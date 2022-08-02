Appeals court reinstates Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban

Read on www.14news.com
Related
Kentucky Supreme Court BLOCKS state attorney general's bid to reinstate a near-total abortion ban that was triggered when Roe v. Wade was overturned
The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
Emails show White House initially planned to nominate anti-abortion Republican to federal judgeship on the day Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
The White House informed Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's office in late June -- the day before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- that President Joe Biden intended to nominate an anti-abortion Republican as a federal judge in Kentucky, according to emails obtained by CNN on Wednesday through an open records request.
West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
Louisiana judge denies request that would allow abortion ban
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Five days after a state judge blocked enforcement of Louisiana’s abortion ban, the same judge on Tuesday denied a motion by state officials to suspend the ruling while they pursue an appeal. Lawyers for state Attorney General Jeff Landry and health secretary Courtney Phillips...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Washington Examiner
Michigan judge temporarily blocks abortion ban after appeals court gave green light
County prosecutors in Michigan will temporarily be blocked from enforcing a 1930s-era abortion ban following a tumultuous legal day in the Great Lakes State with competing court rulings. Judge Jacob J. Cunningham of the Oakland County Circuit Court issued a temporary restraining order Monday that blocks 13 county prosecutors from...
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
South Carolina abortion ban allowed as high court hears challenge
July 26 (Reuters) - A South Carolina judge on Tuesday declined to block the state's ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy while the state's highest court considers a challenge to it by Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After judge's order, W.Va.'s abortion clinic resuming care
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic pressed forward Tuesday with scheduling abortions, even as the state’s attorney general went to the Supreme Court to try to stop it. A Charleston judge on Monday blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, freeing the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia to begin scheduling abortion patients. Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Tuesday her staff planned to begin performing abortions as early as next week. “We’re determined to continue doing so for as long as we’re able,” she said in a statement. She called Monday’s decision “a sigh of relief.” The same day, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said his office had filed a motion to the state Supreme Court asking it to block the decision from going into effect while his office proceeds with an appeal. He said it was “critical” for his office to file an immediate stay Tuesday “to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”
BET
Kansans Vote To Uphold Abortion Rights In The First Test Of Public Sentiment Over Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade
In overwhelming numbers, Kansas voters struck down a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to ban abortion in the state on Tuesday (Aug. 2). Abortion rights supporters in the traditionally conservative state prevailed by roughly 20 percentage points after most of the votes were counted, the Associated Press reported.
West Virginia And Indiana Move Closer To Near-Total Abortion Bans
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) is expected to sign the ban into law soon. Indiana's ban is expected to quickly pass through the GOP-controlled legislature.
Abortion ban blocked in W. Va.; Louisiana awaits ruling
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Court battles prompted by the Supreme Court’s June 24 ruling reversing abortion rights played out in multiple states Monday, with a judge in West Virginia blocking that state’s 150-year-old abortion ban and one in Louisiana leaving an order against enforcement of that state’s ban in place, for now. In another Monday development, the Supreme Court issued an order that put Indiana a step closer to being able to enforce a parental notification law involving girls who get abortions before they turn 18. In West Virginia, Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the clinic and its patients, “especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey decried the ruling, calling it “a dark day for West Virginia.” He said his office will appeal the decision to the state Supreme Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
Justice department sues Idaho over state’s near-total abortion ban
Lawsuit is DoJ’s first piece of litigation aimed at protecting abortion access since the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade
Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court
WASHINGTON — More than a dozen members of Congress were arrested Tuesday alongside abortion rights activists after they sat down and blocked an intersection between the U.S. Capitol building and the Supreme Court to protest right-wing justices’ decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The act of civil disobedience came as backers of abortion rights urge more […] The post Members of Congress arrested after protest for abortion rights in front of Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Washington Examiner
Louisiana Supreme Court receives emergency request to halt abortion ban
An abortion rights group filed a request for an emergency injunction to stop Louisiana's abortion ban, which has been halted and reinstated multiple times since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision. The Center for Reproductive Rights, along with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and local counsel Ellie Schilling, requested...
No bond for accused rapist of girl who traveled for abortion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion was ordered held without bond Thursday by a judge who cited overwhelming evidence and the fact that he apparently is living in the U.S. illegally.
Comments / 0