Read on www.nbcphiladelphia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel Maven
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
Violent Night: 4 dead in Philly, police believe one shooting was case of self-defense
A violent night left at least four people dead. Philadelphia's gun violence crisis is on track to surpass last year's record homicide rate.
Suspect in custody after 10-month-old wounded in Kensington shooting
UPDATE: Santos Diaz, 25, is now in police custody after a shooting during a wedding celebration left a 10-month-old baby wounded.
fox29.com
Suspect in custody in connection with Philadelphia shooting that injured 10-month-old baby
PHILADELPHIA - A man wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a 10-month-old baby over the weekend has been taken into police custody. Santos Diaz, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon and is expected to be formally charged in the incident, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The shooting occurred...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Arrested After 10-Month-Old Girl Wounded in Shooting During Wedding
The man wanted for opening fire during a wedding celebration inside a home in Kensington that left a 10-month-old girl wounded is under arrest, Philadelphia police said. Police said Santos Diaz, 45, was arrested Thursday afternoon. The baby girl was shot in the hand Sunday morning n the 3400 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Suspects sought in string of armed robberies, assault of cashier in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released images of two suspects they say may be behind a number of recent robberies of city businesses. Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in at least three incidents dating back to July 27, when a Dollar General Store was robbed. Around 7:20 p.m....
Stray bullet from drive-by shooting kills Philadelphia woman enjoying barbecue
Police say the 29-year-old woman was outside on the porch when she was struck by a stray bullet.
delawarevalleynews.com
Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers
Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
NBC Philadelphia
Man's Death in Southwest Philly Brushfire Investigated as Homicide
A man was found burned to death after firefighters put out a brushfire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning. The man was about 30-40 years old and was found unresponsive in a field after the blaze on the 3100 block of 81st Street in the Eastwick neighborhood was extinguished, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police were investigating the death as homicide by arson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
fox29.com
Man shot in his sleep during West Philadelphia home invasion as 5 kids slept inside, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after police say an intruder opened fire inside his family home as they slept Wednesday morning. The 20-year-old was found heavily bleeding in his bed when police responded to a house on the 800 block of North 43rd Street around 2 a.m.
fox29.com
Man, 27, dies after he is shot 6 times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot six times in North Philadelphia. Officials say 39th District officers were called to the 2800 block of North Taney Street Wednesday evening, just before 6, on a report of a man shot. When officers arrived, they found the...
phl17.com
Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gunman breaks into West Philly home, shoots sleeping victim multiple times: Police
Police say the gunman entered the home, walked up the stairs and shot the sleeping 20-year-old victim multiple times.
phl17.com
Man fatally shot 5 times in the back on Fairhill Street
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday. According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back...
fox29.com
Man found dead after Philadelphia brush fire, homicide investigation underway
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they are investigating a homicide by arson after a man was found dead in a burned field Thursday morning. Police say an unidentified man was found unresponsive in a field after firefighters extinguished a small brush fire on the 3100 block of South 81st Street.
Woman attacked by 2 masked men outside apartment complex in Lehigh County
Police say the woman had just parked her car when she was physically assaulted by two masked men.
NBC Philadelphia
Remains of 2 Girls Killed in 1985 Philadelphia MOVE Bombing Returned to Brother
Two child victims of the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia will finally have a final resting place after the city returned their remains to their brother, the latest twist in a saga that began when the city infamously ordered the bombing of a home in 1985, killing 11 people inside. The...
NBC Philadelphia
School Bus Driver Flees After Striking Teen in Camden County
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 15-year-old boy riding his bicycle was struck by a school bus that left the scene in Camden County Wednesday evening, authorities said. “The school bus initially stopped, but then left the scene prior to police arrival,” Pennsauken Township police said in a release.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DEATH IN HOCKESSIN
(Hockessin, DE 19707) Yesterday morning (August 3rd), Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the area of McGovern Road for a report of an injured person. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old male pinned under a hay bale. Although resuscitative efforts were performed, the victim succumbed...
NBC Philadelphia
Stray Bullet Strikes Woman Grilling on Porch During Deadly Night in Philly Area
Three people, including a woman taking part in a BBQ on a front porch who was struck by a stray bullet, are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said. The deadly shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford...
Comments / 6