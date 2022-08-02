ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice County, MN

Open seats on November ballot for school board, municipalities

By By MICHELLE VLASAK
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

Those interested in serving their community through local government have several opportunities this election season. School board seats, mayoral and council seats across Rice County are up for election this year.

For most local positions, the candidate filing period opens today and candidates have until Aug. 16 to file.

Mayors serve for two years. City Council and School Board seats are for four years.

Candidates must be eligible voters, 21 years of age or more on assuming office, and must have been a resident of the school district or city for 30 days before the general election. They must also have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same general election, according to state documents. Filing fees are $2.

Dennison

The city of Dennison’s mayoral seat, currently belonging to Jeffrey Flaten, is up for election. Two seats on the City Council are also up for election.

For more information call 507-645-7732 or email clerk@cityofdennisonmn.com.

City Council meetings take place on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Dundas

In Dundas residents will elect two city councilors and a mayor. Glenn Switzer is the current mayor, with Grant Modory and Larry Fowler in the two councilors’ seats up for election.

Contact City Hall at 507-645-2852 for information on filing.

Council meetings are on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.

Faribault School Board

Four seats are up for election on the Faribault School Board. Terms are expiring for board members Chad Wolff, John Bellingham, Courtney Cavellier and LeeAnn Lechtenberg.

Regular school board meetings are on the fourth Monday of the month, and work session meetings are on the second Monday of the month. Both meetings are held at 5:30 p.m.

Contact Kathy Zavoral at 507-333-6010 or kzavoral@faribault.k12.mn.us to schedule an appointment to complete the affidavit of candidacy.

Kenyon-Wanamingo School District

Another school district with four open seats is Kenyon-Wanamingo School District. Terms are expiring for Tonya Craig, Debb Paquin, Kevin Anderson and Marilyn Syverson.

The school board holds a regular meeting the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in alternating meeting locations. Board work sessions are held the second Monday of each month as needed.

Filing will take place in the school district office at 225 Third Ave, Wanamingo, MN. Call 507-789-7001 with questions.

Morristown

The mayoral seat and two city council seats are up for election in Morristown.

Tony Lindahl currently serves as mayor. Tim Flaten and Ralph Barney are in the expiring council seats.

Interested candidates must come to City Hall at 402 Division St S. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to fill out their application.

Council meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Nerstrand

Mayor Todd Evavold’s two-year term is expiring, along with the terms of councilors Monica Gernandt, Jennifer Schwab, John Harris, and Dan Pfleger.

Anyone interested in filing for office needs to contact City Clerk Dana Jans at cityclerknerstrand@gmail.com , or 952-412-6912.

City Council meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Waterville Elysian Morristown School District

Four seats are on the seven-member Waterville Elysian Morristown School Board are up for election. Currently, those positions are held by Gary Michael, Jon Velishek, Travis Bowman and Jon Bakken.

WEM School Board meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Planning session are usually on second Thursdays.

Interested candidates are instructed to come down to the District Office, 500 E Paquin St., Waterville, to fill out their application form.

State, federal and county

The filing period for state, federal, county and city of Faribault and Northfield offices has passed.

A primary will be held Aug. 9 to narrow the field of candidates in some races. On their primary ballot, Rice County residents will see statewide races as well as two county races in which more than two candidates have filed — for sheriff and the county commissioner District 3 seat.

There also will be a primary in the Republican race for the new Senate District 58, which includes a segment of northern Rice County.

Voting for the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters can see who will be on their ballot by going to myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us .

Comments / 0

Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
Comments / 0

