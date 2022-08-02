Indiana House GOP facing debate on abortion ban exceptions

Read on www.14news.com
Related
Near-total abortion ban in Indiana moves to full House debate after passing key committee
An Indiana bill that would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy with limited exceptions is headed for debate in the state's full House of Representatives this week after clearing a key committee in the chamber Tuesday evening.
Indiana lawmakers vote to keep exceptions from abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deeply divided Indiana House voted Thursday to keep exceptions in cases of rape or incest in a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment that would have removed those exceptions, with a majority of GOP members wanting their removal.
Kinzinger says new subpoena is 'bad news' for Trump
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who is on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, discusses a federal grand jury issuing a subpoena for former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone.
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Look at Rep. Jackie Walorski’s Career and Net Worth Upon Her Death
Known for her dedication to service and well-liked by her Democrat and Republican colleagues in the House, Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a car accident on Wed., Aug. 3. She was 58...
Who Is Representative Jackie Walorski? Congresswoman Killed in Car Crash
"Dean Swihart, Jackie's husband, was just informed ... that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon," Walorski's office said in a statement.
Indiana Is Now the Top Trophy Whitetail State. Here’s Why
Dustin Huff killed the biggest typical whitetail ever recorded in the U.S. not on a food plot in Iowa or a riverbottom in Kansas, but on a hog farm in Indiana. The 27-year-old Hoosier tagged the deer last fall on the same 185-acre farm he’s been hunting since he was a kid, and the land—corn, soybeans, and timber—hasn’t changed much in the last three decades. But the deer certainly have.
People
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski Dead at 58 After 2-Car Collision in Indiana
Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican congresswoman from Indiana, was killed Wednesday in a car crash near Nappanee, police said. Walorski, 58, and two others riding in the same southbound SUV died in the head-on collision with another vehicle, whose driver also died, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rep. Jackie Walorski and 3 others dead in car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was killed Wednesday along with two members of her staff — communications director Emma Thomson and district director Zachery Potts — when their SUV collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed. Walorski was 58 years old. Thomson...
U.S. lawmaker Walorski, two staffers die in Indiana car crash
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and two members of her staff died on Wednesday when the vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a car that veered into their lane, police in Indiana and her office said.
Indiana Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, Along With Three Others, Dies in a Tragic Accident
According to WTHR, a local news station out of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski's home state of Indiana, the Republican representative was suddenly killed in a tragic accident on Wednesday, Aug. 3. It was also reported that three others died in the accident. Here's what we know about their cause of death.
Indiana installing more drop-off baby boxes after Roe overturn
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that overturned Roe v. Wade, the state of Indiana is installing more boxes for newborn babies to be anonymously dropped off.
Comments / 0