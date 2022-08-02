ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Liverpool To Step Up Talks With Diogo Jota Over Lucrative New Contract

By Neil Andrew
 3 days ago

Liverpool are about to step up negotiations over a new contract for striker Diogo Jota according to a report.

The 25-year-old signed from Wolves in the summer of 2020 and was an instant hit with his knack for scoring important goals.

According to The Times , Liverpool are keen to reward Jota for an ‘exceptional start’ at the club with a lucrative contract.

The publication also states that with the Portuguese international viewed to have met his performance expectations, he can expect a significant pay rise.

Jota’s impact at Liverpool was instant during the tough injury ridden season of 2020/21.

As the form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino fell away, Jota boosted the team’s goal tally in times of need.

The same can be said for last season when during the opening six months of the campaign, he helped provide the platform for the assault on all four fronts.

After Luis Diaz arrived however, Jota’s opportunities were less frequent with Mane thrust into a central striking role.

With the Premier League season due to get underway on Saturday, Jota is likely to miss the trip to Fulham with a hamstring injury.

Recent reports have suggested however that he will shortly resume full training and his presence, which could be buoyed by a newly signed contract, will be an important factor as Liverpool go in the hunt for trophies again.

‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances

Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
