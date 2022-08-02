ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BitNile Holdings Announces Conference Call to Provide an Update on TurnOnGreen Special Dividend

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--

BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company (“ BitNile ” or the “ Company ”), will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, to provide an update on the status of the planned spinoff of the Company’s subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc., an electronic vehicle (“ EV ”) charging and power solutions company (“ TurnOnGreen ”) and the planned distribution of TurnOnGreen’s securities to BitNile’s stockholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005517/en/

March 21, 2022 Announcement

On March 21, 2022, BitNile announced that it and TurnOnGreen entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “ SPA ”) with Imperalis Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: IMHC) (“ Imperalis ”), a publicly traded subsidiary of BitNile, whereby TurnOnGreen will, upon closing, become a subsidiary of Imperalis (the “ Acquisition ”).

Upon completion of the Acquisition, which is contingent upon the completion of an audit of TurnOnGreen, and each party’s satisfaction or waiver of certain customary closing conditions set forth in the SPA, Imperalis will change its name to TurnOnGreen and, through an upstream merger whereby the current TurnOnGreen shall cease to exist, have two operating subsidiaries, TOG Technologies Inc. and Digital Power Corporation. Promptly following the closing of the Acquisition, Imperalis will dissolve its three dormant subsidiaries. Subsequent to the Acquisition, BitNile will assist TurnOnGreen in pursuing an uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market, subject to Nasdaq’s seasoning rules and other criteria for listing.

After completion of the Acquisition, the Company anticipates that stockholders of BitNile will receive a dividend of securities of TurnOnGreen. BitNile expects to distribute to BitNile stockholders approximately 140 million shares of Imperalis common shares and an equal number of warrants to purchase additional shares of Imperalis common stock.

Update Call

The update call will be open to the public. Stockholders, investors, and interested parties who would like to participate in the webcast should use the following link to register in advance. Registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qqYTeE06SbCyIIgYF5QV7A

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to BitNile via e-mail, at IR@BitNile.com, or by calling 1-888-753-2235.

For more information on TurnOnGreen’s product line, please visit www.TurnOnGreen.com.

For more information on BitNile and its subsidiaries, BitNile recommends that stockholders, investors, and any other interested parties read BitNile’s public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.BitNile.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About BitNile Holdings, Inc.

BitNile Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, BitNile owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma and textiles. In addition, BitNile extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. BitNile’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.BitNile.com.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen Inc. designs and manufactures innovative, feature-rich, and top-quality power products for mission-critical applications, lifesaving and sustaining applications spanning multiple sectors in the harshest environments. The diverse markets we serve include defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications and e-Mobility. TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to every project, working with our clients to develop leading-edge products to meet a wide range of needs. TurnOnGreen’s headquarters are located at Milpitas, CA; www.TurnOnGreen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.BitNile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005517/en/

CONTACT: BitNile Holdings Investor Contact:

IR@BitNile.comor 1-888-753-2235

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER ENERGY OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENERGY FINANCE

SOURCE: BitNile Holdings, Inc.

PUB: 08/02/2022 06:30 AM/DISC: 08/02/2022 06:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Essent Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $231.8 million. The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $244.4 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

National HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share. The nursing home and assisted living company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Bristow Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Thursday reported net income of $4 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 28 cents per share. The provider of helicopter transportation services posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

GCP Applied Tech: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $5.5 million. The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 15 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holding Company#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Bitnile Holdings Inc#American#Ev#Imperalis Holding Corp#The Acquisition
The Associated Press

AVAC Group Ltd. Announces Passing of Former Chair, Dr. Robert Rennie

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- AVAC Group Ltd. (“AVAC” or the “Company”) is sad to announce the passing of its former Chair, Dr. Robert Rennie. Rob passed away peacefully at The Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute with family by his side on July 26, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005847/en/ Rob had been a director of AVAC since 2009; he had served as Chair from 2012 until his retirement in June, 2022. Rob was a visionary and inspirational leader who over the years assisted the Company to achieve the strong foundation on which it currently stands.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Thursday reported profit of $9.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share. The multimedia company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Internet Initiative: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $33.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. The internet service provider posted revenue of $449.2 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Gray Television: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Gray Television Inc. (GTN) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $99 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. The broadcast television company posted revenue of $868 million in the period. For the current quarter ending in October, Gray Television...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Service Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Service Properties Trust (SVC) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, said it had funds from operations of $89.2 million, or 54 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Heritage Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $87.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.32. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 11 cents per share. The property and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Qurate Retail: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) on Friday reported profit of $203 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share. The online commerce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Orion Engineered Carbons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) on Thursday reported net income of $29.7 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 58 cents per share. The producer of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

AdvanSix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $65.2 million. The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $2.30 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Interface: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $16.8 million in its second quarter. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 36 cents per share. The carpet tile company posted revenue of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Denison Mine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. The uranium mining company posted revenue of $5.3 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Enerplus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enerplus Corp. (ERF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $244.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 70 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy