.
Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is hosting their popular Designer Handbag Bingo this Thursday at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the bingo play starts at 6:00 pm. This event provides an opportunity to support the initiatives of the HCHC Foundation. Tickets are $50 each and participants will receive a drink ticket, appetizers, and 10 rounds of bingo games. Each game provides an opportunity to win two handbags.
Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences State Conference
Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent, recently returned from the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference with awards in hand. The Healthy Texas Award was presented at the TEAFCS Awards ceremony in Decatur, TX, with Extension professionals from across the state in attendance. Her leadership with the Community Health/Wellness Alliance to conduct sessions at summer student day camps led to impressive results. It all started when the usual “Kids’ Camp: Fun, Food, Fitness” was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. However, the Sulphur Springs ISD developed a summer day camp in 2020 for students which has taken place each summer since then. Additional opportunities for Hicks and her collaborators surfaced as Cumby ISD added a camp program to its summer schedule in 2022. Hicks and her team jumped in to assist in leading sessions.
Twogether In Texas
Are you engaged to be married? Are you seriously dating? Are you married, but need a boost? If you said ‘yes’ to any of these, then I have a great opportunity for you. Twogether in Texas Marriage Education workshop is being offered on Saturday, August 13, 8:30 a.m. to approximately 3:30 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office – Hopkins County. The address is 1200 W. Houston, Sulphur Springs. We are located next door to the Southwest Dairy Museum and directly in front of the Hopkins County Civic Center.
Saputo Employees Donate Fans To Senior Citizens Center
Employees from Saputo dropped off 30 Box Fans at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Thursday. If you need a fan to stay cool, please drop by and pick one up.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 4, 2022
JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL. WOOD, CASEY QUINTON – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. ODELL, JAMES AARON – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. SHAUL, OHAD –...
Charges Upgraded To Capital Murder For Pair Accused Of Killing Man, Dumping His Body In Hopkins County
Charges have been upgraded to capital murder against a pair accused of killing and dumping a Dallas area man’s body in Hopkins County in mid-June, according to jail reports. Diamonte Jakeli Paynes and Aleigha Denise Coble have been in Hopkins County jail since June 22, 2022, on one murder charge each. The pair was accused of killing a 35-year-old man, then, of dumping his body in a wooded area in Hopkins County in June.
Paris Back To School Backpack Drive
Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive from 10am-noon. Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.
Hunt County Booking
Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
Titus County Jail Bookings
Sixty-six-year-old Daniel Everett Collins of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Trafficking a Child , and Class C warrants. Bond was set at $10,000. Twenty-six-year-old Raheem Jamal Woodson was arrested Wednesday for Tampering With Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation. HE’s also being held on a detainer filed by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. No bond amount has been set and he’s being held in the Titus County Jail.
Paris PD Report 08.04.22
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm: Officers responded to the Paris Police Department Lobby to a call of credit card or debit card abuse. The victim stated that an unknown subject had made an unauthorized charge on his Direct Express debit card in the amount of $511.10. The incident will be investigated.
20-acre Wood County fire now contained, residents can return
UPDATE: The fire is contained and all are clear to return to their residences, according to the fire marshal. WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Emergency fire evacuation has been issued for residents in the Horseshoe Bend area of Wood County. According to Texas A&M Forest service incident viewer the fire is 20 acres and 0% […]
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
Resident staying positive after fire loss
One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
Texas DPS arrests top-10 fugitive for parole violation
The Texas Department of Transportation (Texas DPS) says they have arrested one of their top-10 fugitives who was wanted on parole violations. Texas DPS arrested 25-year-old Cameron William Bishop on July 14 at an apartment complex in Commerce with the help of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Commerce Police Department.
Upshur County Man Missing
Upshur County deputies are searching for a Laporte man last seen last week. Thirty-year-old Corey Dean Williams was last seen Wednesday at a friend’s house in Gilmer. His car, a 1995 white Mercury Cougar was found off Azalea Road in Upshur County near Highway 154, east of Gilmer. The sheriff’s office said they do consider Williams’ disappearance suspicious.
Wanted Man Allegedly Had Meth In Sock When Found In Abandoned Barn
A Sulphur Springs man and woman were arrested Sunday on probation warrants; the man also allegedly had meth when found in an abandoned barn. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Francisco Castro and Sean Hoffman received a tip that Jeramie Jermaine Smith could be found at a Major’s Drive address. They located him inside an abandoned barn.
UPDATE: Highway 19 near Canton back open after wreck
UPDATE: Highway 19 is back open. RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A “bad” accident has traffic on part of Highway 19 shut down, officials said. The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 19 south towards Canton near RCR (Rains County Road) 1495 is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
